College Park, MD

Porterville Recorder

Seton Hall plays Georgetown on 3-game road slide

Seton Hall Pirates (9-8, 2-4 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-12, 0-6 Big East) BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall travels to Georgetown looking to break its three-game road losing streak. The Hoyas have gone 4-6 at home. Georgetown is seventh in the Big East scoring 72.5 points while shooting 43.9% from...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Porterville Recorder

Morgan State hosts South Carolina State following Burke's 28-point performance

South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-14, 0-1 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (7-8, 1-0 MEAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Morgan State -7.5; over/under is 149. BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State hosts the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Isaiah Burke scored 28 points in Morgan State's 78-73 overtime win against the North Carolina Central Eagles.
ORANGEBURG, SC

