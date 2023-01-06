Read full article on original website
Atlanta 112, L.A. Clippers 108
Percentages: FG .494, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Young 3-6, Johnson 2-3, Griffin 1-1, Hunter 1-2, Collins 1-3, A.Holiday 0-1, Murray 0-3, Bogdanovic 0-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 9 (Collins 3, Okongwu 3, A.Holiday, Griffin, Johnson). Turnovers: 9 (Young 4, Murray 2, Bogdanovic, Johnson, Okongwu).
Cleveland 112, Phoenix 98
Percentages: FG .577, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Okoro 4-6, Garland 2-5, Mitchell 2-7, Neto 1-1, Osman 1-2, LeVert 1-3, Love 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Allen 2, E.Mobley, Mitchell, Stevens). Turnovers: 14 (Mitchell 4, E.Mobley 3, Garland 2, Diakite, LeVert, Okoro, Osman, Stevens).
Memphis 123, Utah 118
Percentages: FG .511, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Olynyk 4-6, Clarkson 2-5, Beasley 2-9, Alexander-Walker 1-1, Markkanen 1-4, Vanderbilt 0-1, Agbaji 0-2, Conley 0-2, Gay 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 9 (Kessler 6, Markkanen 2, Alexander-Walker). Turnovers: 20 (Olynyk 5, Clarkson 3, Conley 3, Vanderbilt...
No. 15 Arizona 79, No. 18 Oregon 71
OREGON (12-4) VanSlooten 8-13 2-4 18, Kyei 3-3 0-0 6, Gray 3-10 2-2 10, Paopao 7-12 0-0 17, Rogers 7-13 1-1 17, Basham 0-0 0-0 0, Hosendove 0-0 1-2 1, Hanson 1-4 0-0 2, Totals 29-55 6-9 71. ARIZONA (14-2) Martinez 5-11 0-0 11, Reese 4-16 2-4 10, Fields 2-7...
No. 22 North Carolina 60, No. 4 Notre Dame 50
NORTH CAROLINA (10-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 35.593, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Paris 3-4, Kelly 1-3, Todd-Williams 1-3, Ustby 1-1, Adams 1-1, Hodgson 0-4) Blocked Shots: 7 (Adams 3, Ustby 3, Poole 1) Turnovers: 15 (Hodgson 4, Todd-Williams 4, Kelly 3, Ustby 2, Adams 1, Poole 1) Steals: 10 (Ustby...
Wisconsin 81, Minnesota 77
WISCONSIN (5-11)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.961, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (LaBarbera 3-6, Pospisilova 2-11, Porter 1-1, Schramek 0-2, Wilke 0-2, Leuzinger 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Williams 4, Leuzinger 1, Pospisilova 1) Turnovers: 12 (Pospisilova 4, LaBarbera 3, Porter 2, Ellew 1, Krahn 1, Wilke 1) Steals: 13 (LaBarbera 4,...
Washington St. 66, Washington 52
WASHINGTON (9-5) Daniels 3-7 4-6 10, Schwartz 3-9 0-0 7, Van Dyke 2-8 1-4 5, Noble 2-12 2-2 6, Oliver 2-6 2-2 6, Grothaus 1-2 0-0 2, Rees 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 2-7 0-0 5, Ladine 1-4 0-0 3, Stines 4-5 0-0 8, Totals 20-60 9-14 52. WASHINGTON ST. (11-4)
Alabama 88, Auburn 57
ALABAMA (13-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 56.897, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Barber 2-2, Davis 2-5, Nye 2-3, Abrams 1-1, Cobbins 1-1, Barker 0-1, McQueen 0-1, Weathers 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Barker 2, Rice 1) Turnovers: 15 (Davis 4, McQueen 4, Barker 3, Cobbins 2, Nye 2) Steals: 10 (Barker 3,...
St. John's (NY) Red Storm take on the Butler Bulldogs on 5-game losing streak
BOTTOM LINE: St. John's (NY) will try to break its five-game slide when the Red Storm play Butler. The Red Storm are 8-2 on their home court. St. John's (NY) is the Big East leader with 37.6 rebounds per game led by Joel Soriano averaging 12.1. The Bulldogs are 2-4...
Arkansas 77, Missouri 55
ARKANSAS (16-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.774, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Carr 4-6, Poffenbarger 2-7, Daniels 1-3, Langerman 1-2, Barnum 0-1, Spencer 0-4, Wolfenbarger 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Barnum 1, Poffenbarger 1, Wolfenbarger 1) Turnovers: 10 (Daniels 4, Barnum 2, Poffenbarger 2, Dauda 2) Steals: 5 (Spencer 2, Langerman 2,...
Minnesota 104, Houston 96
MINNESOTA (104) Anderson 2-4 2-2 6, McDaniels 5-9 1-3 12, Gobert 8-12 2-3 18, Edwards 6-19 6-6 21, Russell 6-13 6-6 22, Prince 6-10 0-0 14, Reid 3-4 0-0 6, Nowell 1-6 1-2 3, Rivers 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 38-80 18-22 104. HOUSTON (96) Gordon 4-7 2-2 11, Smith Jr....
No. 2 Stanford 60, California 56
STANFORD (16-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 32.258, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Jump 2-4, Brink 1-4, Lepolo 1-4, Jones 0-1, Prechtel 0-3, Emma-Nnopu 0-1, Demetre 0-3) Blocked Shots: 7 (Brink 3, Iriafen 2, Jones 1, Prechtel 1) Turnovers: 11 (Brink 3, Lepolo 2, Belibi 1, Emma-Nnopu 1, Iriafen 1, Jones 1,...
Brooklyn 102, Miami 101
BROOKLYN (102) Durant 5-11 6-7 17, O'Neale 3-11 1-1 8, Claxton 6-8 1-2 13, Irving 10-21 3-4 29, Simmons 2-4 0-0 4, Warren 4-9 0-0 10, Harris 2-2 0-0 4, Watanabe 1-1 0-0 3, Curry 6-9 1-1 14. Totals 39-76 12-15 102. MIAMI (101) Butler 9-21 7-9 26, Highsmith 4-4...
Monday's Time Schedule
New Orleans at Washington, 7 p.m. Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m. San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m. Orlando at Sacramento, 10 p.m. NHL. Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Denver 31, L.A. Chargers 28
LAC_K.Allen 14 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 11:25. Den_L.Murray 2 run (McManus kick), 4:00. LAC_Everett 3 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 11:01. Den_Tomlinson 3 pass from Wilson (McManus kick), :10. Third Quarter. Den_Badie 24 pass from Wilson (McManus kick), 11:54. LAC_FG Dicker 36, 6:42. Fourth Quarter. Den_Sutton 20 pass from...
Mitchell, Cleveland set for matchup against Utah
Cleveland Cavaliers (26-15, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (20-23, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Utah Jazz. Mitchell is eighth in the league averaging 28.8 points per game. The Jazz have gone 12-7 in home games. Utah is...
Russell, Edwards help Timberwolves beat Rockets 104-96
HOUSTON (AP) — D’Angelo Russell scored 22 points and Anthony Edwards added 21 as the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a big early deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 104-96 Sunday night for their fourth straight win. Minnesota scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to take an...
NFL Playoff Glance
X-Kansas City vs. Buffalo would be played at neutral site. Seattle at San Francisco, 4:30 p.m. (FOX) L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m. (NBC) Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS) N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m. (FOX) Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. (NBC) Monday, Jan. 16. Dallas at Tampa Bay,...
St. Louis 3, Minnesota 0
Minnesota000—0 First Period_1, St. Louis, Saad 13 (Parayko, Neighbours), 8:17 (pp). Penalties_Shaw, MIN (High Sticking), 6:22. Second Period_None. Penalties_Thomas, STL (Roughing), 6:06; Eriksson Ek, MIN (Holding), 11:35. Third Period_2, St. Louis, Schenn 9 (Saad), 14:00. 3, St. Louis, Schenn 10 (Buchnevich, Parayko), 19:54 (en). Penalties_Brodin, MIN (Tripping), 1:34; Schenn,...
Nets top Heat 102-101, lose Durant to right knee injury
MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn got another win. Now the Nets have to hope for good news on Kevin Durant. Royce O'Neale's putback with 3.2 seconds left put Brooklyn to stay, and the Nets beat the Miami Heat 102-101 on Sunday night in a game where Durant left in the third quarter with a right knee injury.
