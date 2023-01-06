ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Atlanta 112, L.A. Clippers 108

Percentages: FG .494, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Young 3-6, Johnson 2-3, Griffin 1-1, Hunter 1-2, Collins 1-3, A.Holiday 0-1, Murray 0-3, Bogdanovic 0-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 9 (Collins 3, Okongwu 3, A.Holiday, Griffin, Johnson). Turnovers: 9 (Young 4, Murray 2, Bogdanovic, Johnson, Okongwu).
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 112, Phoenix 98

Percentages: FG .577, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Okoro 4-6, Garland 2-5, Mitchell 2-7, Neto 1-1, Osman 1-2, LeVert 1-3, Love 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Allen 2, E.Mobley, Mitchell, Stevens). Turnovers: 14 (Mitchell 4, E.Mobley 3, Garland 2, Diakite, LeVert, Okoro, Osman, Stevens).
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

Memphis 123, Utah 118

Percentages: FG .511, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Olynyk 4-6, Clarkson 2-5, Beasley 2-9, Alexander-Walker 1-1, Markkanen 1-4, Vanderbilt 0-1, Agbaji 0-2, Conley 0-2, Gay 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 9 (Kessler 6, Markkanen 2, Alexander-Walker). Turnovers: 20 (Olynyk 5, Clarkson 3, Conley 3, Vanderbilt...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Porterville Recorder

No. 15 Arizona 79, No. 18 Oregon 71

OREGON (12-4) VanSlooten 8-13 2-4 18, Kyei 3-3 0-0 6, Gray 3-10 2-2 10, Paopao 7-12 0-0 17, Rogers 7-13 1-1 17, Basham 0-0 0-0 0, Hosendove 0-0 1-2 1, Hanson 1-4 0-0 2, Totals 29-55 6-9 71. ARIZONA (14-2) Martinez 5-11 0-0 11, Reese 4-16 2-4 10, Fields 2-7...
TUCSON, AZ
Porterville Recorder

No. 22 North Carolina 60, No. 4 Notre Dame 50

NORTH CAROLINA (10-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 35.593, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Paris 3-4, Kelly 1-3, Todd-Williams 1-3, Ustby 1-1, Adams 1-1, Hodgson 0-4) Blocked Shots: 7 (Adams 3, Ustby 3, Poole 1) Turnovers: 15 (Hodgson 4, Todd-Williams 4, Kelly 3, Ustby 2, Adams 1, Poole 1) Steals: 10 (Ustby...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Porterville Recorder

Wisconsin 81, Minnesota 77

WISCONSIN (5-11)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.961, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (LaBarbera 3-6, Pospisilova 2-11, Porter 1-1, Schramek 0-2, Wilke 0-2, Leuzinger 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Williams 4, Leuzinger 1, Pospisilova 1) Turnovers: 12 (Pospisilova 4, LaBarbera 3, Porter 2, Ellew 1, Krahn 1, Wilke 1) Steals: 13 (LaBarbera 4,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Porterville Recorder

Washington St. 66, Washington 52

WASHINGTON (9-5) Daniels 3-7 4-6 10, Schwartz 3-9 0-0 7, Van Dyke 2-8 1-4 5, Noble 2-12 2-2 6, Oliver 2-6 2-2 6, Grothaus 1-2 0-0 2, Rees 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 2-7 0-0 5, Ladine 1-4 0-0 3, Stines 4-5 0-0 8, Totals 20-60 9-14 52. WASHINGTON ST. (11-4)
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

Alabama 88, Auburn 57

ALABAMA (13-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 56.897, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Barber 2-2, Davis 2-5, Nye 2-3, Abrams 1-1, Cobbins 1-1, Barker 0-1, McQueen 0-1, Weathers 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Barker 2, Rice 1) Turnovers: 15 (Davis 4, McQueen 4, Barker 3, Cobbins 2, Nye 2) Steals: 10 (Barker 3,...
AUBURN, AL
Porterville Recorder

Arkansas 77, Missouri 55

ARKANSAS (16-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.774, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Carr 4-6, Poffenbarger 2-7, Daniels 1-3, Langerman 1-2, Barnum 0-1, Spencer 0-4, Wolfenbarger 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Barnum 1, Poffenbarger 1, Wolfenbarger 1) Turnovers: 10 (Daniels 4, Barnum 2, Poffenbarger 2, Dauda 2) Steals: 5 (Spencer 2, Langerman 2,...
MISSOURI STATE
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 104, Houston 96

MINNESOTA (104) Anderson 2-4 2-2 6, McDaniels 5-9 1-3 12, Gobert 8-12 2-3 18, Edwards 6-19 6-6 21, Russell 6-13 6-6 22, Prince 6-10 0-0 14, Reid 3-4 0-0 6, Nowell 1-6 1-2 3, Rivers 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 38-80 18-22 104. HOUSTON (96) Gordon 4-7 2-2 11, Smith Jr....
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

No. 2 Stanford 60, California 56

STANFORD (16-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 32.258, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Jump 2-4, Brink 1-4, Lepolo 1-4, Jones 0-1, Prechtel 0-3, Emma-Nnopu 0-1, Demetre 0-3) Blocked Shots: 7 (Brink 3, Iriafen 2, Jones 1, Prechtel 1) Turnovers: 11 (Brink 3, Lepolo 2, Belibi 1, Emma-Nnopu 1, Iriafen 1, Jones 1,...
STANFORD, CA
Porterville Recorder

Brooklyn 102, Miami 101

BROOKLYN (102) Durant 5-11 6-7 17, O'Neale 3-11 1-1 8, Claxton 6-8 1-2 13, Irving 10-21 3-4 29, Simmons 2-4 0-0 4, Warren 4-9 0-0 10, Harris 2-2 0-0 4, Watanabe 1-1 0-0 3, Curry 6-9 1-1 14. Totals 39-76 12-15 102. MIAMI (101) Butler 9-21 7-9 26, Highsmith 4-4...
BROOKLYN, NY
Porterville Recorder

Monday's Time Schedule

New Orleans at Washington, 7 p.m. Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m. San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m. Orlando at Sacramento, 10 p.m. NHL. Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
GEORGIA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Denver 31, L.A. Chargers 28

LAC_K.Allen 14 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 11:25. Den_L.Murray 2 run (McManus kick), 4:00. LAC_Everett 3 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 11:01. Den_Tomlinson 3 pass from Wilson (McManus kick), :10. Third Quarter. Den_Badie 24 pass from Wilson (McManus kick), 11:54. LAC_FG Dicker 36, 6:42. Fourth Quarter. Den_Sutton 20 pass from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Mitchell, Cleveland set for matchup against Utah

Cleveland Cavaliers (26-15, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (20-23, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Utah Jazz. Mitchell is eighth in the league averaging 28.8 points per game. The Jazz have gone 12-7 in home games. Utah is...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Porterville Recorder

Russell, Edwards help Timberwolves beat Rockets 104-96

HOUSTON (AP) — D’Angelo Russell scored 22 points and Anthony Edwards added 21 as the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a big early deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 104-96 Sunday night for their fourth straight win. Minnesota scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to take an...
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

NFL Playoff Glance

X-Kansas City vs. Buffalo would be played at neutral site. Seattle at San Francisco, 4:30 p.m. (FOX) L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m. (NBC) Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS) N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m. (FOX) Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. (NBC) Monday, Jan. 16. Dallas at Tampa Bay,...
KANSAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

St. Louis 3, Minnesota 0

Minnesota000—0 First Period_1, St. Louis, Saad 13 (Parayko, Neighbours), 8:17 (pp). Penalties_Shaw, MIN (High Sticking), 6:22. Second Period_None. Penalties_Thomas, STL (Roughing), 6:06; Eriksson Ek, MIN (Holding), 11:35. Third Period_2, St. Louis, Schenn 9 (Saad), 14:00. 3, St. Louis, Schenn 10 (Buchnevich, Parayko), 19:54 (en). Penalties_Brodin, MIN (Tripping), 1:34; Schenn,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Porterville Recorder

Nets top Heat 102-101, lose Durant to right knee injury

MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn got another win. Now the Nets have to hope for good news on Kevin Durant. Royce O'Neale's putback with 3.2 seconds left put Brooklyn to stay, and the Nets beat the Miami Heat 102-101 on Sunday night in a game where Durant left in the third quarter with a right knee injury.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy