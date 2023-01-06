Read full article on original website
Foreign Investors Line Up for Vietnam’s Offshore Wind Boom
Two years after Vietnam committed to a net zero emissions future, the country’s offshore wind sector is increasingly gaining interest with the investors. Vietnam is already working on a new Power Development Plan (PDP), which will outline the country’s energy sector outlook between now and 2030. The emphasis of the plan is a shift away from coal to renewables and gas.
The Making of an African-European Energy Trade Route
In the past year, there has been a significant shift in European energy policy triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine. With Europe moving swiftly to reduce dependency on Russian gas imports, finding new sources has been imperative. Indeed, with European and US sanctions on Russian exports, a new energy...
Petronas Awards Contracts for First Nearshore FLNG
Petronas, the oil and gas company owned by Malaysia, plans to expand its operations adding another Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) facility project to its operations. Contacts have been awarded for what the company is calling the first nearshore FLNG in the world as well as the third floating LNG plant to be constructed for offshore gas fields in Malaysia.
DNV and RSI Launch Green Fleet Renewal Study
DNV and the Responsible Shipping Initiative (RSI), an alliance of Swedish dry bulk charterers, have launched a feasibility study to develop a commercial framework for orders of green-fuelled newbuilds to decarbonize the sea transport supply chain in the Baltic and North Sea areas and beyond. With this project, the RSI members aim to reduce their Scope 3 emissions and meet their sustainability targets in response to growing market demands and regulatory reporting requirements on environmental performance across the value chain.
Japan’s K-Line Researches AI Systems to Automate Berthing Operations
Japanese shipping company “K” Line is developing a system employing artificial intelligence to aid in the maneuvering and berthing operations for vessels. It is the latest in a series of projects underway in Japan to improve safe ship operations and realize autonomous ships in the future. “K” Line...
Costa Plans Pilot Using Batteries for Large Cruise Ship Zero Emissions
Costa Cruises working with Italian energy company Enel is exploring electrification of its large cruise ships as part of a broader effort to promote sustainability in the maritime industry. The cruise line which is part of Carnival Corporation and an early pioneer in new systems including the use of LNG-fueled cruise ships says it will collaborate with Enel to explore projects to reduce emissions on its cruise ship when they are operating near shore and are in port as well as advocating for the expansion of Italy’s use of cold ironing at more ports.
As Cargo Volumes Slow, Maersk Invests in Flagship Shanghai Warehouse
Even as trade volumes on the core East-West lanes plummet, shipping giant Maersk is pursuing its business in China by investing $175 million in a smart logistics center in Lin-gang, Shanghai. The Danish company, which is the world’s second largest container liner, said that it has secured approvals to build...
Hamburg is Close to Finalizing Terms for COSCO’s Terminal Investment
Officials at the port of Hamburg said that they are close to finalizing an agreement in the controversial deal for COSCO Shipping Ports (CSPL) to invest in one of Hamburg’s large container terminals. The investment agreement announced in September 2021 has faced opposition from members of the German government as part of the backlash to China’s worldwide investments.
Photos: Bulker Carrying Ukrainian Corn Briefly Grounds in Suez Canal
The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) responded quickly to avert another blockage of the canal on Monday, January 9 after a bulker in the southbound convoy experienced mechanical problems and grounded. In less than two hours the vessel was reported under tow and traffic was resuming in the canal. MV Glory,...
Drewry: Carriers Failed to Act on Capacity Losing Market Control
The container lines failed to respond quickly enough to changes in the markets as volumes plummeted in the second half of 2022 instead falling back on their old ways says Drewry in its latest Container Forecast report. The financial and consulting firm writes that carriers were too focused on preserving volumes, not reducing capacity, triggering what they see as a “doomsday clock” now counting down the time before carriers incur financial losses.
Port of Leith Becomes First Scottish Mainland Port with Shore Power
The Port of Leith has become the first large mainland commercial port in Scotland to provide a shore power connection for ships. Operated by the Forth Port Group, the plan is to expand the shore power capabilities in the port which is also the largest enclosed deep-water port in Scotland. It is an import port for the offshore sector and also a frequent destination for cruise ships.
South Australia Catalogues its Shipwrecks
South Australia's government has released a survey of historical shipwrecks along the region's west coast, some of which date back to the 16th century. The survey reveals that a total of 126 vessels are known to have been lost in the region’s inland and coastal waters, accounting for the loss of at least 28 lives and about 11,500 tonnes of cargo.
EU Extends Naval Operation Combating Piracy off Somalia Through 2024
The European Union has decided to extend its Naval Force Operation Atalanta off the coast of Africa for two years despite the removal of the designation of a piracy high risk area for Somalia and the region of the Indian Ocean. The EU military maritime operation will now run until December 31, 2024.
Boxship Takes on Severe List at Mundra Port, Dumping Cargo Overboard
On Saturday, a container feeder listed hard over at a pier at Mundra International Container Terminal, dropping a substantial quantity of cargo over the side. During cargo operations, the vessel Sea Xpress listed hard over to port, dumping about 20 containers into the water. Photos from the scene suggest that...
