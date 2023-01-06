Costa Cruises working with Italian energy company Enel is exploring electrification of its large cruise ships as part of a broader effort to promote sustainability in the maritime industry. The cruise line which is part of Carnival Corporation and an early pioneer in new systems including the use of LNG-fueled cruise ships says it will collaborate with Enel to explore projects to reduce emissions on its cruise ship when they are operating near shore and are in port as well as advocating for the expansion of Italy’s use of cold ironing at more ports.

