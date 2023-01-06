Read full article on original website
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in Mississippi
A fast-growing restaurant chain with thousands of locations across the country recently opened another new location in Mississippi this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular and rapidly expanding restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Mississippi location in Petal.
WDAM-TV
First Saturday businesses and vendors are excited to see what 2023 holds
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - First Saturday happens every month in downtown Hattiesburg, and Pine Belt residents are being encouraged to re-engage after getting out of the habit. “You know what?” Sugar Plums owner Melissa Parrish said. “I plan to just keep being creative and enjoy what I do.”
WDAM-TV
Two businesses open for ‘Columbia Christmas’ remaining open permanently
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Two businesses that opened in downtown Columbia for this year’s “Experience a Columbia Christmas” now will be open permanently. Joe Rocco’s Brooklyn Pizzeria and Frosty’s Sweets & Eats both are located on Main Street at Second Street. Both did such good...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg dance studio preparing for Sunday show
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Although the holidays are over, things are just getting started for one Hattiesburg dance studio. “Dance Art Dance” is preparing for its winter production Sunday, “The Stereo-cracker.”. This is the well-known “Nutcracker” production, but with a splash of cultural creativity. As...
WDAM-TV
3-vehicle accident on parkway in Petal leaves 1 seriously injured
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a three-vehicle collision Saturday evening in Petal. Petal deputy clerk/dispatcher Jamie Magee said the accident happened shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday when the motorcycle collided with two cars near the intersection of Evelyn Gandy Parkway and Leesville Road. Traffic was...
Mississippi town bracing for traffic influx from new Chick-Fil-A
A small Mississippi city is bracing for an influx of drivers when its first Chick-Fil-A location opens Thursday. When the new eatery opens at 1156 Evelyn Gandy Parkway in Petal at 6:30 a.m., some entrances to the service road will be closed to detour traffic through a special area away from the restaurant. Petal Chick-Fil-A owner/operator Annah Johnson said it’s her team’s goal to avoid impacting travel along the Parkway.
WDAM-TV
Becoming CPR-certified can save someone’s life
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Need a reason to learn how to do cardiopulmonary resuscitation?. How about the possibility it could save someone’s life. And it’s cost-effective to gain the necessary skills. Hope Harper, a CPR certified maternal child educator at Forrest General Hospital, said that CPR not only...
WDAM-TV
300K visitors have $22 million impact during ‘Experience a Columbia Christmas’
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The folks associated with the annual “Experience a Columbia Christmas” say it was a big boost to the Marion County-area economy. The Marion County Development Partnership says nearly 300,000 people visited Columbia during the series of holiday events, which ran from Nov. 19-Dec. 31.
WDAM-TV
Jones County selects DYW for 2023
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Paris Kate Morgan knows for certain that the little things matter. That was part of her strategy when she beat cancer, and it was part of the platform that Morgan used to earn the Jones County Distinguished Young Woman title Saturday night. “I just know...
WDAM-TV
2023 rodeo circuit starts in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -Ropin’ and ridin’, buckin’ and broncin’ gathered under the Magnolia Center roof Saturday night as professional rodeo came to town. Contestants not only came from across the Pine Belt, but from different states as well to compete in the various events. The event...
WDAM-TV
VFD says timing is key in emergency situations
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday night, the Shady Grove Fire Department responded to a one-vehicle accident in Jones County. Shady Grove Chief David Houston said since the caller who made the report did not stay at the scene, it took them longer to locate the vehicle. They eventually found...
WDAM-TV
Camper destroyed in Friday afternoon fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Friday afternoon fire in in the Moselle community destroyed a camper. Moselle and Southwest Jones volunteer fire departments responded at 75 Berry Road about 3:00 p.m. The camper was engulfed in flames upon arrival of the first responding firefighters. Fire personnel began a defensive...
Waynesboro police car stolen from parking lot in Laurel
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are searching for the person who stole a Waynesboro police car in Jones County on Tuesday, January 3. The Laurel Leader Call reported the car was stolen from a parking lot behind Lee’s Coffee and Tea late Tuesday night in Laurel. It was reported missing the next morning when […]
Officials: More than quarter million people visit Mississippi small-town Christmas celebration
Officials with one of Mississippi’s grandest Christmas celebrations report that more than a quarter-million people visited Marion County during its “Experience Columbia” event. Organizers are busy dismantling the temporary ice skating rink that was built for the event and taking down the Christmas decorations that covered most...
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. school bus hit at railroad crossing
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Forrest County School District bus was rear-ended at a railroad crossing in Hattiesburg Friday afternoon. According to FCSD Superintendent Brian Freeman, neither the bus driver nor any of the students on the bus reported injuries during the incident. Freeman said the bus had stopped at...
WDAM-TV
Police seeking location of man believed to have stolen a Volkswagen
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking the public’s help in locating a man wanted after an arrest warrant charging him with grand theft auto was issued. In a post on its Facebook page, HPD said it was looking for 21-year-old Naiqam Douglas of Hattiesburg in connection to a vehicle stolen Wednesday.
WDAM-TV
Purvis students take home top honors in stock market competition
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at Purvis Upper Elementary took home first- and second-place honors in the Mississippi Stock Market game. The students were given 100,000 virtual dollars to invest over 13 weeks. The Purvis teams found success by strategically investing their money into companies like Netflix just before the...
WDAM-TV
Pedestrian hit on I-59 on NYE in Hattiesburg identified
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The pedestrian that was hit and killed under the Hardy Street overpass of Interstate 59 on Saturday night has been identified. According to Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne, the deceased was identified as 37-year-old Jarred M. Knight, from St. Tammy Parish, La. His next of kin have been notified.
WDAM-TV
Lamar County tennis court development underway
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County residents are one step closer to having tennis and pickleball courts in their own area. The Lamar County Board of Supervisors accepted a bid of $2.1 million earlier this week to begin the first phase of what it hopes will become a sports complex in the future.
WDAM-TV
1 dead in 3-vehicle accident in George County
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-vehicle accident on U.S. 98 near the Alabama state line in George County Thursday wound up taking the life of one of the drivers. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to an accident call about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. A 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by 25-year-old...
