Top Wall Street Analysts Pick These Stocks to Celebrate the New Year
With the brutal 2022 behind us, we look ahead to a year of relatively predictable challenges. This calls for careful investing with a longer-term view. To help the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their track record.
Stock Futures Inch Higher to Start the Week
Stock futures inched higher in early morning trading on Monday after the major averages notched their first big rally of the new trading year. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 56 points, or 0.17%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.31% and 0.51%, respectively.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: World Wrestling Entertainment, Bed Bath & Beyond, Tesla, Costco and More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. World Wrestling Entertainment — Shares advanced 9.7% after Vince McMahon elected himself executive chairman of the company despite retiring last year due to a sexual misconduct scandal. Bed Bath & Beyond — The retailer dropped 12.4%, building on the sharp...
Jim Cramer Says These 5 Nasdaq Losers Could Rebound in 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday named four stocks that he believes could mount a comeback this year. To come up with his picks, he parsed through last year’s worst-performing stocks listed in the Nasdaq 100. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday named four stocks that he believes could mount a...
Cramer's Week Ahead: Corporate Earnings Will Set the Tone for the Market
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday that corporate earnings reports next week will be key in determining the market's performance. “As good as these macro numbers were for the market, they’ll become a sideshow when we actually start getting earnings reports, and that happens at the end of next week,” he said.
2022 Was the Worst-Ever Year for U.S. Bonds. How to Position Your Portfolio for 2023
2022 was the worst year on record for bonds, according to Edward McQuarrie, an investment historian and professor emeritus at Santa Clara University. That's largely due to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates aggressively, which clobbered bond prices, especially those for long-term bonds. The bond market suffered a significant meltdown...
Burton Malkiel on Why His Classic Investment Book, ‘A Random Walk Down Wall Street,' Is Relevant 50 Years Later
This week, Princeton professor Burton Malkiel has published the updated, 50th anniversary edition of A Random Walk Down Wall Street: the Best Investment Guide that Money Can Buy. More than any other book, it popularized the idea of indexing as an investment strategy and why you can't beat the market. Malkiel was a close friend of Vanguard founder Jack Bogle and spent 28 years on the board of Vanguard.
China's Big Consumer Market Isn't Rebounding to Pre-Pandemic Levels Just Yet
About a month after Guangzhou city resumed in-store dining, local coffee shop owner Timothy Chong said revenue was recovering — to 50% of normal levels. For the year ahead, Bain partner Derek Deng said China's consumer spending likely wouldn't even return to 2021 levels due to macroeconomic developments. Chen...
