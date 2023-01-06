ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendora, CA

No movement on theater, retail project -- except on paper

The partial theater walls can be seen in the background behind unfinished retail buildings. (File photo) Although the Krikorian Theater and retail business site has remained unchanged for more than 2 ½ years, City of Menifee officials say the retail portion of the project is still active in the planning stages at City Hall. According to officials, owner George Krikorian is working with the City to move forward in resuming construction at the corner of Menifee Town Center.
MENIFEE, CA
Class A office building sells for $39 million

A six-story Class A office building in Ontario has been sold for $39 million. Ontario Airport Tower was purchased by MGR Real Estate in Ontario, according to a statement released today by Newmark, a global commercial real estate firm that arranged financing for the transaction. Information about the seller was...
ONTARIO, CA
Turning General Hospital into affordable housing

Los Angeles’ General Hospital was once the crown jewel of LA County’s medical system and the iconic backdrop for one of TV’s longest-running daytime soap operas. But, for over a decade, the medical complex has stood vacant. Now, there are plans to breathe new life into the abandoned hospital. LA Times senior writer Doug Smith joined Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today” to share the county’s plans.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Former Bank Manager in Orange County, California Pleads Guilty to Bank Fraud for Stealing $1.2 Million from Elderly Customers’ Account

January 7, 2023 - SANTA ANA, California – A former Orange County-based bank manager pleaded guilty on Friday to a federal criminal charge for stealing $1.2 million in savings from elderly customers by using one the. victims’ identities to fraudulently open a bank account, then impersonating the victim to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Family of slain California deputy calls for judge to resign

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — The family of a slain Southern California sheriff's deputy on Friday demanded the resignation of a judge who had previously released the lawman's shooter despite a violent criminal record. Riverside County Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was fatally shot Dec. 29 during a traffic stop in...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
Los Angeles fire captain tops city's highest-paid list with $712,000 in 2022

(The Center Square) – Eighty-six Los Angeles Fire Department employees made more than $400,000 in 2022, including a fire captain who made $712,933 last year. That fire captain was the highest-paid employee in the city. The captain had a base pay of $169,764 and was paid $502,681 for overtime, along with $19,637 in other pay and personnel benefits of $20,851. In 2021, the highest-paid employee also was a fire captain. That captain made $434,394 in overtime in 2021, for total pay of $598,532. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA

