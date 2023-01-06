Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Experience the Flavors of LA: A Foodie's GuideCorrie WritingLos Angeles, CA
Multiple Los Angeles Lakers Stars InjuredOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
5 Best Sushi Restaurants in Los Angeles (2023)Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Related
Here's how much it takes to be considered 'middle class' in Southern California
How much does it take to be considered "middle class" in Southern California? A new report published by the Pew Research Center gives new insight into status.
LA restaurant chain ordered to pay $1.6 million in back wages for 83 workers
The owner of a Thai restaurant chain in Los Angeles has been ordered to pay over seven figures in back wages and damages to 83 employees. On Jan. 3, the U.S. Department of Labor announced the results of an investigation into a Los Angeles restaurant chain's payment practices, recovering a total of $1,651,550 in back wages from a single owner.
menifee247.com
No movement on theater, retail project -- except on paper
The partial theater walls can be seen in the background behind unfinished retail buildings. (File photo) Although the Krikorian Theater and retail business site has remained unchanged for more than 2 ½ years, City of Menifee officials say the retail portion of the project is still active in the planning stages at City Hall. According to officials, owner George Krikorian is working with the City to move forward in resuming construction at the corner of Menifee Town Center.
iebusinessdaily.com
Class A office building sells for $39 million
A six-story Class A office building in Ontario has been sold for $39 million. Ontario Airport Tower was purchased by MGR Real Estate in Ontario, according to a statement released today by Newmark, a global commercial real estate firm that arranged financing for the transaction. Information about the seller was...
Black Former LA Care Worker Ties Resignation to Disparate Treatment
A Black woman is suing LA Care, alleging she was forced to resign from her job in human resources in 2022 in frustration over nothing being done about her complaints of disparate treatment of employees of her race as well as stereotypical comments from her boss.
The Village Mall in Woodland Hills Gets a Well-Known Billionaire Buyer
The open-air shopping center was recently purchased by Rams owner Stan Kroenke who will continue operating it as a restaurant and retail destination…for now
American Airlines to discontinue service to Long Beach Airport
American Airlines announced it will end its service from Long Beach Airport at the end of February.
spectrumnews1.com
Turning General Hospital into affordable housing
Los Angeles’ General Hospital was once the crown jewel of LA County’s medical system and the iconic backdrop for one of TV’s longest-running daytime soap operas. But, for over a decade, the medical complex has stood vacant. Now, there are plans to breathe new life into the abandoned hospital. LA Times senior writer Doug Smith joined Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today” to share the county’s plans.
LA Man Prison Bound for Creating Card Skimming Devices Used at SoCal Gas Stations
A Los Angeles County man was sentenced Friday to more than three years in federal prison for building card skimmers that were secretly installed at gas pumps throughout Southern California in order to steal financial information. Robert Fichidzhyan, 40, of North Hollywood, pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court to...
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Urges Post-Holiday COVID Testing, Masks for Employees and Students
With kids going back to school and many employees heading back to work after the holidays, Los Angeles County health officials are urging people to test for COVID-19 before returning to workplaces or campuses, and to wear a mask for 10 days to help prevent virus spread. County health officials...
Here's How You Can Get Help Paying Your Gas Bill In Los Angeles
🚨A HUGE increase could come to your gas bill this month! Here's how you can get help paying those bills!
California Bank Manager Pleads Guilty To Stealing Over $1 Million From Elderly Couple
A former California-based bank manager pleaded guilty on Friday to a federal criminal charge for stealing $1.2 million in savings from elderly customers by using one the victims’ identities to fraudulently open a bank account, then impersonating the victim to transfer the stolen money to
goldrushcam.com
Former Bank Manager in Orange County, California Pleads Guilty to Bank Fraud for Stealing $1.2 Million from Elderly Customers’ Account
January 7, 2023 - SANTA ANA, California – A former Orange County-based bank manager pleaded guilty on Friday to a federal criminal charge for stealing $1.2 million in savings from elderly customers by using one the. victims’ identities to fraudulently open a bank account, then impersonating the victim to...
Family of slain California deputy calls for judge to resign
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — The family of a slain Southern California sheriff's deputy on Friday demanded the resignation of a judge who had previously released the lawman's shooter despite a violent criminal record. Riverside County Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was fatally shot Dec. 29 during a traffic stop in...
LADWP working to capture rain water after SoCal storm
On Friday, officials said only about 20% of the water from this week's storm will be captured before it flows away.
Man sentenced to prison for card skimming installations at SoCal gas stations
Robert Fichidzhyan, 40, of North Hollywood, pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court to creating electronic card skimming devices that prosecutors allege were installed at dozens of gas stations.
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Riverside, Cal. - The Inland Empire continues to be one of the fastest growing regions in California, as well as the United States. The Riverside-San Bernardino area has become a major hub for warehouses and distribution centers for several large companies like Amazon and Toyota.
Los Angeles fire captain tops city's highest-paid list with $712,000 in 2022
(The Center Square) – Eighty-six Los Angeles Fire Department employees made more than $400,000 in 2022, including a fire captain who made $712,933 last year. That fire captain was the highest-paid employee in the city. The captain had a base pay of $169,764 and was paid $502,681 for overtime, along with $19,637 in other pay and personnel benefits of $20,851. In 2021, the highest-paid employee also was a fire captain. That captain made $434,394 in overtime in 2021, for total pay of $598,532. ...
2urbangirls.com
SuperLotto Plus jackpot grows to $23M after no tickets sold with all six numbers
LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $23 million. One ticket with five winning numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at a market in...
Judge narrows scope of Rick Caruso deposition by insurer's attorneys
A judge has narrowed his previous order that former mayoral candidate Rick Caruso sit for a deposition as part of an insurance company’s defense of a lawsuit brought by companies owned by the billionaire businessman.
Comments / 0