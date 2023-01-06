Watch What Happens When a Zookeeper Introduces a Silverback to Their Newborn. Zoos give people a chance to see animals that they may never cross paths with in the wild. This video shows what happens when a zookeeper introduces a silverback to their newborn. The gorilla in this video is a large male mountain gorilla named Juba, who at the time was around 20 years old. Working at the Dallas Zoo in Texas, Mary Kate Findley has made a strong bond with the primates that she has been working with for 4 years. Juba lives with four other males, and he was very intrigued when seeing the zookeeper behind the glass.

DALLAS, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO