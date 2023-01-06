Read full article on original website
Related
Family of baby chimp who died is grieving but doing better, Sedgwick County Zoo says
The zoo said keepers found Kucheza dead while being cradled in his mother’s arms. They are waiting to determine cause of death.
Video shows stunned crowd witness ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ whale birth off California coast
“It moved me to my core,” the boat’s captain said.
Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean
After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
Humpback whale left with broken spine after vessel strike makes her "last journey" – a 3,000-mile swim to Hawaii
A beloved humpback whale named Moon was left with a broken spine and completely unable to use her tail to propel her through the sea after being struck by a ship. But she's now on a mission of "tenacity & tragedy," having swum more than 3,000 miles from Canada to Hawaii in what experts believe is her "last journey" before she dies.
Lioness Gets Killed By Rival Lion in Front of Horrified Visitors in Safari Park
A group of visitors left a safari park in shock after witnessing a lioness get killed by a rival lion on New Year’s Day. According to the DailyMail, the lion attack took place at Longleat Safari Park. The visitors revealed that they were diverted away from the enclosure in the early afternoon due to an “unknown major incident” in the area. It was noted that the after the attack, keepers were unable to save the lioness from its injuries. The event was described as “rare but natural.”
WATCH: Enormous Giant Squid Attacks Paddleboarder, Wraps Tentacles Around Board
In addition to the sunshine and glittering sea, a paddleboarder can expect to see a wide variety of sea creatures during a typical day on the ocean. Depending on the location, an ocean explorer might see jellyfish, stingrays, or minnows. Maybe even a dolphin or two, if they’re lucky.
Scientists may have discovered the first remains of a mammal eaten by dinosaurs
Paleontologists have uncovered the first known incident of a mammal being eaten by a dinosaur. Hold your horses. Scientists have confirmed that the mammal would not have been a human ancestor. Published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, the findings point to a 120-million-year-old fossil of a small, feathered dinosaur...
a-z-animals.com
Watch What Happens When a Zookeeper Introduces a Silverback to Their Newborn
Watch What Happens When a Zookeeper Introduces a Silverback to Their Newborn. Zoos give people a chance to see animals that they may never cross paths with in the wild. This video shows what happens when a zookeeper introduces a silverback to their newborn. The gorilla in this video is a large male mountain gorilla named Juba, who at the time was around 20 years old. Working at the Dallas Zoo in Texas, Mary Kate Findley has made a strong bond with the primates that she has been working with for 4 years. Juba lives with four other males, and he was very intrigued when seeing the zookeeper behind the glass.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Killer Whale Surf a Wave onto the Beach to Catch Dinner
Watch a Killer Whale Surf a Wave onto the Beach to Catch Dinner. Watching a killer whale on the hunt is a sight to behold — and one lucky viewer was fortunate enough to catch one on camera! In this video, a massive killer whale gracefully surfs a wave right onto the beach to catch dinner! But behind this fascinating spectacle is an example of nature’s law of predation.
Scientists Observe Pink Iguanas Hatching on the Galápagos Islands
In 2009, a group of scientists identified a previously-unknown species of iguana, recognizable by their distinctive pink coloration. As Scientific American reported at the time, the discovery offered new insights into the history and evolution of iguanas. Unfortunately, along with this discovery came another one — namely, that pink iguanas were an endangered species.
Tree Hugger
Why the Tasmanian Devil Is Endangered
The Tasmanian devil (Sarcophilus harrisii) is a raccoon-sized marsupial—the world's largest carnivorous marsupial, in fact—found almost exclusively on the Australian island state of Tasmania. The stocky critter, with its characteristic black fur and distinctive white markings, is thought to have become extinct from the mainland hundreds if not thousands of years ago. However, a small population has been reintroduced in New South Wales due to threats of extinction.
Good News Network
Great News for Planet Earth: 146 New Species of Animals and Plants Were Added in 2022
Proving that our vast planet still harbors unexplored places with never-before-recorded plants and animals, 146 new species were added in 2022 to the scientific database of biodiversity. The new species reported by researchers at the California Academy of Sciences include fish, rays, lizards, spiders, scorpions, and plants. The new branches...
Meet a rainbow fish and other new species discovered in 2022
California Academy of Sciences researchers and their international collaborators discovered 146 new animal, plant and fungi species. Some of the new species include geckos, ants, flowering plants and fish.
A gray whale gave birth as a whale watching tour looked on
The crew and passengers aboard the whale watching boats have described it as a once in a lifetime moment. Lucky for you, it was caught on video!
Baby elephant rescued from water trough in Kenya after becoming trapped
A baby elephant was rescued from a water trough in Kenya after it was found trapped and struggling to get out.Footage shared by the Kenya Wildlife Service shows a group of rangers working to free the animal and they were able to pull the calf out of the water before it became exhausted.A helicopter was deployed to help those on the ground after the baby’s mother made the rescue more difficult, but a second video shows the two elephants walking away together.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
msn.com
Missing link? A newly-discovered fossil looks like the halfway point between birds and dinosaurs
A recently discovered bird with a T. rex-like skull was unearthed in China — epitomizing, in one bizarre fossil, a visual representation of the long, strange evolution from dinosaurs to birds. Called Cratonavis zhui, the strange hybrid died some 150 million years ago and was uncovered by paleontologists from...
WATCH: Curious Lion Cubs Are Baffled by Crawling Millipede
In this adorable video posted to YouTube, two lion cubs are absolutely enthralled with a millipede crawling near them. The video begins as the camera focuses in on the crawling millipede. As the insect inches closer to the tail of one of the cubs, it flicks its tail upward. Both cubs keep observing the animal. According to the video itself, the encounter was filmed at Wala Wala Game Preserve in South Africa.
Man spends 8 months on tiny island, captures king penguin story in 'A Year on Planet Earth'
One wildlife cameraman went to great lengths to document the life of the king penguin, spending eight months on a subarctic island for the Fox Nation special.
One house, two people and some rare flightless birds: welcome to Mana Island
The island where I live, Te Mana o Kupe o Aotearoa, sits half an hour off the coast of New Zealand’s north island. It has one house and a permanent human population of two: my husband, Pat, and me. In April, this will increase to three because we’re having a baby.
A Woman Was Banned From a Zoo in Belgium Because of Her Strong Bond With a Chimpanzee
The Antwerp Zoo has barred a Belgian woman from visiting a male chimp she had been visiting regularly for years because she had developed an unhealthy relationship with him. Adie Timmermans believes she and Chita, a 38-year-old male chimpanzee, have built a strong bond throughout her regular visits, which have lasted for at least four years. Animal keepers at Antwerp Zoo are concerned that Chita is having trouble fitting in with the rest of his species due to this connection. Chita is not accepted as one of the group's primates because of his strong relationship with Adie.
Comments / 0