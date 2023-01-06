Read full article on original website
Police looking for gunman who walked through SE Bend neighborhood, gun found, resident heard 20 shots
A gunman walked through a southeast Bend neighborhood firing numerous shots into the air early Saturday morning, prompting a major police call-out and an alert warning area residents to stay inside and lock their doors. Police said he ran from officers and was not found in a search of the area, but a gun was located. The post Police looking for gunman who walked through SE Bend neighborhood, gun found, resident heard 20 shots appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend driver arrested for DUII, hit and run after collision with motorcycle
A Bend man has been arrested for suspicion of DUII and felony hit and run after a collision that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital. Bend Police say it happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Cooley Road and Hunters Circle near Highway 97. Police say the 47-year-old motorcycle driver from...
Bend man jailed on DUII, hit-and-run charges in Cooley Road crash that seriously injured motorcyclist
A 50-year-old Bend man was arrested on DUII and felony hit-and-run charges Sunday afternoon after allegedly fleeing the scene of a collision with a motorcycle that seriously injured the rider. The post Bend man jailed on DUII, hit-and-run charges in Cooley Road crash that seriously injured motorcyclist appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Police: Search continues for missing Bend woman; No sign of foul play
The Bend Police Department gave an update Friday on the efforts they and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office have made in the search for Bend woman who has been missing for more than a week. Police say the family of Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, hasn’t seen her since the...
Former Deschutes County Sheriff Les Stiles passes away at 77
Former Deschutes County Sheriff Les Stiles passed away last week, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. In a post on its Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office shared the news of Stiles’ passing. Stiles served as the 7th Sheriff from 2001 to 2007, helping them become the...
Five Deschutes County Jail inmates survive suspected fentanyl overdoses; inmate facing multiple charges
Quick life-saving actions by Deschutes County Jail deputies helped five inmates survive suspected opioid overdoses, and one was charged with bringing 50 counterfeit fentanyl pills into the facility, the sheriff's office said Thursday. The post Five Deschutes County Jail inmates survive suspected fentanyl overdoses; inmate facing multiple charges appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Surveillance photo of missing Bend woman taken after leaving family’s home
Bend Police provided more information Tuesday about a surveillance photo they released in the search for a Bend woman who has been missing for more than a week. Police say the family of Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, hasn’t seen her since the night of Dec. 26. She was reported missing the next day.
Second Bend restaurant falls victim to overnight phone scammers — to the tune of over $3,000
One week after a worker at one popular Bend restaurant fell victim to a sophisticated phone scam, to the tune of $2,000, an employee at another sent scammers over $3,000 in gift cards, police said Wednesday, warning the public and urging businesses to educate workers, to avoid such costly crimes. The post Second Bend restaurant falls victim to overnight phone scammers — to the tune of over $3,000 appeared first on KTVZ.
Man and juvenile die in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police (OSP) says two people, including a juvenile, died in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 Monday evening. According to officials, a commercial motor vehicle towing a fuel tank was traveling southbound when it lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic. The commercial vehicle struck a Chevrolet Suburban and a Dodge Ram 1500 parked on the side of the road.
▶️ Local 12-year-old killed in crash while visiting family during holidays
A local woman is grieving the unexpected death of her 12-year-old son who was killed in a car accident while visiting family during the holidays. Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe account to cover funeral expenses for the mother’s only child. “When they were driving, I believe...
Highway 97 reopens after crash prompts closure at Burgess Road in La Pine
A serious-injury crash Friday evening closed U.S. Highway 97 at Burgess Road just north of La Pine for more than two hours, authorities said. The post Highway 97 reopens after crash prompts closure at Burgess Road in La Pine appeared first on KTVZ.
Surprise snowstorm causes multiple accidents
Wednesday afternoon snow began falling in Jefferson County. The snowfall caused roads to quickly become icy, and thick fog settled in the region. Weather conditions led to major accidents across the county. "It was really terrible conditions," said Kasey Skaar with Jefferson County Fire and EMS. "We had lots of...
Wrongful-death lawsuit filed against Crook County, sheriff’s deputy in fatal Juniper Canyon shooting
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A federal wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Crook County and a sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed a wanted man on a gravel road in Juniper Canyon nearly 11 months ago, saying the deputy failed, for lack of training or other reasons, to try de-escalating the situation with the mentally troubled man.
▶️ Volunteers search Shevlin Park for missing Bend woman
The search for a Bend woman missing for nearly two weeks intensified on Saturday. Family, friends, and community members fanned out in and around Shevlin Park looking for 38 year-old Mellissa “Rose” Trench. “We’ve had such an outpouring. We feel so much gratitude and appreciation for so many...
Police release more photos of missing Bend woman; Ask public for help
Bend Police on Saturday released more photos of a Bend woman who was reported missing on Tuesday. They are also asking some residents to check their properties and outbuildings. Police say the family of Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, hasn’t seen her since Monday night. She was reported missing on Tuesday....
▶️ 2 killed in two-vehicle crash near Prineville
Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Crook County Monday night, the sheriff’s office said. The crash happened around 4:31 p.m. on Juniper Canyon Road near Paulina Highway southeast of Prineville, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived to find two vehicles blocking both...
Authorities ID two Prineville men killed in head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road
Crook County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday released the names of two Prineville men killed in a fiery head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road late Monday afternoon that closed the road for six hours. The post Authorities ID two Prineville men killed in head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road appeared first on KTVZ.
Deschutes County assisting in search for missing Bend woman
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the search for a Bend woman reported missing on Tuesday. They’re looking for Melissa Rosann Trench, 38. She is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 135 pounds. She is white with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green down jacket with fur on the hood, black yoga pants, and black or brown boots. She has pierced ears and an infinity symbol tattooed on her right arm.
▶️ Fire on the Mountain bringing new hot wings joint to Bend
Bend’s restaurant scene is about to get a lot hotter. Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings will soon open up shop next to the Campfire Hotel on NE 3rd Street. It’s a casual wing and beer joint that started in Portland and expanded to Denver. The Bend location...
▶️ Redmond High School students building homeless shelters for Oasis Village
Redmond High School students are getting a lesson in compassion, as well as construction. They’re assembling shelters for homeless people. It’s part of an innovative public-private partnership involving the State of Oregon, local schools and the construction industry. Students in Redmond High School’s construction class began assembling an...
