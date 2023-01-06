HAMPTON, Va. (AP)Jahmyl Telfort scored 19 points and Northeastern breezed to a 79-63 victory over Hampton on Saturday. Telfort hit three 3-pointers for the Huskies (6-9, 2-2). Coleman Stucke had 14 points and Masai Troutman scored 11. Chris Doherty pitched in with eight points and eight rebounds. Russell Dean had...

