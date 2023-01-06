Read full article on original website
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
David Andrews Started Crying When Asked About These Patriots Teammates
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Following the Patriots’ season-ending 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, neither Devin McCourty nor Matthew Slater confirmed whether they planned to retire. But, after listening to David Andrews and others talk about the two Patriots legends, it’s hard to imagine them being...
Why Patriots-Bills Rematch Is ‘Plastic Bag Game’ For New England
FOXBORO, Mass. — You’ve probably heard of a “hat and T-shirt game,” where a team has a chance to clinch a division title and receive the accompanying commemorative attire. Sunday’s contest in Buffalo could be the opposite for the New England Patriots. A win over...
NFL Writer Offers This Team As Possible Bill O’Brien Destination
Bill O’Brien is rumored to return to the NFL, and his connections might lead him to this team. The Patriots are the favorite in the rumor mill, and despite the Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator saying he has not spoken to anyone in the organization since April, a New England reunion appears likely.
Old Quote From Robert Kraft Goes Viral Following Loss
The New England Patriots failed to make the playoffs this season. They had a win-and-in scenario heading into Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills but weren't able to secure it. They ended up losing by 12, 35-23, and were eliminated from playoff contention when the Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets, 11-6.
Mac Jones Rumors: QB’s Attitude Bothering Some Members Of Patriots
Mac Jones’ in-game outbursts have been a talking point throughout the second half of the Patriots season. NFL talking heads hate his attitude and occasional dirty play. New England legends Julian Edelman and Vince Wilfork both recently called out Jones over his on-field behavior. But how do members of...
NFL Playoff Picture: 2023 Field Set Following Week 18 Frenzy
It came all the way down to the last snap of the regular season, but the 2023 NFL playoff field finally is set. Despite being eliminated just four minutes before kickoff of their season-capping matchup with the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions knocked off Aaron Rodgers and company in Week 18 to hand the final playoff spot in the NFC to the Seattle Seahawks. The upset victory finalized the field of 14 that will vie for Super Bowl LVII. Here is a look at the field in each conference:
FORMER BOSTON BRUIN EJECTED FROM KHL GAME FOR UGLY KNEE-ON-KNEE HIT
Former Boston Bruins forward Alexander Khokhlachev (selected #40, 2011) was ejected from Friday's game against Torpedo for a brutal knee-on-knee hit, which exited 22-year old Alexander Daryin (selected #107, 2019) from the game. Khokhlachev has spent the past seven seasons in the KHL since failing to carve a regular role...
Report: Why Patriots suspended Jack Jones, Jake Bailey
The New England Patriots suspended two players ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills. Rookie cornerback Jack Jones and punter Jake Bailey were moved from the reserve/injured list to the reserve/suspended by club list on Friday, per the NFL transaction wire. That means they were suspended by the team and will not be paid their base salary or count toward roster limits while on the list. The move is retroactive to Dec. 31.
Bill Belichick Compares This ‘Close To Perfect’ Patriot To Lawrence Taylor
FOXBORO, Mass. — With Matthew Slater set to play what could be his final NFL game this Sunday, Bill Belichick was asked what the longtime special teams captain has meant to the Patriots over his 15 seasons. The New England coach responded with effusive praise, including a comparison to...
What Chiefs’ Win Over Raiders Means For Patriots Playoff Picture
The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up the AFC’s top seed Saturday night, easily rolling to a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. As a result, the New England Patriots no longer can face Kansas City in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Entering the Week 18 slate of games, there were multiple scenarios that could’ve resulted in a Chiefs-Patriots matchup on wild-card weekend.
Patriots Rumors: What Bill Belichick Told Team About Jack Jones Suspension
Bill Belichick clearly isn’t happy with Jack Jones. The New England Patriots on Friday officially suspended the rookie cornerback, who a week earlier was placed on season-ending injured reserve. Jones, who suffered a knee injury on Dec. 12, reportedly was late to rehab sessions. His agent expressed confusion about the “unknown suspension” in an official statement.
Bill Belichick Gives Vague Answer To Question About Mac Jones’ Patriots Future
Will Mac Jones be back as the Patriots’ starting quarterback next season? Probably. But, as was the case during the height of “Zappe Fever,” we still have no idea where Bill Belichick’s head is at. New England’s head coach held his end-of-season news conference Monday morning,...
Patriots Inactives Reaction: Rookie Standout Out With Injury In Week 18
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The New England Patriots will be without one of their top-performing rookies for Sunday’s regular-season finale in Buffalo. And we’re not talking about suspended cornerback Jack Jones. Undrafted rookie Brenden Schooler, who’s become a weapon on special teams in his first pro season,...
The Spread Sharp Report: Betting Public Loves Motivated Bills Vs. Patriots
Bills coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen both expressed Thursday how they believed, especially after receiving some good news on hospitalized teammate Damar Hamlin, the team would be ready to play a Week 18 game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. The betting public clearly believes the...
AFC Team Appears Set To Interview Sean Payton For Head Coaching Job
With a smattering of already vacant NFL head coaching positions, and more surely to come, retired coach Sean Payton will be a sought-after candidate this offseason. And it appears one organization has already targeted Payton as a potential fit to coach its team. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the...
Was Playoff-Bound Mike McDaniel Getting Updates Of Bills-Patriots?
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel entered Week 18 knowing both the opposing New York Jets and AFC rival New England Patriots stood in the way of Miami qualifying for the postseason. But the first-year coach didn’t put much thought into the Patriots game with his main objective being on his own club.
Two Stadiums ‘In Conversation’ To Host Possible Neutral Site AFC Title Game
The NFL officially gave its answer Friday on what to do about the AFC playoffs after canceling the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The AFC Championship Game could be held at a neutral site if the participating teams played an unequal number of regular-season games, and with the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs being the two favorites in the conference, it’s a very plausible scenario that the title contest occurs at neither team’s home field.
NFL Rumors: Sean McVay’s Coaching Future With Rams ‘In Limbo’
The future of Sean McVay’s position as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams remains in question. McVay, 36, reportedly is expected to contemplate his future with the organization following Sunday’s season finale against the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. After McVay and the Rams reached the promised land last season, their Super Bowl-defending campaign took a complete 180 turn.
