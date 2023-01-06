ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

kxnet.com

Roberts scores 23, Miami tops No. 9 Virginia Tech 77-66

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP)Jasmyn Roberts was recruited by Virginia Tech, so the Hokies knew that she was capable of being a big-time player. Miami was thrilled that she proved them right. Roberts scored a career-best 23 points, Haley Cavinder added 19 and Miami held off No. 9 Virginia Tech 77-66...
BLACKSBURG, VA
kxnet.com

Paris’ surge helps No. 22 UNC beat No. 4 Notre Dame 60-50

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP)Paulina Paris was ready for her fourth-quarter moment. So too was 22nd-ranked North Carolina when the chance came to stop a four-game skid. Paris scored 11 of her season-high 16 points in the final period to help the Tar Heels push past No. 4 Notre Dame 60-50 on Sunday, earning their first league win as well as a second against a top-5 opponent this season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
kxnet.com

No. 11 Virginia seeks to hold off surging rival North Carolina

North Carolina had Virginia’s number last season, ending a seven-game losing streak in the series with a pair of double-digit victories. The 11th-ranked Cavaliers will look to turn the page on Tuesday night when the Tar Heels visit Charlottesville, Va., for an Atlantic Coast Conference contest. The Tar Heels...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
kxnet.com

Bacot, Love lead way in UNC’s win over Notre Dame, 81-64

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP)Armando Bacot scored 21 points with 13 rebounds, Caleb Love added 18 points and North Carolina defeated Notre Dame 81-64 on Saturday. Love and Bacot combined for 25 points in the first half when North Carolina (11-5, 3-2 ACC) built a 13-point lead on its way to its sixth victory in seven games. The Fighting Irish (8-8, 0-5) remained winless in conference play while losing their third straight overall.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

