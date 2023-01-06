CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP)Paulina Paris was ready for her fourth-quarter moment. So too was 22nd-ranked North Carolina when the chance came to stop a four-game skid. Paris scored 11 of her season-high 16 points in the final period to help the Tar Heels push past No. 4 Notre Dame 60-50 on Sunday, earning their first league win as well as a second against a top-5 opponent this season.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO