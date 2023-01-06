Read full article on original website
More Mainland Chinese Firms Will Take Away Market Share From Taiwan iPhone Suppliers: Investment Firm
More mainland Chinese electronics manufacturing companies are set to take away market share from Taiwanese counterparts such as Foxconn and Pegatron, an investment fund manager said. "Chinese companies are getting pretty competitive for iPhone assemblers. China is doing quite well in pretty much everything, except semiconductors," Kirk Yang, chairman and...
Asia-Pacific Markets Rise as China Reopens Borders With Hong Kong
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded higher as Hong Kong and mainland China resumed quarantine-free travel over the weekend, signaling the end of zero-Covid policy which kept borders effectively closed for nearly three years. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 1.68% on the first day...
China's Big Consumer Market Isn't Rebounding to Pre-Pandemic Levels Just Yet
About a month after Guangzhou city resumed in-store dining, local coffee shop owner Timothy Chong said revenue was recovering — to 50% of normal levels. For the year ahead, Bain partner Derek Deng said China's consumer spending likely wouldn't even return to 2021 levels due to macroeconomic developments. Chen...
Nonfarm Payrolls Rose 223,000 in December, as Strong Jobs Market Tops Expectations
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 223,000 for the month, above the Dow Jones estimate for 200,000. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, a decline of 0.2 percentage point and also better than the estimate. Wage growth was below expectations, with average hourly earnings up 4.6% from a year ago, below the...
