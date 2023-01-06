Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Good News About Law Enforcement OfficersThe Maine WriterOld Town, ME
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this monthKristen WaltersFreedom, ME
Local Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenFreedom, ME
The Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine Raised $100,000 to Fight HungerStephen L DaltonFreedom, ME
Related
WMTW
Livermore Falls Select Board appoints acting Town Manager in Special Session
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — The Select Board in Livermore Falls has appointed Deputy Clerk Alex Pawson as the Acting Town Manager. The Select Board made the decision during a Special Session Friday afternoon. This comes after Tuesday's move to place Town Manager Amanda Allen on paid administrative leave, effective...
City of Auburn officials announce bold new steps to protect Lake Auburn
AUBURN, Maine — Officials with the City of Auburn announced bold steps in their continued effort to protect Lake Auburn in Auburn. At the next meeting, the Auburn City Council “will take a historic vote that will start the process of prohibiting any future homes/animal farms within the portion of the Lake Auburn watershed zoned Agriculture and Resource Protection," according to an email by City of Auburn Communications & Community Engagement Director Liz Allen.
wabi.tv
Livermore Falls Town Manager on leave pending investigation
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WMTW) - The Select Board in Livermore Falls is holding a special session Friday afternoon to appoint an Acting Town Manager. The board voted Tuesday to place Amanda Allen on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation. Stacey Neumann of Murray Plumb & Murray has been hired to...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Newry couple that discovered $1.5 billion lithium deposit is fighting in court to mine it
Pieces of kunzite, a variety of the lithium-bearing crystals found in Newry, for sale at the Rock & Art Shop in Bar Harbor. Photo by Kate Cough. A couple hoping to excavate what may be the world’s richest lithium deposit on their property in Newry has taken their case to Superior Court in an effort to clarify what is considered a metal under Maine’s 2017 mining law, one of the strictest in the nation.
lcnme.com
None Injured in Bristol Structure Fire
A suspected electrical fire in an empty structure on Pemaquid Trail in Bristol caused interior heat damage but no injuries or structural damage the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7. Bristol First Assistant Fire Chief Jared Pendleton, who was first on the scene, said the electrical surge believed to cause the...
truecountry935.com
Another Body Found in Lewiston
A second body in as many days has been found in Lewiston on Bartlett Street. Both deaths are under investigation.
BREAKING: Maine Wardens Find Body of Snowmobiler That Went Through The Ice
For weeks officials in Maine have been warning residents and visitors to double and triple check the ice conditions on Maine's lakes and ponds before venturing out because, as of late, most of the ice in Maine us unsafe. Warm and unusually mild conditions have caused many area lakes that...
WMTW
Gov. Janet Mills and her supporters celebrate her second inauguration
AUGUSTA, Maine -- Jan. 5, 2023 — Gov. Janet Mills and her supporters celebrated her second inaugurationthe day after she was sworn in, holding a party at the Augusta Civic Center on Thursday. The event was a celebration of Maine, featuring live music and food from around the state.
Who paid for Gov. Janet Mills' inauguration?
PORTLAND, Maine — More than a quarter million dollars including donations from law firms, lobbyists and businesses is funding Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' inaugural activities, capped with a party Thursday evening. Law firm Bernstein Shur and ND Paper Inc, which owns a paper mill in Old Town, donated $20,000...
WMTW
Second body found this week on Lewiston street
LEWISTON, Maine — A body has been found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston, according to police. This is the second consecutive day a body has been found on that street. An investigation is underway, but right now, the death is not considered suspicious.
This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.
A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read. “This might be the most relaxing hotel I’ve stayed in,” I thought, and apparently, I wasn’t alone.
WMTW
Auburn police department dealing with severe staffing shortage
AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police department is currently operating at 75%. There are 4 vacancies, and nine officers are unable to work due to medical reasons or training. There are also 2 frozen positions. Auburn police chief, Jason Moen, says 5 experienced officers from Auburn left for Lewiston police...
Second body found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston within two days
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police were called to the scene of a dead body on Bartlett Street on Friday. It was the second consecutive day a body has been found on the street. Police said a body was found Thursday in the entryway of 129 Bartlett St. Officials said...
Central Maine Teen Passes Away Following Crash
The Greater Central Maine community is mourning the loss of a student who attended South China's Erskine Academy. According to a report on WMTW's website, 17 year old Remy Pettengill passed away from his injuries on Saturday. He was critically injured in a Friday, December 30th crash in Richmond. Representatives...
wabi.tv
“They save lives:” Old Town Fire & Rescue receives new automatic CPR machines
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - When duty calls, LUCAS answers. The automatic CPR machine is one of two new additions to the Old Town Fire and Rescue crew, and it’s set to make a big difference. “It’s superior because it’s a computer, and it does more effective CPR,” Old...
penbaypilot.com
Firefighters already in response mode when Warren fire reported
WARREN — Responders had a couple of minutes on their side in regards to a house fire on Highland Road, in Warren, Saturday afternoon, due to mutual aid already being in response mode. Moments before, Warren Fire Department’s mutual aid had been started, and then cancelled from another fire...
wabi.tv
Solidarity Bucksport hosts curbside demonstration to remember Jan. 6th insurrection
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - If you have ever driven on Rt. 1 near the Bucksport-Verona Island Bridge, you may have seen Solidarity Bucksport equipped with signs, flags, and banners that promote equality, freedom, and unity within the local community. Saturday marked the 124th consecutive demonstration the citizen-led activist group has...
wabi.tv
Belgian waffle food truck coming to Ellsworth this summer
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Whether it’s for breakfast, a snack, or just plain comfort, any time is truly a good time for a waffle. If this rings true for you, there’s a new food truck coming to Ellsworth this summer!. Kathryn Kennedy is a baker and history teacher...
mainebiz.biz
A Bangor logistics firm leases key warehouse space in East Millinocket
A Bangor logistics company has signed a major lease in East Millinocket. Lynch Logistics Inc. leased 50,000 square feet of industrial space from the town of East Millinocket. The site is at 50 Main St. and had, in the 1990s, been a newsprint facility for Great Northern Paper/Katahdin Paper Co.
Comments / 0