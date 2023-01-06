ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Harmony, UT

Gephardt Daily

Crews rescue 4 stranded in Iron County after UTV breaks down

IRON COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Search and rescue crews assisted four people who became stranded early Sunday morning when their utility terrain vehicle broke down in Iron County. Search and rescue volunteers responded at 12:42 a.m. to a call about four people in a side-by-side...
IRON COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Wreckage of missing aircraft found in southern Utah, one person dead

NEW HARMONY, Utah — Washington County emergency personnel on Thursday found the wreckage of a small-engine aircraft that had gone missing a day earlier north of New Harmony. Emergency crews also found the body of the lone occupant on the plane. According to a news release, Washington County Dispatch...
NEW HARMONY, UT
ksl.com

Fatal crash reported in St. George Thursday

ST. GEORGE — At least one person was killed in a car crash at a busy intersection near I-15 on Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred at the intersection of 3050 East and 850 North, according to a video posted to Facebook by the St. George Police Department. Police said...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
upr.org

Enoch killings, latest Great Salt Lake warning and more on Behind the Headlines

Eight people are found dead in an Enoch home in southern Utah after what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide. Experts tell lawmakers that they have only months to act or the Great Salt Lake will vanish in the next five years. With Utah in limbo in the wake of the Supreme Court’s rejection of Roe v. Wade, state lawmakers from both parties propose new abortion bills for the upcoming legislative session. And the U.S. House stops functioning amid a Republican leadership standoff.
ENOCH, UT
Idaho State Journal

8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce

ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
ENOCH, UT
Gephardt Daily

Family members of those killed in Enoch murder-suicide share thoughts

ENOCH, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account that says it was created to help pay funeral costs for Tausha Haight, her five children and her mother, Gail Earl, shares the thoughts of the grieving Earl family. Enoch police believe evidence shows all were killed by...
ENOCH, UT
Gephardt Daily

White House issues statement on shooting deaths in Enoch murder-suicide, Biden’s efforts to lessen gun violence

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The White House has issued a statement on the apparent murder-suicide discovered on Wednesday in Enoch, Utah. Enoch City officials have announced they believe family members were killed by Michael Haight, who then fatally shot himself. Those killed included his wife, Tausha Haight, their five children, and his mother-in-law. Tausha had filed for divorce on Dec. 21 of last year, Enoch City officials said.
ENOCH, UT
KSLTV

Father of teen who died at Utah treatment center files wrongful death lawsuit

HURRICANE, Utah — Washington state resident Dean Goodridge is suing a teen treatment center in Washington County for the wrongful death of his daughter. Goodridge’s 17-year-old daughter, Taylor, died on Dec. 20 at Diamond Ranch Academy, a residential treatment facility for troubled teens in Hurricane. A news statement...
HURRICANE, UT

