Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gephardt Daily
Crews rescue 4 stranded in Iron County after UTV breaks down
IRON COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Search and rescue crews assisted four people who became stranded early Sunday morning when their utility terrain vehicle broke down in Iron County. Search and rescue volunteers responded at 12:42 a.m. to a call about four people in a side-by-side...
kslnewsradio.com
Wreckage of missing aircraft found in southern Utah, one person dead
NEW HARMONY, Utah — Washington County emergency personnel on Thursday found the wreckage of a small-engine aircraft that had gone missing a day earlier north of New Harmony. Emergency crews also found the body of the lone occupant on the plane. According to a news release, Washington County Dispatch...
KSLTV
Traffic seriously impacted following deadly crash at St. George intersection
ST. GEORGE, Utah — At least one person has died Thursday in a crash at a St. George intersection. The incident took place at 850 N. 3050 East. Officer Tiffany Mitchell with the St. George Police Department said in a video posted to Facebook that “a lot of things (are) being impacted in this area” due to the crash.
ksl.com
Fatal crash reported in St. George Thursday
ST. GEORGE — At least one person was killed in a car crash at a busy intersection near I-15 on Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred at the intersection of 3050 East and 850 North, according to a video posted to Facebook by the St. George Police Department. Police said...
upr.org
Enoch killings, latest Great Salt Lake warning and more on Behind the Headlines
Eight people are found dead in an Enoch home in southern Utah after what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide. Experts tell lawmakers that they have only months to act or the Great Salt Lake will vanish in the next five years. With Utah in limbo in the wake of the Supreme Court’s rejection of Roe v. Wade, state lawmakers from both parties propose new abortion bills for the upcoming legislative session. And the U.S. House stops functioning amid a Republican leadership standoff.
Idaho State Journal
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home
A Utah man who fatally shot his five children, mother-in-law and wife and then killed himself removed guns owned by himself and his wife days before the murder-suicide, leaving the family “vulnerable,” a relative said Friday.
Service dog and owner detour in Enoch City to comfort community after alleged murder-suicide
An emotional support golden retriever and his owner, Daniel Seivert, are traveling to Enoch City to comfort those suffering from the Haight family's alleged murder-suicide as part of their nine-states trip to comfort those in need.
Gephardt Daily
Family members of those killed in Enoch murder-suicide share thoughts
ENOCH, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account that says it was created to help pay funeral costs for Tausha Haight, her five children and her mother, Gail Earl, shares the thoughts of the grieving Earl family. Enoch police believe evidence shows all were killed by...
Utah pro MMA fighter allegedly punched woman in back of her head, giving her a seizure
A professional MMA fighter has been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman on two separate occasions, one of which involved the fighter punching the woman in the back of her head, which caused her to have a seizure when talking to police.
White House, Utah officials respond to tragedy in Enoch
Following the tragedy that claimed the lives of eight individuals in an Enoch City home, Utah leaders as well as The White House responded with their support for the grieving community.
Gephardt Daily
White House issues statement on shooting deaths in Enoch murder-suicide, Biden’s efforts to lessen gun violence
WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The White House has issued a statement on the apparent murder-suicide discovered on Wednesday in Enoch, Utah. Enoch City officials have announced they believe family members were killed by Michael Haight, who then fatally shot himself. Those killed included his wife, Tausha Haight, their five children, and his mother-in-law. Tausha had filed for divorce on Dec. 21 of last year, Enoch City officials said.
Woman deemed ineligible after months on Utah housing waiting list
The hunt for housing for many Utah families has been increasingly difficult amid the topsy-turvy seller’s market and a lack of affordable homes.
KSLTV
Father of teen who died at Utah treatment center files wrongful death lawsuit
HURRICANE, Utah — Washington state resident Dean Goodridge is suing a teen treatment center in Washington County for the wrongful death of his daughter. Goodridge’s 17-year-old daughter, Taylor, died on Dec. 20 at Diamond Ranch Academy, a residential treatment facility for troubled teens in Hurricane. A news statement...
Comments / 0