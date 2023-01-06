GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles were detained for driving stolen cars after a brief chase, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to pull over two juveniles driving two different stolen vehicles near the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and Auburndale Drive. Police say that the juveniles […]

