Man shot in Downtown Greensboro near parking deck: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the vicinity of a parking deck in Downtown Greensboro on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, police say that a man was struck by gunfire near a parking deck in the area of North Greene Street. The victim […]
Juvenile crashes after brief chase in stolen vehicle in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles were detained for driving stolen cars after a brief chase, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to pull over two juveniles driving two different stolen vehicles near the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and Auburndale Drive. Police say that the juveniles […]
Man arrested for bank robbery in Davie County
BERMUDA RUN, N.C. — Davie County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of robbing a bank in Davie County Thursday. The suspect has been identified as 36-year old Johnny Cass Jr. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Deputies responded to...
3 minors, 2 adults dead in High Point murder-suicide: police
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide. At around 7:05 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers came to the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive in reference to two people “screaming for help.” Investigators then forced their way into a home on Mossy Meadow Drive where they found […]
Armed robbery at Family Dollar in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Greensboro business Friday night. Greensboro police got a call around 8:58 p.m. to the Family Dollar on 601 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to an attempted robbery of the business. A man with a gun...
Man shot on Waughtown Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday morning. At around 3:31 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 600 block of Waughtown Street after getting reports of a shooting. At the scene, investigators found evidence of gunfire but no injured people. A short time later, a man […]
Grocery store formerly known as Save A Lot robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking for the man responsible for robbing a grocery store Thursday night. Police said a man walked into a grocery store formerly known as Save A Lot on 429 West Meadowview Road with a handgun demanding cash before running off. Investigators described the...
5 dead, including 3 children, in High Point murder-suicide
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Five people are dead after a murder-suicide in High Point. High Point police responded to the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive to find a man and a woman screaming for help around 7:00 a.m. Saturday. "Officers did force entry into the home and went...
Greensboro grocery store robbed at gunpoint
A grocery store on West Meadowview Road formerly known as Save A Lot was robbed. Greensboro police are searching for the suspect.
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office searching for armed bank robbery suspect
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding the suspect in a bank robbery. At around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, the suspect walked into the Piedmont Federal Savings Bank located at 3701 Clemmons Road and demanded money from the bank tellers while displaying a black handgun. […]
WATCH: Interview with HPPD Captain Matt Truitt on High Point murder-suicide investigation
Watch this interview with High Point Police Department Captain Matt Truitt on the active murder-suicide investigation in High Point.
Three major Triad police departments see homicides down for 2022 compared to 2021
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem police departments are hoping some trends they saw in crime last year, continue into 2023. Homicide numbers were down for the three major cities in the Piedmont Triad. “Even though we have more people out to those pre-pandemic levels, more cars...
Possible parole for woman who set fire 20 years ago that killed four people
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Greensboro woman sentenced to life in prison for killing four people in a fire 20 years ago is scheduled to appear before the North Carolina parole commission in two weeks. Janet Danahey's chance for freedom came last month when Gov. Roy Cooper commuted her life...
Man who killed NC cab driver sentenced to 12-16 years in prison
A man has been sentenced to well over a decade in prison for the murder of a cab driver in North Carolina.
Shooting leaves one man injured, Winston-Salem police said
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital. Officers were called to Waughton Street Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they said they found evidence of gunfire but no victim. The victim showed up at the hospital later with...
Greensboro woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ set for parole hearing after Gov. Cooper commutes sentence
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman who killed four people in an apartment fire more than 20 years ago will take her first steps toward the possibility of freedom with a parole hearing after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted her sentence. Janet Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire […]
VIDEO: Car overturns in crash on Johnson Street, near Interstate 74 in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A car was overturned in a crash on Johnson Street on Saturday. The crash occurred on Johnson Street at the West Interstate 74 junction. The High Point Police Department reports that no life-threatening injuries were sustained in the crash. It is not clear what led to the crash at this […]
Alamance County man accused of assaulting woman, fighting neighbors while armed with baseball bat, deputies say
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after assaulting a woman and arguing with neighbors while wielding a baseball bat, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At about 1 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a fight on the 2100 block of North N.C. 49 in Green Level. At the […]
Overturned tractor-trailer closes lanes on US 52 in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An overturned tractor-trailer caused lane closures on US 52 in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The far right lane and entrance ramp for University Parkway are closed as a result of the crash. Police say the tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved in the crash and the driver suffered […]
Vandalism Arrest Made in Reidsville
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville Police arrested Rahzavior Lamont Bullock on Wednesday. Bullock had several outstanding arrest warrants, all relating to recent vandalism (Wentworth/Carrol Street area) and for breaking and entering at 7 Wonderz Vapes Shop. Rahzavior was given a $30,000 secured bond.
