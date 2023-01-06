Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Two juveniles injured in Jefferson City crash
Two juveniles are injured during a two-vehicle collision on Jefferson City’s west side. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Andrea Smith, 28, of Smithton, was driving on Highway 179 Friday afternoon when an oncoming car turned left in front of her onto Country Club Drive, causing the two to collide.
kjluradio.com
Early morning fire causes significant damage to Audrain County home
A fire causes considerable damage to a home in Audrain County. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says they were called to a home in the 1000 block of Harwood Street, early Friday morning, regarding a house fire. When they arrived, they found flames coming from a number of different rooms in the house.
krcgtv.com
Multiple police departments respond to shots fired, standoff incident
HOLTS SUMMIT — Several police departments responded to a shots fired incident and standoff Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, the Holts Summit Police Department was initially dispatched at 5:29 a.m. to a disturbance with a firearm in the 200 block of Spalding Road in Holts Summit.
kwos.com
Fulton man killed in Highway 50 crash
A motorist from mid-Missouri’s Fulton has been killed in a head-on collision on Highway 50 in Osage County, east of Jefferson City. State troopers say 45-year-old Nicholas White crossed the center line Thursday morning on Highway 50 and struck a second vehicle head-on. The Patrol’s crash report says White was pronounced dead at the scene, while his passenger, 33-year-old Nikki Fox of Fulton, suffered serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to University Hospital.
kmmo.com
HIGHWAY 41 TO CLOSE NORTH OF MARSHALL
The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced that Highway 41 north of Marshall will be closed on Tuesday, January 10 and Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Work crews will be replacing the railroad crossing. Travelers are advised to use alternate routes while work takes place.
Columbia police say prosecutor's death a suicide
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - Police believe former Boone County prosecutor Dan Knight died by suicide, according to the department's death investigation. ABC 17 News obtained the Columbia Police Department's investigation into Knight's June death through an open records request. The case, which the department closed on Nov. 17, determined the 55-year-old prosecutor died from a The post Columbia police say prosecutor’s death a suicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Two Injured In School Bus Crash At The Lake
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A School of the Osage bus was involved in a crash on Saturday morning, Jan. 7, leaving two people with minor injuries. The bus was en route to pick up the school district's wrestling team, when it crashed along Highway 42. The driver and a passenger had minor injuries, the district said in a Facebook post.
kwos.com
5 car crash on the Mo River bridge
Two drivers are hurt in a five car chain reaction pile up on the Missouri River Bridge. Police say a box truck rear-ended a car, causing the accident. Two people had moderate injuries. The accident tied up rush hour traffic coming into Jefferson City Thursday.
abc17news.com
Silver Advisory canceled for missing Jefferson City man
COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Cole County Sheriff's Office has canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Jefferson City man. Harold Tyrene Ross, 63, was located safe Sunday morning, according to the Cole County Sheriff's Office. Officials say he went missing from the Bristol Manor care facility at 510...
Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police found shell casings on Thursday night in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane at Columbia Square Apartments. Police responded to a shots-fired call and a separate domestic disturbance call. An ABC 17 News reporter saw eight police vehicles, including a K-9 unit on the scene searching the area. Police have The post Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Investigation into deadly Audrain County fire reveals it was likely arson
An investigation into a deadly fire in Audrain County reveals that the fire was likely the result of arson. On Friday, December 23, the Mexico Department of Public Safety was called to a fire at an apartment building in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge. One person died in the fire, 60-year-old Ruth Ann Stuart. Nine units and an office were destroyed in the fire and 15 people were displaced.
Break Time store robbed at gunpoint in Boonville
A masked man with a handgun robbed a Boonville convenience store and might have had an accomplice, police say. The post Break Time store robbed at gunpoint in Boonville appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Fatal December fire intentionally set, says Mexico Public Safety, State Fire Marshal
The Mexico Public Safety Department said a fatal house fire in December was intentionally set. On Friday, December 23, fire crews responded to two fires. At 1:18 am, they were called to the 1200 block of West Breckenridge. At 2:23 am, they went to the 1000 block of Elmwood Drive.
abc17news.com
Patrol: Missouri man dies after being shot by police officer
LAURIE, Mo. (AP) — Police say a central Missouri man has died after being shot by a police officer. Investigators identified the man killed in shooting Thursday as 44-year-old Brian G. Mummert, of Sunrise Beach. Officers responded to a report of a domestic assault at a Laurie home in Morgan County. Laurie police said in a news release a Laurie officer found Mummert on the porch of the home with a gun. Police say the officer shot Mummert after he refused orders and began to draw his weapon. The officer was not injured. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will investigate the shooting.
lakeexpo.com
Police Release Name Of Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting At Lake Of The Ozarks Trailer Park
LAURIE, Mo. — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting incident on Thursday evening, Jan. 5. The Laurie Police Department says 44-year-old Brian G. Mummert, of Sunrise Beach, Mo., was shot and killed by a police officer during an encounter with police, after Mummert allegedly tried to pull a firearm out of his waistband.
Police: Someone started deadly Mexico apartment fire
One or more people were responsible for starting a fire that killed a 60-year-old woman a few days before Christmas. The post Police: Someone started deadly Mexico apartment fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Mid-Missouri sees overnight snowfall for the start of the New Year
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri experienced overnight snowfall for the first time since the start of 2023. ABC 17 Meteorologists say Mid-Mo saw below one-inch snow totals with isolated reports of two inches in northeastern Missouri. If you need to get out Sunday morning, you'll want to use caution as the roads could still be wet. The post Mid-Missouri sees overnight snowfall for the start of the New Year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Mix of rain, sleet and snow hits Columbia
Three different weather events cycled across parts of Missouri Saturday: rain, sleet and snow. Columbia Public Works said it plans on having nine workers treat any potential problems on roads starting at 8 p.m. Caught in the mix, two girls walking in downtown Columbia, trying to keep as dry as...
kjluradio.com
Three-vehicle crash near Jefferson City's Country Club sends two to the hospital
Four people are injured in a three-vehicle crash near the Jefferson City Country Club. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Dennis Seidner, 72, of Jefferson City, was driving on South Country Club Drive Tuesday afternoon when he attempted to make a left-hand turn in front of two-oncoming vehicles at Horner Road. Police say both oncoming drivers struck Seidner’s SUV in the passenger side causing heavy damage.
abc17news.com
Local highlights and score: Jan. 7, 2023
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Here are your local scores from Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. You can watch the highlights in the video player above.
