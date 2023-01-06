Read full article on original website
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Central Greenville, Cherokee, Chester by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 06:31:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-09 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also be alert for children near school bus stops. Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Central Greenville; Cherokee; Chester; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Greenwood; Laurens; Northern Spartanburg; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains; Southern Greenville; Southern Spartanburg; Union; York DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Much of the foothills and piedmont of North Carolina and the upstate of South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Special Weather Statement issued for Chesterfield, Fairfield, Kershaw, Newberry, Northern Lancaster by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 06:31:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-09 08:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chesterfield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Southern Lancaster PATCHY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog has developed across the northern Midlands of South Carolina. Visibilities as low as one quarter mile will be possible through 830 am. If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Use low beam headlights.
