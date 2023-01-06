Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Lexington, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 06:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-10 12:08:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and take action if necessary. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 615 PM EST. Target Area: Calhoun; Lexington; Richland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Congaree National Park-Gadsden affecting Calhoun and Richland Counties. Congaree River At Carolina Eastman affecting Calhoun, Richland and Lexington Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Congaree River At Carolina Eastman. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 115.0 feet, Flooding occurs in low lying areas of the Carolina Eastman Facility and at the Congaree National Park. At 119.0 feet, Extensive flooding occurs in the Congaree National Park. Some area farmland is flooded. Minor flooding occurs at the Carolina Eastman Facility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM EST Sunday the stage was 117.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM EST Sunday was 117.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 110.7 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 115.0 feet. - http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Central Greenville, Cherokee, Chester by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 06:31:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-09 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also be alert for children near school bus stops. Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Central Greenville; Cherokee; Chester; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Greenwood; Laurens; Northern Spartanburg; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains; Southern Greenville; Southern Spartanburg; Union; York DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Much of the foothills and piedmont of North Carolina and the upstate of South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Special Weather Statement issued for Chesterfield, Fairfield, Kershaw, Newberry, Northern Lancaster by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 06:31:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-09 08:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chesterfield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Southern Lancaster PATCHY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog has developed across the northern Midlands of South Carolina. Visibilities as low as one quarter mile will be possible through 830 am. If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Use low beam headlights.
