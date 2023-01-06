Effective: 2023-01-09 06:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-10 12:08:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and take action if necessary. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 615 PM EST. Target Area: Calhoun; Lexington; Richland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Congaree National Park-Gadsden affecting Calhoun and Richland Counties. Congaree River At Carolina Eastman affecting Calhoun, Richland and Lexington Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Congaree River At Carolina Eastman. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 115.0 feet, Flooding occurs in low lying areas of the Carolina Eastman Facility and at the Congaree National Park. At 119.0 feet, Extensive flooding occurs in the Congaree National Park. Some area farmland is flooded. Minor flooding occurs at the Carolina Eastman Facility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM EST Sunday the stage was 117.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM EST Sunday was 117.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 110.7 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 115.0 feet. - http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

