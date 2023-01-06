Effective: 2023-01-09 06:31:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-09 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Darlington; Dillon; Florence; Marion; Marlboro Patchy dense fog has or will develop across the area shortly. Visibilities may briefly drop to one quarter of a mile or less. If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of braking distance between you and the vehicle ahead.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO