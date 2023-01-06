Effective: 2023-01-09 06:31:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-09 08:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chesterfield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Southern Lancaster PATCHY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog has developed across the northern Midlands of South Carolina. Visibilities as low as one quarter mile will be possible through 830 am. If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Use low beam headlights.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO