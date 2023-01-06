Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Chesterfield, Fairfield, Kershaw, Newberry, Northern Lancaster by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 06:31:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-09 08:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chesterfield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Southern Lancaster PATCHY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog has developed across the northern Midlands of South Carolina. Visibilities as low as one quarter mile will be possible through 830 am. If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Use low beam headlights.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion, Marlboro by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 06:31:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-09 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Darlington; Dillon; Florence; Marion; Marlboro Patchy dense fog has or will develop across the area shortly. Visibilities may briefly drop to one quarter of a mile or less. If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of braking distance between you and the vehicle ahead.
Comments / 0