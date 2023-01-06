Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAZ
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Mason County, West Virginia Saturday. James Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry, has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting, according to the deputies with Mason County Sheriff’s Department. The shooting happened near...
ridgeviewnews.com
Midnight Accident with DUI Charge in Arnoldsburg
In the Midnight hour, Saturday into Sunday, Calhoun Control Dispatched the Arnoldsburg Volunteer Fire Department, WV State Police and Minnie Hamilton Health System’s ambulance to a single vehicle crash in front of the Family Dollar Store in Arnoldsburg on Route 33/119. There were no reported injuries, but the driver,...
wchstv.com
Charleston woman shaken by nearby murder after multiple encounters with suspect
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A neighborhood is still shaken by Friday night's murder in Charleston. Police say they arrested Amber Wymer, accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend's 20-year-old daughter Abigail Marcinkowsky in a fight at their home on Bauer Avenue. Betty Arce is nearly 90 years old and has...
Sheriff’s Office in Ohio searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man
The Meigs County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who allegedly broke into a residence and robbed someone at gunpoint.
Sheriff: Four teens cause disturbance at detention center in West Virginia
Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker says that four juvenile males took control of a room, altering furniture to be used as possible weapons.
One arrested after hour-long chase that went through two West Virginia counties
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Multiple law enforcement agencies chased a suspect through two counties and back early Saturday morning, Metro 911 says. According to dispatchers, a pursuit started in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday around 1:42 a.m. The pursuit continued into Putnam County and then back through Kanawha County, dispatchers say. Authorities chased […]
wchstv.com
Disturbance reported at Boone County detention center involving four teenage residents
JULIAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — An incident involving multiple teens held at a juvenile detention center in Boone County is under investigation after the county's sheriff said juveniles barricaded themselves in a room, created potential weapons and caused property damage. Four 17-year-old males took control of a room about 5...
Metro News
Mason County deputies arrest man in connection with fatal shooting
ASHTON, W.Va. — An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal weekend shooting in Mason County. Deputies took James Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry, into custody following the shooting in the Aston area Saturday. The shooting happened in the early morning hours near Ashton Upland Road. When...
wchstv.com
Charleston police say four teens reported missing have been found safe
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 7:09 a.m. 1/7/23. Charleston police said four teenagers who were reported missing have been found safe. Layla Freed, 17, Leah Eilerman, 17, Matthew Coleman, 16, and Zachary Adams, 16, have been located, according to an update on the Charleston Police Department's Facebook page. The...
Five people taken to hospital after structure fire in Guyandotte, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington Fire Department (HFD) responded to a fully-involved structure fire early Sunday morning. The fire was in the 500 block of Hagan Street in Guyandotte, fire officials said. HFD said units arrived around 3:23 a.m., and they were met with “heavy fire and smoke.” Five people inside the home with suspected […]
Metro News
Arrest made in Charleston murder investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police made an arrest in a domestic dispute which escalated into a homicide Thursday night in Charleston. Amber Kay Wymer, 41, of Charleston, was arrested and charged with first degree murder. She was taken into custody after police were called to a home on Charleston’s Bauer Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday.
wchstv.com
Friends share memories at funeral for 13-year-old struck by Cabell deputy cruiser
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It's been a week since 13-year-old Laney Hudson was struck by a Cabell County deputy's cruiser. Saturday, friends and family said their last goodbyes. "I didn't believe it," friend Katrinka Wellman said. "I thought it wasn't real. It didn't feel real at all and I...
Friends honor woman stabbed and killed in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Friends of Abigail Marcinkowsky held a vigil along the Kanawha River on Friday to honor the 20-year-old who was stabbed and killed. According to the Charleston Police Department, Marcinkowsky was found dead at a home on the 800 block of Bauer Ave. on Thursday. Amber Wymer, who was in a relationship […]
wchstv.com
Sheriff's office: Man sought in Meigs County armed robbery considered armed and dangerous
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio man is being sought by deputies after he was accused of robbing a home at gunpoint and firing a sawed-off shotgun at the residence, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office said. Michael R. Atkinson, 41, of Coolville is wanted for first-degree aggravated...
Suspect, victim identified in deadly Charleston, West Virginia stabbing
UPDATE (9:40 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6): The suspect and victim in a deadly Charleston stabbing have been identified. According to Charleston Police, 41-year-old Amber Wymer, of Charleston, was charged with first-degree murder after police found 20-year-old Abigail Marcinkowsky, also of Charleston, dead at a home on the 800 block of Bauer Ave. on Thursday. […]
WSAZ
Man with ties to southern W.Va. arrested for allegedly drugging/sexually molesting teen who died
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WSAZ) - A man with ties to Fayette County, West Virginia, who was wanted for drugging and sexually molesting a teen who later died was arrested Friday in Indiana, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Alain Luis Forget, who’s in his early 60s, is accused of drugging...
Woman struck in West Virginia bicycle, SUV crash dies
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle this week has died, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the victim has been identified as Xaveria Jarrell, 21, of Cross Lanes. She died of her injuries from the crash on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, according to […]
West Virginia man sentenced to 45 years for murder of Charleston mother
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of a mother while her daughter was by her side was sentenced on Friday. Dorian Clark was sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court to a maximum of 40 years for the murder of Chastanay Joseph. He will also serve five years for being […]
One person airlifted to hospital after rollover crash in Ohio creek bed
One person was airlifted to the hospital after they crashed into a creek bed and were trapped in their truck in Bedford Township, Ohio.
Huntington, West Virginia, pharmacy robbed; police search for suspects
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Police are looking for suspects after two people came into a Huntington pharmacy and allegedly demanded drugs. Cabell County dispatchers say this happened Thursday night around 8:20 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy at the corner of 29th St. and 5th Avenue. According to the Huntington Police Department, the suspects handed the […]
Comments / 0