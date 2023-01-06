ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WSAZ

Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Mason County, West Virginia Saturday. James Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry, has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting, according to the deputies with Mason County Sheriff’s Department. The shooting happened near...
MASON COUNTY, WV
ridgeviewnews.com

Midnight Accident with DUI Charge in Arnoldsburg

In the Midnight hour, Saturday into Sunday, Calhoun Control Dispatched the Arnoldsburg Volunteer Fire Department, WV State Police and Minnie Hamilton Health System’s ambulance to a single vehicle crash in front of the Family Dollar Store in Arnoldsburg on Route 33/119. There were no reported injuries, but the driver,...
ARNOLDSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

One arrested after hour-long chase that went through two West Virginia counties

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Multiple law enforcement agencies chased a suspect through two counties and back early Saturday morning, Metro 911 says. According to dispatchers, a pursuit started in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday around 1:42 a.m. The pursuit continued into Putnam County and then back through Kanawha County, dispatchers say. Authorities chased […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Mason County deputies arrest man in connection with fatal shooting

ASHTON, W.Va. — An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal weekend shooting in Mason County. Deputies took James Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry, into custody following the shooting in the Aston area Saturday. The shooting happened in the early morning hours near Ashton Upland Road. When...
MASON COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston police say four teens reported missing have been found safe

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 7:09 a.m. 1/7/23. Charleston police said four teenagers who were reported missing have been found safe. Layla Freed, 17, Leah Eilerman, 17, Matthew Coleman, 16, and Zachary Adams, 16, have been located, according to an update on the Charleston Police Department's Facebook page. The...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Arrest made in Charleston murder investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police made an arrest in a domestic dispute which escalated into a homicide Thursday night in Charleston. Amber Kay Wymer, 41, of Charleston, was arrested and charged with first degree murder. She was taken into custody after police were called to a home on Charleston’s Bauer Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman struck in West Virginia bicycle, SUV crash dies

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle this week has died, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the victim has been identified as Xaveria Jarrell, 21, of Cross Lanes. She died of her injuries from the crash on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, according to […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

