Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northforker.com
Five winter walks to take on the North Fork
Winter has arrived on the North Fork, but the cold weather doesn’t have to slow you down. Taralynn Reynolds, outreach director at Group for the East End, thinks winter is the perfect time to explore the area’s nature trails. “In the spring and summer with migratory species coming,...
longisland.com
Suffolk Takes Another Step Toward Purchase of Open Space in Lloyd Harbor
Suffolk County is another step closer to acquiring 200 acres of open space from the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception in Lloyd Harbor. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Suffolk County, the State of New York, the Town of Huntington and the Open Space Institute Land Trust was drafted to bring these partners together in their effort to acquire a substantial portion of land in Lloyd Harbor.
33-Year-Old Accused Of Leaving Scene After Striking Man With Car In East Islip
A 33-year-old man was charged after police said he left the scene of a crash that seriously injured a bicyclist on Long Island.A 30-year-old Islip man was struck by a car in East Islip at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Suffolk County Police Department said.He was traveling east on Union B…
Man Airlifted To Hospital After Car Strikes Him In Holtsville
A 41-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital after he was struck by a car while riding a bicycle on Long Island. The crash happened in Holtsville at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Suffolk County Police Department reported. SCPD said a 41-year-old Massapequa Park man was riding a...
longisland.com
Huntington Shopping Center Signs Four New Tenants
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) has announced The Container Store will join REI and Whole Foods Market at Huntington Shopping Center in Huntington Station, NY as part of its $75M redevelopment. Additionally, Burger Village, Love Sac and Just Salad have signed leases for the center’s new pad site facing Route 110.
fox5ny.com
'Check-washing' scams spreading on Long Island
LONG ISLAND - Long Island authorities are raising the alarm over so-called "check washing" scams, where thieves steal envelopes with checks inside from mailboxes and forge fake information on them to take the money. Scammers will take the stolen checks and "wash" them in a simple bath of household chemicals,...
Inspector Scrima Leaving Second Precinct for New Post
Suffolk Police Inspector William Scrima is leaving command of the Second Precinct in Huntington and transferring to headquarters. His successor was not announced. Community activist Jim McGoldrick said, “He’s a very good police inspector–he listened to the community and he was good for us. He Read More ...
Police: Man arrested for running around Lake Ronkonkoma park with gun; AR-15 found in home
Officers say a caller reported a man with a gun at Raynor Park Saturday around 4:30 p.m.
Police: Pedestrian killed in crash on Sunrise Highway
Authorities say the accident occurred at 5:09 a.m. eastbound on Sunrise Highway and west of Hospital Road.
fox5ny.com
NY road salt law raises concerns about costs, shortages
NEW YORK - Some counties, cities and towns in New York worry they may soon not have enough salt to spread on the roads before, during, or after winter storms. Dan Losquadro is the Superintendent of Highways for Brookhaven. While his town, which is responsible for some 3,700 lane miles, will be covered this winter, he has concerns about the future now that Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Buy American Salt Act.
Greenwich Man Charged In Stamford Hit-Run Crash That Killed 2
A Fairfield County man has been arrested in Florida in connection with a December crash that killed two nearby restaurant employees as they crossed a street after getting off work. The crash took place in Stamford around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 on Washington Boulevard. Michael Talbot, age 25,...
Flanders man charged with DWI after crash on County Road 105 Friday night: cops
A Flanders man was charged with DWI following a crash at the intersection of County Road 105 and Flanders Road last night. Southampton Town Police said they received a report of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 105 and Flanders Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. Upon...
Police ID 18-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Selden Crash
Police identified the person who was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle while riding an electric bicycle on Long Island as an 18-year-old. The hit-and-run crash happened in Selden at about 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, the Suffolk County Police Department reported. SCPD said the teen, now ID'd...
Riverhead woman charged in fatal hit-and-run crash that killed man crossing Route 58 Dec. 30
A Riverhead woman has been arrested in connection with the hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian on Route 58 Dec. 30. Police charged Corrilyn Rose Meyer, 28, with Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident that caused a death. Meyer was released on a desk appearance ticket in accordance with New York State bail laws, police said.
Greenwich Mom, Slumped Over Wheel, Busted For DWI With Child In SUV, Police Say
A Fairfield County mom was busted for alleged DWI after being found slumped over the steering wheel of her SUV with her child in the back seat. The incident took place in Greenwich on Thursday, Dec. 29 on Ocean View Avenue. According to Lt. Patrick Smyth of the Greenwich Police,...
Copiague Man Charged In 'Brazen' Attempt To Stab 2 Police Detectives, DA Says
A 40-year-old man who is accused of attempting to stab two police detectives on Long Island has been indicted. Eric Terranova, of Copiague, is facing multiple charges in the incident that happened in March, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Thursday, Jan. 5. At about 4:30 p.m. on...
Man Punches Woman In Face Before Fleeing In Yorktown, Police Say
A Fairfield County man is facing charges after he hit a woman and fled in Northern Westchester, police said. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, around 8:30 p.m., police responded to a reported assault at a home in Yorktown and found that a suspect had punched a woman in the face and injured her before leaving the residence, according to Yorktown Police.
Comments / 0