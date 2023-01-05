ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
oregonconfluence.com

Call for Applications: 2023 Eastern Oregon Filmmaker Residency

The program will take place April 30 – May 26, 2023. A month-long program for writers/directors to get designated time and space to work on feature-length screenplays. The goal of this 4-week program is for artists to walk away with a draft that has the potential to be produced in Oregon in the coming years, and for attendees to learn about resources and opportunities available to them for film making in this region. Most importantly, this is a dedicated and focused time for writers to produce work in whatever form they see fit. Unlike most artist residencies, this is specifically geared toward filmmakers!
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Private Forest Habit Conservation Plan Approved by Board in Oregon

Endangered Species Act (ESA; 16 U.S.C. 1531) Section 9 Fish and wildlife species identified as endangered under section 4 are not allowed to be taken (16 U.S.C. 1538 and 16 U.S.C. 1533, respectively). Under some conditions, the ESA’s implementing rules extend the no-take policy to vulnerable species (50 CFR 17.31). The word “take” is defined as “harass, hurt, pursue, hunt, shoot, wound, kill, trap, capture, or gather, or try to engage in any such behaviour” (16 USC 1532(19)) under section 3 of the ESA.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Unique sayings for a common meteorological event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wolf is giving birth. Pineapple rain or even sunshowers. These are just a few of the unique names given to a common meteorological event Oregon and Washington experienced Sunday. Heavy rain could be seen falling across the Portland metro area over the weekend while...
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Oregonians express mixed feelings about benefits of logging, survey says

In November, the nonprofit, nonpartisan group Oregon Values and Beliefs Center sent an online survey to residents statewide to learn about their attitudes toward logging and the health of state forests. More than 1,550 people responded. They were asked about their “gut feelings” toward logging in Oregon, and whether it’s...
OREGON STATE
centraloregonian.com

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Morrow and Keenan were large sheep operators in Central Oregoni

One of the large sheep ranches in Central Oregon was operated by Andrew Morrow and James Keenan. Andrew Morrow was born in Ireland in 1858. His family came to the United States when he was a young boy and settled in Beloit, Wisconsin. Andrew was sent west to California in 1883 by a firm he worked for to supervise the construction of a paper mill. He and his wife Maggie came to Central Oregon in 1884 and homesteaded on Willow Creek north of Grizzly Mountain. Maggie died and Andrew’s sister, Mary, came to live with him at his homestead.
WISCONSIN STATE
pdxmonthly.com

Friends of the Columbia Gorge Helps Protect a National Treasure

As Kevin Gorman, executive director of Friends of the Columbia Gorge, puts it, there’s “nothing starker” than the swift transition from outlet malls to open lands as you cross the Sandy River from Troutdale. That’s where the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area begins on the Oregon side—then it’s all lush temperate rain forests, grasslands, waterfalls, and spring wildflowers for 85 miles.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Oregon’s Nearly 400 Miles of Rugged Coastline Make It an Ideal Place to Catch the Highly Sought After Dungeness Crab

We might be a little biased, but with regard to the finest-tasting crustacean, it’s really just a regional race for second place. With its light sweetness and perfect texture, the Dungeness crab reigns supreme! In our eyes, anyway. They are a core part of Oregon’s natural bounty, right alongside salmon, chanterelles, truffles, marionberries, hazelnuts and pinot noir. And pretty much anyone can go out and get them fresh from the ocean.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Inaugural census will track Oregon music industry’s economic impact

Through Jan. 15, commercial music workers including musicians, producers and venue owners, can make some noise in the Oregon’s first Commercial Music Census. The goal is to present policymakers with hard data on how well the music economy is doing across the state. Meara McLaughlin, the executive director of...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy