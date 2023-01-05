The program will take place April 30 – May 26, 2023. A month-long program for writers/directors to get designated time and space to work on feature-length screenplays. The goal of this 4-week program is for artists to walk away with a draft that has the potential to be produced in Oregon in the coming years, and for attendees to learn about resources and opportunities available to them for film making in this region. Most importantly, this is a dedicated and focused time for writers to produce work in whatever form they see fit. Unlike most artist residencies, this is specifically geared toward filmmakers!

