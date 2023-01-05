Read full article on original website
oregonconfluence.com
Call for Applications: 2023 Eastern Oregon Filmmaker Residency
The program will take place April 30 – May 26, 2023. A month-long program for writers/directors to get designated time and space to work on feature-length screenplays. The goal of this 4-week program is for artists to walk away with a draft that has the potential to be produced in Oregon in the coming years, and for attendees to learn about resources and opportunities available to them for film making in this region. Most importantly, this is a dedicated and focused time for writers to produce work in whatever form they see fit. Unlike most artist residencies, this is specifically geared toward filmmakers!
opb.org
Peer mentors are key to Oregon’s Measure 110 success, but they are working in a broken system
On a sunny September evening in 2021, Nathaniel Sean Stringer joined family and colleagues for a recovery celebration at a park in the eastern Oregon town of Ontario. To enthusiastic applause, he received an award for his service to those struggling with addiction. Just weeks later, Stringer overdosed on fentanyl...
Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season to see limited opening on Jan. 15
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced that the state’s commercial crabbing season will see a partial opening on Jan. 15 from Cape Falcon in Tillamook County to Cape Arago in Coos County.
These Oregon cities named among best U.S. destinations to visit
TripsToDiscover named the 24 Best Places to Visit in the USA in December 2022.
Oregon rolls out psilocybin, anticipates service center openings in 2023
After Oregonians approved Measure 109 in 2020, opening the door to legal psilocybin therapy treatments in the state, the Oregon Health Authority says treatment centers could open their doors in 2023.
Too many Oregon children can’t read. Should districts be forced to drop discredited curriculum?
Like pretty much any middle school kid, Greyson Chavez of Beaverton just wants to fit in with his classmates. When they’d go out to eat, he’d always ask for the same thing— a cheeseburger, say – because he didn’t want anyone to know that he couldn’t read the menu.
focushillsboro.com
Private Forest Habit Conservation Plan Approved by Board in Oregon
Endangered Species Act (ESA; 16 U.S.C. 1531) Section 9 Fish and wildlife species identified as endangered under section 4 are not allowed to be taken (16 U.S.C. 1538 and 16 U.S.C. 1533, respectively). Under some conditions, the ESA’s implementing rules extend the no-take policy to vulnerable species (50 CFR 17.31). The word “take” is defined as “harass, hurt, pursue, hunt, shoot, wound, kill, trap, capture, or gather, or try to engage in any such behaviour” (16 USC 1532(19)) under section 3 of the ESA.
Kate Brown: Unpopular governor leaves legacy of COVID safety, clemency, climate regulation, but also disappointment
Nearly eight years ago, Kate Brown was halfway through her second term as Oregon’s secretary of state when Gov. John Kitzhaber resigned amid revelations that his fiancée used his position to gain lucrative contracts. Without formulating a campaign platform, running for governor or winning over voters, Brown automatically...
Channel 6000
Unique sayings for a common meteorological event
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wolf is giving birth. Pineapple rain or even sunshowers. These are just a few of the unique names given to a common meteorological event Oregon and Washington experienced Sunday. Heavy rain could be seen falling across the Portland metro area over the weekend while...
ijpr.org
Oregonians express mixed feelings about benefits of logging, survey says
In November, the nonprofit, nonpartisan group Oregon Values and Beliefs Center sent an online survey to residents statewide to learn about their attitudes toward logging and the health of state forests. More than 1,550 people responded. They were asked about their “gut feelings” toward logging in Oregon, and whether it’s...
Clear Creek announces the death of Oregon’s distilling godfather
McCarthy was in his 70s and considered a father figure by many on the Clear Creek crew.
centraloregonian.com
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Morrow and Keenan were large sheep operators in Central Oregoni
One of the large sheep ranches in Central Oregon was operated by Andrew Morrow and James Keenan. Andrew Morrow was born in Ireland in 1858. His family came to the United States when he was a young boy and settled in Beloit, Wisconsin. Andrew was sent west to California in 1883 by a firm he worked for to supervise the construction of a paper mill. He and his wife Maggie came to Central Oregon in 1884 and homesteaded on Willow Creek north of Grizzly Mountain. Maggie died and Andrew’s sister, Mary, came to live with him at his homestead.
Bill Monroe: Some of the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division’s encounters are stranger than fiction
Join me between the lines of monthly activity published by the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division. They’re peppered with Darwin Award candidates. In November, an Astoria-based division sergeant headed out in the wee hours to conduct a decoy operation with a fake elk. As happens more than...
pdxmonthly.com
Friends of the Columbia Gorge Helps Protect a National Treasure
As Kevin Gorman, executive director of Friends of the Columbia Gorge, puts it, there’s “nothing starker” than the swift transition from outlet malls to open lands as you cross the Sandy River from Troutdale. That’s where the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area begins on the Oregon side—then it’s all lush temperate rain forests, grasslands, waterfalls, and spring wildflowers for 85 miles.
WWEEK
Oregon’s Nearly 400 Miles of Rugged Coastline Make It an Ideal Place to Catch the Highly Sought After Dungeness Crab
We might be a little biased, but with regard to the finest-tasting crustacean, it’s really just a regional race for second place. With its light sweetness and perfect texture, the Dungeness crab reigns supreme! In our eyes, anyway. They are a core part of Oregon’s natural bounty, right alongside salmon, chanterelles, truffles, marionberries, hazelnuts and pinot noir. And pretty much anyone can go out and get them fresh from the ocean.
focushillsboro.com
Small Marijuana Growers And Producers In Oregon Are Suing Cannabis Giant Chalice Brands For Persistent Non-Payment
Marijuana Growers And Producers: Cannabis farmers and producers in Oregon, many of whom sold their product to Canadian business Chalice Brands CHAL CHALF, are owed a substantial amount of money and have had enough of the corporation’s delays; as a result, they have decided to sue. Small Marijuana Growers...
Oregon is a winter vacation home for thousands of visiting geese
SALEM, Ore. — Winter’s in full swing and I’m so glad that’s true! So for outdoor fun, consider a front-row seat to Oregon’s largest migration event at a wildlife refuge near you. If your daily commute feels hectic, consider 20,000 Canada geese jammed wing to...
opb.org
Inaugural census will track Oregon music industry’s economic impact
Through Jan. 15, commercial music workers including musicians, producers and venue owners, can make some noise in the Oregon’s first Commercial Music Census. The goal is to present policymakers with hard data on how well the music economy is doing across the state. Meara McLaughlin, the executive director of...
Workforce participation remains depressed, especially in rural Oregon
The share of Oregonians in the workforce has remained at historic lows for nearly a decade, a national trend that reflects an aging population moving into retirement and younger people who are taking their time to join the job market. With Oregon’s population flat, or perhaps in decline, workforce participation...
Recreational crabbing season closed again in on Southern Oregon Coast
The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife have once again shut down the recreational crabbing industry between Bandon and the Calif. border, one day after the non-commercial crabbing season was opened statewide.
