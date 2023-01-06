ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

advantagenews.com

Farm summit coming to Peoria

Farmers should put Wednesday, Jan. 11 on the calendar for the annual Illinois Farm Economics Summit in Peoria. University of Illinois Extension Director for Logan, Menard and Sangamon Counties Terri Miller-Casey believes farmers are always living in a crazy time and this can hopefully provide some insight into the craziness of the ag industry and give producers good information.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Wedding planning underway at Elegant Bridal Expo

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Hundreds of engaged couples in Central Illinois got ready to plan their ‘big day’ at the Elegant Bridal Expo. More than 500 people were connected to local businesses through the bridal expo in East Peoria. More than 50 vendors were there to showcase what they have to offer.
EAST PEORIA, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Kenny’s Westside Pub

I’ve done blogs on Kenny’s Westside Pub almost from the day it opened up!. Their first day open was St. Patrick’s Day in 2013 and I went and met owner Sean Kenny less than a month later in the beginning of April, 2013 and published my first post on Kenny’s Westside Pub!
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

KDB Group announces ‘reevaluation’ of local landmark investments

(25 News Now) - KDB Group announced in a statement Wednesday, “reevaluation of the scope of existing and future operations of all projects and properties in the Peoria area.”. In the release, the group says this will impact operations of at least two restored historic landmarks including the Scottish...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Investors open expanded warehouse in Normal with plans for more development

A revived industrial property in north Normal has expanded, and economic developers hope it's the first sign McLean County can become an industrial hub in central Illinois. “It’s hard to imagine what one million square feet looks like until you are actually standing in it,” beamed Colin Logue, vice president of Bloomington-Normal operations for P.J. Hoerr, the general contractor for the expansion project. “Just visualize 6 1/2 football fields long.”
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

New distribution warehouse could attract Rivian suppliers

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Wisconsin-based developer, Phoenix Investors, celebrated its renovation of warehouse space in North Normal Friday morning. Located at 301 West Kerrick Road, the space previously sat vacant for 10 years after previous developments fell through. Phoenix Investors acquired the space in 2020 and the now 1 million square feet space will provide distribution space and logistics support to companies that lease it.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria first responders working to increase staffing

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After last year’s staffing shortfall, Peoria first responders are working to increase those numbers and one department is implementing new methods to bring more people on board. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger said it’s been a rocky road trying to get the department’s staffing...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Sources: Sankoty Lakes ceases operations, no reopening date set

SPRING BAY (25 News Now) - Sankoty Lakes Resort, a KDB Group Property has ceased operations Friday, effective immediately, according to company emails sent to 25 News. A would-be customer sent us a cancellation email from the resort. They had reservations for Memorial Day weekend. The message says the resort made the decision, “to cease operations within the property, effective immediately, with no reopening date set.”
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

New wolf pups at Wildlife Prairie Park

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Four wolf pups now call Wildlife Prairie Park their home. Brothers August, Sumac, and Cypress make up three of the new additions to the park. The fourth, a girl pup named Luna, comes from a different litter. All four pups came from Central Minnesota and...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bears Bites holds a ” Cat pop-up shop” to bring in adoptions

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Bears Bites in Peoria is partnering with Central Illinois animal shelters to try to help get kittens adopted. Bears Bites is a local business that raises money to help pay for emergency pet medical bills. The pop-up shop is intended to give families the chance...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Anime, princesses and more - January 7

PEORIA (25 News Now) - There’s always something going on in Central Illinois! Here are some of the many different events taking place this weekend. If you’re a fan of anime, check out the Anime-ZAP! Convention. There will be vendors and artists to shop from, cosplayers, dances, Q&As with voice actors, and more! Dress up in your favorite cosplay and enjoy a fun weekend with fellow anime fans.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Portillo’s going cashless in drive-thrus

OAK BROOK, Ill. – If you want to pay in cash at Portillo’s, you’ll need to go inside. Multiple media outlets are reporting that the chain — famous for its Italian Beef — will no longer accept cash in the drive-thru lanes starting January 16th.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Connect Transit not seeking city capital funding for first time ever

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Taxpayer money will be utilized less in funding Bloomington-Normal’s public transportation service. Connect Transit said Thursday it will not seek any capital funding from either the Town of Normal or the City of Bloomington in a historic first. General Manager David Braun said it’s due to a wider resource of federal and state grants.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Three dogs die in Friday night Peoria fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire took the lives of three dogs as it blazed through a home late Friday evening in Peoria. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Sander said fire crews were called to a one-story home on N. Galena Road at about 10 p.m. Friday. When crews arrived, the building was “fully involved” in fire.
PEORIA, IL

