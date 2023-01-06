Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
advantagenews.com
Farm summit coming to Peoria
Farmers should put Wednesday, Jan. 11 on the calendar for the annual Illinois Farm Economics Summit in Peoria. University of Illinois Extension Director for Logan, Menard and Sangamon Counties Terri Miller-Casey believes farmers are always living in a crazy time and this can hopefully provide some insight into the craziness of the ag industry and give producers good information.
KDB Group leaves questions unanswered after ‘reevaluating’ Peoria area projects
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s more information about Wednesday’s announcement from the KDB Group. The company, owned by Kim Blickenstaff, announced it will be re-evaluating its operations in the Peoria area. WMBD-TV has reached out to Peoria and Peoria Heights city leaders, the KDB Group, and properties that may be impacted by the announcement and […]
25newsnow.com
Wedding planning underway at Elegant Bridal Expo
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Hundreds of engaged couples in Central Illinois got ready to plan their ‘big day’ at the Elegant Bridal Expo. More than 500 people were connected to local businesses through the bridal expo in East Peoria. More than 50 vendors were there to showcase what they have to offer.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Kenny’s Westside Pub
I’ve done blogs on Kenny’s Westside Pub almost from the day it opened up!. Their first day open was St. Patrick’s Day in 2013 and I went and met owner Sean Kenny less than a month later in the beginning of April, 2013 and published my first post on Kenny’s Westside Pub!
wcbu.org
KDB Group abruptly announces Jan. 15 closure of Scottish Rite Theatre, Betty Jayne Brimmer Center
The Scottish Rite Theatre and Betty Jayne Brimmer Center for the Performing Arts will be shutting down effective Jan. 15. That's according to a press release Wednesday from the KDB Group, the development company of Spring Bay native and multimillionaire Kim Blickenstaff. In the release, the company says it is...
25newsnow.com
KDB Group announces ‘reevaluation’ of local landmark investments
(25 News Now) - KDB Group announced in a statement Wednesday, “reevaluation of the scope of existing and future operations of all projects and properties in the Peoria area.”. In the release, the group says this will impact operations of at least two restored historic landmarks including the Scottish...
wglt.org
Investors open expanded warehouse in Normal with plans for more development
A revived industrial property in north Normal has expanded, and economic developers hope it's the first sign McLean County can become an industrial hub in central Illinois. “It’s hard to imagine what one million square feet looks like until you are actually standing in it,” beamed Colin Logue, vice president of Bloomington-Normal operations for P.J. Hoerr, the general contractor for the expansion project. “Just visualize 6 1/2 football fields long.”
Central Illinois Proud
New distribution warehouse could attract Rivian suppliers
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Wisconsin-based developer, Phoenix Investors, celebrated its renovation of warehouse space in North Normal Friday morning. Located at 301 West Kerrick Road, the space previously sat vacant for 10 years after previous developments fell through. Phoenix Investors acquired the space in 2020 and the now 1 million square feet space will provide distribution space and logistics support to companies that lease it.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria first responders working to increase staffing
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After last year’s staffing shortfall, Peoria first responders are working to increase those numbers and one department is implementing new methods to bring more people on board. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger said it’s been a rocky road trying to get the department’s staffing...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Peoria
Peoria might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Peoria.
25newsnow.com
Sources: Sankoty Lakes ceases operations, no reopening date set
SPRING BAY (25 News Now) - Sankoty Lakes Resort, a KDB Group Property has ceased operations Friday, effective immediately, according to company emails sent to 25 News. A would-be customer sent us a cancellation email from the resort. They had reservations for Memorial Day weekend. The message says the resort made the decision, “to cease operations within the property, effective immediately, with no reopening date set.”
25newsnow.com
New wolf pups at Wildlife Prairie Park
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Four wolf pups now call Wildlife Prairie Park their home. Brothers August, Sumac, and Cypress make up three of the new additions to the park. The fourth, a girl pup named Luna, comes from a different litter. All four pups came from Central Minnesota and...
Central Illinois Proud
Bears Bites holds a ” Cat pop-up shop” to bring in adoptions
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Bears Bites in Peoria is partnering with Central Illinois animal shelters to try to help get kittens adopted. Bears Bites is a local business that raises money to help pay for emergency pet medical bills. The pop-up shop is intended to give families the chance...
25newsnow.com
Peoria County farmer, ex-broadcaster leaves high-profile Pritzker Administration post
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Director Colleen Callahan is leaving her job Jan. 16 as Gov. JB Pritzker starts his second term. Callahan is a Peoria County farmer and former agribusiness director for WMBD Radio and Television in Peoria. Pritzker appointed Callahan as IDNR director in 2019.
wcbu.org
City of Peoria offering cop Jeremy Layman more than $90k to resign rather than return to force
The city of Peoria is offering more than $90,000 to encourage a Peoria police officer to resign. Officer Jeremy Layman was fired in Feb. 2018 for violating departmental policy. The allegations included his wearing of a "Baby Daddy Removal Team" t-shirt, and derogatory social media comments about residents of Peoria's majority-Black South Side.
25newsnow.com
Anime, princesses and more - January 7
PEORIA (25 News Now) - There’s always something going on in Central Illinois! Here are some of the many different events taking place this weekend. If you’re a fan of anime, check out the Anime-ZAP! Convention. There will be vendors and artists to shop from, cosplayers, dances, Q&As with voice actors, and more! Dress up in your favorite cosplay and enjoy a fun weekend with fellow anime fans.
1470 WMBD
Portillo’s going cashless in drive-thrus
OAK BROOK, Ill. – If you want to pay in cash at Portillo’s, you’ll need to go inside. Multiple media outlets are reporting that the chain — famous for its Italian Beef — will no longer accept cash in the drive-thru lanes starting January 16th.
Central Illinois Proud
Connect Transit not seeking city capital funding for first time ever
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Taxpayer money will be utilized less in funding Bloomington-Normal’s public transportation service. Connect Transit said Thursday it will not seek any capital funding from either the Town of Normal or the City of Bloomington in a historic first. General Manager David Braun said it’s due to a wider resource of federal and state grants.
Eighth tornado confirmed, damaged Bellflower farm
This is the eighth tornado confirmed in Central Illinois from Tuesday's tornado outbreak.
Central Illinois Proud
Three dogs die in Friday night Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire took the lives of three dogs as it blazed through a home late Friday evening in Peoria. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Sander said fire crews were called to a one-story home on N. Galena Road at about 10 p.m. Friday. When crews arrived, the building was “fully involved” in fire.
Comments / 0