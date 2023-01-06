PEORIA (25 News Now) - There’s always something going on in Central Illinois! Here are some of the many different events taking place this weekend. If you’re a fan of anime, check out the Anime-ZAP! Convention. There will be vendors and artists to shop from, cosplayers, dances, Q&As with voice actors, and more! Dress up in your favorite cosplay and enjoy a fun weekend with fellow anime fans.

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO