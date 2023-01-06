Read full article on original website
Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay Area
The man who claimed to be the Emperor of the United States
"I was obsessing over the lips." Mother and daughter bakers whip up a Han "Pan" Solo made of nothing but bread
Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco Zoo
oaklandside.org
Timeline: How the Alameda County Registrar of Voters ran—and fumbled—the November election
Oakland’s Nov. 8 election should be long over. The county registrar finished counting ballots in November, and the county and city certified the results in December. But an error made by the Alameda County Registrar of Voters, the county department responsible for running local elections, has cast doubt on the accuracy of the results in at least one Oakland race, the school board representative for District 4.
pioneerpublishers.com
28 Contra Costa Schools Selected as State Distinguished Schools
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Jan. 8, 2023) — Twenty-eight Contra Costa County elementary schools are being honored with the prestigious 2023 California Distinguished Schools award by the California Department of Education (CDE). According to the CDE, these exceptional elementary schools are, “illustrative of the hard work, dedication, and resilience...
The Almanac Online
New San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus to be sworn in Saturday
The first Latina sheriff in the history of San Mateo County will be officially sworn in on Saturday at an inauguration ceremony at the College of San Mateo. Corpus will become the 26th sheriff of San Mateo County. The inauguration and swearing-in of Corpus begins at 1 p.m. at the...
sanjoseinside.com
Rosemary Kamei Poised to Be Named San Jose’s Vice Mayor
A year ago, on January 5, Rosemary Kamei told Fly she was running for San Jose City Council. And six months later, she stomped on two opponents, winning the city’s District 1 council seat outright in the primary, with nearly two-thirds of the vote. Now, a year later, she’s...
sfstandard.com
Advocates Say San Francisco Violated Homeless Sweeps Ban
Attorneys for homeless individuals and homelessness advocates filed a motion in court late Friday over San Francisco clearing homeless camps despite a judge’s order temporarily banning the practice. U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu granted an emergency order on Dec. 23 that prohibits city departments from removing tents and taking...
Oakland North
‘Guess what I just found out — I won the election’: counting error puts Hutchinson on top in OUSD race
The Alameda County Registrar of Voters has acknowledged a mistake in the way votes were tallied in November, leading to a change in the District 4 Oakland Unified School District election outcome. Mike Hutchinson, who seemingly came in last place, actually won, Hutchinson announced on Facebook Dec. 28. That day,...
SFist
Saturday Links: Oakland Residents Displaced By Storm Still Unable to Return Home
Several Oakland residents displaced from their homes during the storm — including from trees falling down this week and from flooding on New Year’s Eve — are still stuck in hotel rooms. A group of families, including some with schoolchildren, from a Coliseum neighborhood apartment building reportedly don't know the conditions of their homes or vehicles, and aren't sure when they can return. [KRON4]
rwcpulse.com
Blog: The Oldest Catholic High School in San Mateo County
San Mateo County is home to five Catholic high schools. They are Junipero Serra (commonly referred to as Serra), Mercy High School, Notre Dame High School, Sacred Heart Preparatory, and Woodside Priory. Of the five, the oldest is Notre Dame. Founded in 1851, the all-female school was originally in San...
RV fire forces shut down of BART service in Oakland
OAKLAND -- A fire engulfed an RV parked under an overpass in Oakland, forcing officials to halt BART service in the East Bay for at least an hour Sunday morning.Oakland firefighters responded to reports of a fire in a vehicle parked under 30th Street overpass sometime after 6 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a large RV completely engulfed in flames. The intensity of the fire charred the overpass and damaged BART equipment.Transit officials tweeted out at 8 a.m. that BART service was stopped between MacArthur, West Oakland, and Lake Merritt in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO, Millbrae and San Francisco directions due to the fire damage between MacArthur and 19th St Oakland.During the stoppage, AC Transit provided support on the 18 line between Lake Merritt and MacArthur stations.By 8:50 a.m., BART officials tweeted: "Trains are once again traveling between MacArthur and 12th Street in Oakland. Crews quickly replaced the damaged equipment and inspected the tracks."Riders were told to expect some residual delays. No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SFGate
BART trains stopped in Oakland due to RV fire
OAKLAND (BCN) BART service is halted between MacArthur, West Oakland and Lake Merritt due to a vehicle on fire between MacArthur Station and 19th St. in Oakland. A BART advisory was issued at 8:01 a.m. announcing the stoppage. A recreational vehicle caught fire under the 30th Street overpass. Trains were stopped in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO, Millbrae and San Francisco directions and others are reversing course before they get to the area.
Elon Musk Seeks Venue Change In Shareholder Class Action, Cites Likely “Local Negativity” In San Francisco Jurors
Elon Musk wants to move a shareholder class action lawsuit from San Francisco to West Texas, claiming a lack of unbiased jurors in the Bay Area. A federal judge is mulling the motion. Musk and other Tesla board members are confronting a lawsuit that claims he manipulated Tesla’s stock in 2018. That was when he tweeted he was taking the company private at $420 per share and had “funding secured” to do so. The “420” was considered to be a joking reference to a time associated with marijuana smoking. The stock soared on the tweet, then seesawed for weeks. In 2018, Musk lived...
goldrushcam.com
With Threat of Major Flooding, Cal OES Prepositions Critical Resources Near Burn Scar Areas, Impacted Counties – Includes Stanislaus County
January 7, 2023 - With another round of storms resuming today across the state, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is strategically prepositioning critical firefighting resources and personnel near burn scar areas and in communities with potential for major flooding. The prepositioned resources include:. Prepositioned at...
SFist
East Bay Water Utility Warns That High Volume of Sewage Overflowed Amid Recent Rains, Possibly Into Bay
The regional water utility for the East Bay, East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD), said last week that its systems experienced several sewer overflows amid the New Year’s Eve storms, prompting calls from Bay Area environmental advocates for greater investment into wastewater infrastructure, KTVU reported. EBMUD said in a...
Ross to close San Francisco store, downsize Bay Area office space
Ross is closing at least one store in San Francisco and downsizing office space at its Dublin HQ.
Killing of San Francisco Japantown security guard Gavin Boston shocks community
SAN FRANCISCO -- The shooting death of Gavin Boston, a security guard at the Japan Center Mall in San Francisco's Japantown Wednesday - allegedly by a 15-year-old boy - has left mall workers and customers in shock.Several workers at the mall at Geary Boulevard and Webster Street said 40-year-old Boston only started the job about a month ago. One worker who didn't want to be identified said she heard the gunfire. "Usually the mall's pretty rowdy, we have teens come in a lot with skateboards so I thought it was just boxes dropping," she said.She said in the...
Collapsed water channel wall in San Leandro floods several properties
SAN LEANDRO -- One garage was destroyed and up to four residential yards have been affected by a collapsed flood control wall in the Washington Manor-Bonaire neighborhood in San Leandro, city officials said Friday.About 100 feet of wall in two areas collapsed last weekend, according to the city. The damage is along Crosby Street between Fargo Avenue and Manor Boulevard.At least one affected yard collapsed into the water channel, which is managed by the Alameda County Flood Control and Water Conservation District.City officials are concerned that additional rain expected in the coming days could be hazardous to some residents. County...
koamnewsnow.com
CA: OAKLAND RESIDENTS DISPLACED BY FLOODING
San Jose businesses frustrated by homelessness
Reza Farahani immigrated from Iran more than 20 years ago and opened his Lincoln Glass & Mirror business on Kruse Drive in North San Jose. He moved down the block a decade ago when his company expanded, but said in the last two years the surrounding neighborhood has become untenable because of rampant homelessness.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
SPUR Talk: the Future of Downtown Oakland
Imagine a downtown Oakland with protected bike lanes, more mixed-use buildings, and better connections for pedestrians, cyclists, and bus riders between downtown, Jack London Square, and West Oakland. Those are just a few of the ambitions encapsulated in the new Downtown Oakland Specific Plan (DOPS), presented during a SPUR talk Thursday afternoon.
pioneerpublishers.com
Two arrested during Concord Police Department DUI patrol
CONCORD, CA (Jan. 8, 2023) — Concord Police Department arrested two drivers on suspicion of DUI while conducting a DUI enforcement patrol on 1/6/2023. Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. Concord Police Department reminds the public...
