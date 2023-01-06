COLUMBIA, S.C. — Seniors at a set of apartments are breathing a sign of relief now that their elevator is working. It's been weeks since Louise Mayes says the elevator in the AHEPA 284 apartments on Pelham Drive in Columbia stopped working. She lives on the second floor, and the only way she's been able to get down and out of the building is by struggling down the stairs.

