Orangeburg County, SC

WIS-TV

Wet Willie’s closes Columbia location

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wet Willie’s, a chain of bars and restaurants specializing in serving the “world’s greatest daiquiris frozen drinks,” is shutting down its Columbia location. According to the Wet Willie’s Columbia Facebook page, the company decided not to renew its lease. The last night...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF.com

New Aiken shopping center and housing to replace Aiken Mall

AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- The city of Aiken and developers are working on the new retail shopping center and living spaces at the Aiken Mall. Bria Smith has the story. After tearing down what used to be the Aiken Mall and years of planning, people who live in Aiken will soon have a new outlet mall and housing options to choose from.
AIKEN, SC
News19 WLTX

On Your Side: Elevator repaired after weeks of headaches for seniors

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Seniors at a set of apartments are breathing a sign of relief now that their elevator is working. It's been weeks since Louise Mayes says the elevator in the AHEPA 284 apartments on Pelham Drive in Columbia stopped working. She lives on the second floor, and the only way she's been able to get down and out of the building is by struggling down the stairs.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

The evolution of coon hunting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Coon hunting is a sport that brings people from all over Orangeburg County every year for its annual Grand American. Ray Conrad has been a vendor there for over 30 years and has seen the sport evolve. “I coon hunt. My dad coon hunted. My granddad...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WJBF

City of Salley centerpiece collapses during Wednesday storm

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Salley, South Carolina was hit with a storm on Wednesday.  People in Salley said the weather didn’t seem that bad at first. But whatever blew through the town was enough to down some trees and a pavilion in the middle of town. According to people who live in Salley, the weather […]
AUGUSTA, GA
charlestondaily.net

South Carolina records record breaking annual capital investment for 2022

$10.27 billion in announced capital investment, most in state history. The South Carolina Department of Commerce today released its 2022 industry recruitment results which reflect historic economic activity. From January to December 2022, the state announced total capital investment of $10.27 billion, the single largest year in state history. That investment represents 120 projects and the creation of 14,083 new jobs.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
statehousereport.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Old bridge

Here’s an old picture of an old South Carolina bridge. We’re not sure if it’s even around anymore. But where was it? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Jay Altman of Columbia was first to share,...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter transit riders could be without a ride for the next two weeks

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - People who use the Santee Wateree Paratransit System in Sumter, Kershaw, and Lee Counties could be denied rides for the next two weeks. That’s due to a driver shortage that’s only gotten worse. Executive Director Lottie Jones points to the pandemic. She says since...
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

The low down on the draw down on Lake Murray

CHAPIN, S.C. — Lake Murray residents are used to lower lake levels every few years, but some locals haven't experienced one quite like this before. "This is way beyond what it usually is," Luan Lam a Chapin resident said. In October, Dominion Energy tells News 19 they lowered water...
CHAPIN, SC
WYFF4.com

Man in South Carolina wins $300,000 with lottery ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The saying “the early bird gets the worm” holds true for a South Carolina lottery player. Early one morning a Greenville man brought home a lottery ticket to scratch and won $300,000. He says he woke up his still sleeping wife with the exciting...
GREENVILLE, SC
