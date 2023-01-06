Read full article on original website
Related
WIS-TV
Wet Willie’s closes Columbia location
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wet Willie’s, a chain of bars and restaurants specializing in serving the “world’s greatest daiquiris frozen drinks,” is shutting down its Columbia location. According to the Wet Willie’s Columbia Facebook page, the company decided not to renew its lease. The last night...
wach.com
Work week starts off dry, but widespread chances for rain on the way
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- The weekend will end off on a gloomy note. Sunday has been cloudy all day and those clouds will give way to some stray showers later in the evening. Most of those will start in the few hours before midnight. Showers will slide from west to...
WJBF.com
New Aiken shopping center and housing to replace Aiken Mall
AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- The city of Aiken and developers are working on the new retail shopping center and living spaces at the Aiken Mall. Bria Smith has the story. After tearing down what used to be the Aiken Mall and years of planning, people who live in Aiken will soon have a new outlet mall and housing options to choose from.
More than 220 townhomes possible for Columbia's Garners Ferry Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A wooded stretch of land off Garners Ferry Road could soon have new life. Developers are hoping to bring more than 220 townhomes to the space between Patterson Road and Greenlawn Drive. Elanda Cumbee directs a nearby childcare center and said growth could be a positive.
Gilbert-Summit water tower lost 20,000 gallons over Christmas weekend
GILBERT, S.C. — During Christmas weekend, frozen water tower controls in Gilbert caused an unusual sight in Lexington County - Frozen ice draped down the water tank and all over trees and a nearby field. Today, this water tower off of Peach Festival Road is back to normal. "We...
On Your Side: Elevator repaired after weeks of headaches for seniors
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Seniors at a set of apartments are breathing a sign of relief now that their elevator is working. It's been weeks since Louise Mayes says the elevator in the AHEPA 284 apartments on Pelham Drive in Columbia stopped working. She lives on the second floor, and the only way she's been able to get down and out of the building is by struggling down the stairs.
The evolution of coon hunting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Coon hunting is a sport that brings people from all over Orangeburg County every year for its annual Grand American. Ray Conrad has been a vendor there for over 30 years and has seen the sport evolve. “I coon hunt. My dad coon hunted. My granddad...
Irmo downtown district draws opposition amid fears of lost land, homes
IRMO, S.C. — It was a full house at Macedonia Baptist Church Sunday, as residents sounded off on a proposed Irmo downtown district that could affect their property. According to Irmo Town Council, the development would feature retail, office and hotel space in 12 parcels of land along the backside of Irmo Community Park.
wach.com
"It's heartbreaking for the community": Lexington County grocery store to close in a month
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Lexington County grocery store is shutting its doors for good, after just two years. The owner of the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 378 says will the supermarket will close on February 5th. "I'm sad to see it go," said Daniel Bosket who works...
Augusta woman reunited with dog in Lexington County, lost 6 months
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Augusta woman was reunited with her German Shepherd in Lexington County - a special moment she had waited on for some time. Qa-Boom was found all thanks to microchipping - something Lisa Thomas, an administrator at Lexington County Animal Services, said is very important.
City of Salley centerpiece collapses during Wednesday storm
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Salley, South Carolina was hit with a storm on Wednesday. People in Salley said the weather didn’t seem that bad at first. But whatever blew through the town was enough to down some trees and a pavilion in the middle of town. According to people who live in Salley, the weather […]
charlestondaily.net
South Carolina records record breaking annual capital investment for 2022
$10.27 billion in announced capital investment, most in state history. The South Carolina Department of Commerce today released its 2022 industry recruitment results which reflect historic economic activity. From January to December 2022, the state announced total capital investment of $10.27 billion, the single largest year in state history. That investment represents 120 projects and the creation of 14,083 new jobs.
The By Name Project provides help to people in need throughout Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Cultivating life-changing relationships is the goal of a Sumter nonprofit. The By Name Project serves food and clothes to people in need on the first and third Saturdays of every month. "People feel a certain way when you call them by name," Executive Director Adam Anderson...
WLOS.com
SC earns more than $10B in investment and creates 14,000+ jobs in 2022
WPDE — 2022 was a big year for the Palmetto State. The South Carolina Department of Commerce recently released how many jobs, projects and capital investments came to the state. The South Carolina Department of Commerce said in 2022, there were 14,083 created, 120 new projects started and 10.27...
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireball
A South Carolina witness at Lexington reported watching and videotaping a hovering fireball-like object at 7:15 p.m. on January 5, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
SCDOT to temporarily close portion of Arrowwood Road as part of Carolina Crossroads Project
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced it will close a portion of Arrowwood Road in Richland County that is adjacent to the Carolina Crossroads Project. The affected area along Arrowwood Road runs from the intersection of Lawand Drive to the intersection of Gracern Road. During...
statehousereport.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Old bridge
Here’s an old picture of an old South Carolina bridge. We’re not sure if it’s even around anymore. But where was it? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Jay Altman of Columbia was first to share,...
WIS-TV
Sumter transit riders could be without a ride for the next two weeks
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - People who use the Santee Wateree Paratransit System in Sumter, Kershaw, and Lee Counties could be denied rides for the next two weeks. That’s due to a driver shortage that’s only gotten worse. Executive Director Lottie Jones points to the pandemic. She says since...
The low down on the draw down on Lake Murray
CHAPIN, S.C. — Lake Murray residents are used to lower lake levels every few years, but some locals haven't experienced one quite like this before. "This is way beyond what it usually is," Luan Lam a Chapin resident said. In October, Dominion Energy tells News 19 they lowered water...
WYFF4.com
Man in South Carolina wins $300,000 with lottery ticket
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The saying “the early bird gets the worm” holds true for a South Carolina lottery player. Early one morning a Greenville man brought home a lottery ticket to scratch and won $300,000. He says he woke up his still sleeping wife with the exciting...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0