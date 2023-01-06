Keke Palmer Wears Lorraine West for ‘Black Is Brilliant’ With Rad and de Beers Group at the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards

Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersBoston, NY
Essex Fells, NJ: Davante Q. Andrews, 18, of Newark, Charged with Multiple October Car BurglariesCarolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex NowNewark, NJ
Overnight wave of crime in NYC, two dead and four injuredNewsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Farewell to Williams Sonoma: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Two StatesTy D.Westfield, NJ
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
He Gets Around: T.J. Holmes Reportedly Dated Chilli From TLC Before Marrying Marilee Fiebig
T.J. Holmes is apparently a ladies’ man based on recent a recent report that he dated a singer from a popular R&B group before he married his second wife, Marilee Fiebig. According to TMZ, the currently suspended GMA3 co-host previously dated Rozonda Thomas who is famously known as Chili from TLC. The “No Scrubs” singer is in the news after confirming of her romance with actor Matthew Lawrence.
Keke Palmer Enjoys ‘Rest’ on Her Baby Moon Vacation
Keke Palmer is embracing “rest” as she totes her baby bump in the New Year. The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some photos and video clips from the baby moon getaway she and her boyfriend Darius Jackson enjoyed ahead of their baby’s arrival. “happy...
Singer Summer Walker Welcomed Twins With the Help of Her Famous Doula — Erykah Badu
Singer Summer Walker welcomed her twin babies this week and is sharing how happy she is to have “hella kids” before the age of 30. Walker, 26, took to social media to share a since-deleted video of her at-home birth with doula Erykah Badu. The proud mother of three shared how “proud” she is of herself for welcoming the two healthy babies naturally and shared words of encouragement to other women to stick to their guns if they’re wanting to avoid a C-section delivery.
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
Say Cheese: Drake Roasted for Smiling Too Hard in Selfie, Identifying as ‘Dominican’
Who knew Drake was such a big fan of actor Cuba Gooding Jr.? The Toronto rapper is getting mocked on social media for showing a little too much excitement over the veteran film star. On Monday, The Shade Room captured a screenshot of Drake’s Instagram Story where he shared a...
Power Couple Egypt Sherrod, Mike Jackson Launch Marriage and Money Podcast With Egypt & Mike
A dynamic duo both in life and work, powerhouse real estate broker and designer Egypt Sherrod and her husband, expert builder Mike Jackson, will return for a new 12-episode season of their HGTV breakout hit series Married to Real Estate on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and available to stream on discovery+.
Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group Announces HBCU GO Partnership With Award-Winning Movie ‘Freedom’s Path’
Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) free-streaming digital platform, HBCU GO – the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) – announces a new promotional partnership with the award-winning indie film Freedom’s Path, opening in 200 plus theatres nationwide during Black History Month beginning February 3, 2023.
Hip-Hop Group Black Sheep Files $750M Lawsuit Against Universal Music Group Over Royalties
Bronx hip-hop group Black Sheep is taking Universal Music Group to court saying that the company “has unlawfully retained approximately $750 million in royalties that should have been paid to plaintiffs.”. According to Rolling Stone, the plaintiffs, Andres “Dres“ Titus and William “Mista Lawnge” McLean, of Black Sheep have...
‘Black Panther’ Actor Winston Duke Says He’s ‘Face of Plus-Size Modeling Movement’
Actor Winston Duke shares that he’s become “the face” of the plus-size modeling community following his modeling debut in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Vol 4 show. The Black Panther star appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan Wednesday, where he spoke about his guest appearance in Rihanna fashion show and the new fan club he generated, People reported. When Ripa asked if Duke has received any other modeling offers, he shared his new revelation.
Jennifer Coolidge's Net Worth Could Nearly Rival Tanya McQuoid’s
Ever wondered about Jennifer Coolidge’s net worth? The veteran actress has been dominating Hollywood for decades, and her earnings totally prove it.
D.L. Hughley Questions Why UFC Owner Dana White Slapping His Wife Isn’t Flooding the News Cycle
Some people may have noticed that the story is not dominating the headlines. This observation was not lost on comedian and radio host, D.L. Hughley, who took to his social media accounts to question why the media hasn’t given White the same coverage that Chris Brown received under similar circumstances.
Update: Rapper Theophilus London Found in Los Angeles ‘Safe and Well’
After not hearing from or seeing Theophilus London for several months, his family reported him missing last week in Los Angeles. The rapper was reportedly found “safe and well” earlier this week. According to an Instagram post from London’s cousin, Mikhail Noel, aka Dj Kellz, on Thursday underneath...
