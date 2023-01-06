Read full article on original website
Four arrested in Calloway County drug investigation
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Four people have been arrested in Calloway County in connection to an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking, the Calloway County, Kentucky, Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's office on Friday announced the arrests of three Murray, Kentucky, residents charged with methamphetamine trafficking and a Louisville man...
Marshall County Schools works to treat water damage to get students back in classrooms
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Students at Central Elementary and Benton Elementary schools in Marshall County will not be back in the classroom on Monday. Frigid temperatures last month caused pipes to burst in those buildings, and repairs are taking longer than expected. Marshall County Schools Superintendent Steve Miracle says...
Residents, business owners can be refunded for tornado recovery, rebuilding efforts
Some residents and business owners who were affected by the December 2021 tornado may be eligible for a tax refund for repairing or rebuilding back, the Lyon County judge executive said in a social media post. KRS 139.519 says a building owner in a disaster area may be refunded for...
Murray State faces toughest road test of the season
PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State head coach Steve Prohm has said several times this year that it is hard to win games on the road in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Racers will find out a lot about themselves over the next several days as they begin what will be their toughest road trip of the season in Iowa.
Drake secures 82-64 win over Murray State
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - D.J. Wilkins scored 17 points as Drake beat Murray State 82-64. Wilkins was 6 of 10 shooting with five 3-pointers for the Bulldogs. Darnell Brodie scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Sardaar Calhoun was 5 of 10 shooting, including 4 for 8 from distance,...
Young scores 43, Murray State falls at Drake 80-67
Despite a monster day from junior Katelyn Young, the Murray State women's basketball team had no answer for hot-handed Drake in the second half of Sunday's contest and fell, 80-67, at the Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Fast Facts. Murray State led Drake, 32-31, at the half, but had...
