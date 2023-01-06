ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Four arrested in Calloway County drug investigation

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Four people have been arrested in Calloway County in connection to an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking, the Calloway County, Kentucky, Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's office on Friday announced the arrests of three Murray, Kentucky, residents charged with methamphetamine trafficking and a Louisville man...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray State faces toughest road test of the season

PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State head coach Steve Prohm has said several times this year that it is hard to win games on the road in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Racers will find out a lot about themselves over the next several days as they begin what will be their toughest road trip of the season in Iowa.
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Drake secures 82-64 win over Murray State

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - D.J. Wilkins scored 17 points as Drake beat Murray State 82-64. Wilkins was 6 of 10 shooting with five 3-pointers for the Bulldogs. Darnell Brodie scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Sardaar Calhoun was 5 of 10 shooting, including 4 for 8 from distance,...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Young scores 43, Murray State falls at Drake 80-67

Despite a monster day from junior Katelyn Young, the Murray State women's basketball team had no answer for hot-handed Drake in the second half of Sunday's contest and fell, 80-67, at the Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Fast Facts. Murray State led Drake, 32-31, at the half, but had...
MURRAY, KY

