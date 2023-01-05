Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S Famous Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in Oklahoma CityMadocOklahoma City, OK
Unique new grocery store just opened in OklahomaKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
Oklahoma Woman May Be Latest Victim in Steal-A-Kia TikTok ChallengeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Landlord Asks Oklahoma Family To Pay For Rental House RepairsJudyDNoble, OK
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
thecomeback.com
Jim Harbaugh makes major move with Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
iheart.com
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Nick Saban had a priceless reaction to ESPN's David Pollack raving about Georgia’s dominance
Alabama head coach Nick Saban might be second-guessing his decision to appear on ESPN’s broadcast of the College Football Playoff National Championship between Georgia and TCU. With the Bulldogs absolutely dominating the Horned Frogs in the first half, ESPN analyst and former Georgia linebacker David Pollack spoke to how...
NFL World Reacts To Mike Vrabel's Quarterback Announcement
Mike Vrabel gave his starting quarterback a vote of confidence on Monday. Speaking to the media on Monday, the Titans head coach said he knows who he wants to be his QB going forward:. I want Ryan Tannehill to get as healthy as he possibly can, and then go and...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes weighs in on possible neutral site AFC Championship
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was aked Monday about the NFL's decision to play the AFC Championship Game at a neutral site of the Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills.
FBS coaches mull rules changes on signing day, bowl eligibility
A strong consensus of FBS coaches signaled support for several key rules changes in college football as the 2023 American Football Coaches Association conference wrapped Tuesday.
Comments / 0