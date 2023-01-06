South College Avenue shut down after car flips

Lucas Geisler/KMIZ Columbia fire fighters work to pull someone from a vehicle on Thursday night near the intersection of College Avenue and University Avenue.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

First responders shut down a part of College Avenue on Thursday after a driver flipped their car off the side of the road.

The Columbia Fire Department tweeted that it is working to pull someone from car. Photos showed a car upside down.

One person was hurt. An ABC 17 News reporter saw a male being pulled from the vehicle. He was taken to University Hospital by ambulance. He was unconscious when CFD got to him, but firefighters said he came to when he was put on the backboard.

Trey Day said he was driving south on College Ave. when the driver came up quickly behind him. Day told ABC 17 News the car came off a side street of College near University Ave. and turned into the wrong lanes of traffic. Day said the driver then went over the median and nearly hit him from behind. He said he saw the car go over the sidewalk, hit a tree and flip over.

Day said he returned to the scene after seeing the driver crash.

"I got onto the driver's side, cut the airbag and kind of pushed it down to see him," Day said. "He was bleeding from his nose and he was upside-down. Just talk through him, talk to 9-1-1 and talk to him. Try to keep him engaged so he didn't drift off."

The crash is on the west side of College Avenue. The University of Missouri Police Department is investigating.

