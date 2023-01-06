ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada, OK

Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County. According to a GoFundMe account organized by Chris Meyer, 28-year-old Lauren Smeltz was nine months pregnant when she was hit head-on by a vehicle, while she was on the way to her last obstetrics and gynecology, OB, appointment Tuesday.
Body discovered at Ardmore park

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — A body was discovered Thursday at Ardmore Regional Park. Police believe no foul play was involved. The name of the deceased was not released. Authorities said the remains will undergo an autopsy by the medical examiner.
Mother On Life Support Delivers Baby After Crash Near Ada

A 28-year-old woman delivered a baby and is on life support following a crash in Pontotoc County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday on State Highway 3 near Ada, Okla. A vehicle driven by Henry Nwajagu, 36, was traveling eastbound on the highway...
OKC Stolen Car Victim Sets Up GoFundMe Page To Help With Damages

A single mother from McLoud is asking for help after her car was stolen and crashed following a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. Oklahoma City Police identified the suspect in the chase Friday morning as 22-year-old Hunter Berry. Berry is in custody, facing at least half a dozen charges, including eluding...
Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiland Dairy will pay $140,000 to an Oklahoma man after they withdrew a job offer because he was “legally blind” which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission says on Friday, Jan. 6, that Hiland Dairy...
Lone Grove Schools mourns death of high school student involved in December crash

LONE GROVE, Okla. — Lone Grove Schools is mourning the death of a high school student who was involved in a crash in December. "Our school received information from the family today that she has passed away," Lone Grove Schools officials posted to social media. "Please pray for the family, our school and community as we work together to cope with this loss."
Two bridges in Norman scheduled for maintenance work

NORMAN, Okla. — There is a traffic alert for those driving through Norman this week. Two bridges are scheduled for maintenance work on Monday. The Franklin Road bridge between Northeast 60th Street and 72nd Street is requiring general maintenance. The bridge on Crossroads Boulevard just east of 36th Street is also requiring general maintenance in addition to repairs and debris removal.
Oklahoma firefighters learn valuable lessons

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Firefighters from all over Oklahoma came to Ardmore Saturday for the 41st Fire Service Instructors of Oklahoma conference. The annual training session is held in different cities all over the state, helping provide valuable networking opportunities for first responders. "We try to go around the...
1 Dead In Garvin Co. Crash

One person is dead after a crash that happened at around 8 a.m. Monday in Garvin County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Investigators said William Brooks, 46, was driving on East County Road 1554, approximately three miles south of Lindsay, when the vehicle departed the roadway and rolled over.
Landlord Asks Oklahoma Family To Pay For Rental House Repairs

Landlord rented mobile home with no working heat source. Tenant Tamara Roberts of Noble, Oklahoma, showed a screen shot of a message her landlord had sent to her. It said:. “Do you have any money you can give the maintenance guy for parts? We don’t have any maintenance money with it being the end of the month.”
Moore man sentenced to life without parole for killing of former youth pastor

A 25-year-old Moore man convicted of killing his father will spend the rest of his life in prison, a judge determined Friday. Cleveland County District Judge Michael Tupper followed a jury’s recommendation and sentenced Jacob Allen Barber, 25, to life without the possibility of parole as punishment for killing Glenn Barber, 48.
Court date set for Madill murder suspect

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A court date has been for a murder suspect who was arrested in July for the murder of a Madill man at his home. The suspect, David Latham was arrested for first degree murder in the death of David Lee Easely Sr., who was found dead in his home on July 21st, 2022.
Man wanted by Ada Police

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Ada Police are asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man. Police said Zackery Aylor is believed to still be in the Ada area. Authorities have not said why Aylor is wanted, but court records show an arrest warrant was issued for him last month, with no offense listed.
Man shot, killed in Ada on New Year’s Eve

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man was shot and killed in Ada on New Year’s Eve. According to a police report, it happened at a gas station near Highland Avenue and Arlington Street. The alleged shooter, Jassmone Ashton, said he shot the victim, Denavarie Brooks, after Brooks had “ran at him” while Ashton was filling up his car with gas.
