KOCO
Person dead after hit, killed on Interstate 40 in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — A person is dead after getting hit and killed on Interstate 40 in Pottawatomie County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed a pedestrian was hit in the eastbound lane of I-40 near Shawnee late Saturday night. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash...
VIDEO: Garvin County shooting leads to suspect on the loose and exclusive on-camera arrest hours later
A domestic incident between a stepdad and stepson leads to a shooting in Garvin County Saturday night. KFOR caught an exclusive on-camera arrest police made after searching for the suspect for hours.
KXII.com
Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County. According to a GoFundMe account organized by Chris Meyer, 28-year-old Lauren Smeltz was nine months pregnant when she was hit head-on by a vehicle, while she was on the way to her last obstetrics and gynecology, OB, appointment Tuesday.
KTEN.com
Body discovered at Ardmore park
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — A body was discovered Thursday at Ardmore Regional Park. Police believe no foul play was involved. The name of the deceased was not released. Authorities said the remains will undergo an autopsy by the medical examiner.
News On 6
Mother On Life Support Delivers Baby After Crash Near Ada
A 28-year-old woman delivered a baby and is on life support following a crash in Pontotoc County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday on State Highway 3 near Ada, Okla. A vehicle driven by Henry Nwajagu, 36, was traveling eastbound on the highway...
news9.com
OKC Stolen Car Victim Sets Up GoFundMe Page To Help With Damages
A single mother from McLoud is asking for help after her car was stolen and crashed following a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. Oklahoma City Police identified the suspect in the chase Friday morning as 22-year-old Hunter Berry. Berry is in custody, facing at least half a dozen charges, including eluding...
WIBW
Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiland Dairy will pay $140,000 to an Oklahoma man after they withdrew a job offer because he was “legally blind” which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission says on Friday, Jan. 6, that Hiland Dairy...
OU Campus police release video of disturbing arrest
University of Oklahoma Police has released body camera footage of a controversial arrest at the Bedlam football game back in November.
KOCO
Lone Grove Schools mourns death of high school student involved in December crash
LONE GROVE, Okla. — Lone Grove Schools is mourning the death of a high school student who was involved in a crash in December. "Our school received information from the family today that she has passed away," Lone Grove Schools officials posted to social media. "Please pray for the family, our school and community as we work together to cope with this loss."
KOCO
Two bridges in Norman scheduled for maintenance work
NORMAN, Okla. — There is a traffic alert for those driving through Norman this week. Two bridges are scheduled for maintenance work on Monday. The Franklin Road bridge between Northeast 60th Street and 72nd Street is requiring general maintenance. The bridge on Crossroads Boulevard just east of 36th Street is also requiring general maintenance in addition to repairs and debris removal.
KTEN.com
Oklahoma firefighters learn valuable lessons
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Firefighters from all over Oklahoma came to Ardmore Saturday for the 41st Fire Service Instructors of Oklahoma conference. The annual training session is held in different cities all over the state, helping provide valuable networking opportunities for first responders. "We try to go around the...
okcfox.com
Wewoka fire department investigating nine possible arson fires in two weeks
Wewoka, Okla. (KOKH) — The Wewoka Fire Department is investigating a string of house fires that started last month. Fire chief Kevin Green says most of them are being investigated as arson. Green says the string of fires started on December 17th. That night there were three scattered across...
UTVs, tractors, guns seized in Oklahoma stolen property bust
Officials confiscated tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen property in eastern Oklahoma.
news9.com
1 Dead In Garvin Co. Crash
One person is dead after a crash that happened at around 8 a.m. Monday in Garvin County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Investigators said William Brooks, 46, was driving on East County Road 1554, approximately three miles south of Lindsay, when the vehicle departed the roadway and rolled over.
Landlord Asks Oklahoma Family To Pay For Rental House Repairs
Landlord rented mobile home with no working heat source. Tenant Tamara Roberts of Noble, Oklahoma, showed a screen shot of a message her landlord had sent to her. It said:. “Do you have any money you can give the maintenance guy for parts? We don’t have any maintenance money with it being the end of the month.”
The Moore American
Moore man sentenced to life without parole for killing of former youth pastor
A 25-year-old Moore man convicted of killing his father will spend the rest of his life in prison, a judge determined Friday. Cleveland County District Judge Michael Tupper followed a jury’s recommendation and sentenced Jacob Allen Barber, 25, to life without the possibility of parole as punishment for killing Glenn Barber, 48.
KXII.com
Court date set for Madill murder suspect
MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A court date has been for a murder suspect who was arrested in July for the murder of a Madill man at his home. The suspect, David Latham was arrested for first degree murder in the death of David Lee Easely Sr., who was found dead in his home on July 21st, 2022.
KXII.com
Man wanted by Ada Police
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Ada Police are asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man. Police said Zackery Aylor is believed to still be in the Ada area. Authorities have not said why Aylor is wanted, but court records show an arrest warrant was issued for him last month, with no offense listed.
Problems multiply for Cleveland Co. tenant with no heat
A Cleveland County woman is saying her landlord is letting her home fall apart.
KXII.com
Man shot, killed in Ada on New Year’s Eve
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man was shot and killed in Ada on New Year’s Eve. According to a police report, it happened at a gas station near Highland Avenue and Arlington Street. The alleged shooter, Jassmone Ashton, said he shot the victim, Denavarie Brooks, after Brooks had “ran at him” while Ashton was filling up his car with gas.
