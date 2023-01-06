Read full article on original website
The Last Of Us Co-Creators Explain Pedro Pascal's Casting As Joel
Whether it's an adaptation of a book, short story, play, or in this case, the video game "The Last of Us," television showrunners have the unenviable task of casting actors in their projects who will do justice to the material. As it relates to written material, casting is difficult because every reader has their own idea of what each character looks like in their mind's eye. Video games, on the other hand, at least provide a visual reference for potential audience members. However, showrunners are then saddled with a different sort of pressure to cast an actor who resembles and physically embodies the game's avatar to please its fanbase.
The Last Of Us Showrunner Craig Mazin Helped Fix Game Of Thrones' Infamous Original Pilot
The George R. R. Martin adaptation "Game of Thrones" may have been one of the most popular and successful TV series of the last few decades — having run for eight seasons and created superstars out of Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harrington, Sophie Turner, Richard Madden, and Jason Momoa — but the process of getting onto TV involved, rather infamously, a rocky start.
Why Marlene From The Last Of Us Looks So Familiar
"The Last of Us" is finally seeing the light of day on the small screen. A collaboration between HBO and PlayStation Productions, "The Last of Us" is an adaptation of the beloved video game of the same name. Released in 2013, the PlayStation 3 exclusive was lauded at the time of its release, nabbing over 40 awards (via IMDb). The success of the Naughty Dog developed game spawned a franchise, with the direct sequel "Part II" receiving equally high praise. With "Part II" having sold over 10 million units, "The Last of Us" is one of PlayStation's most profitable franchises. That's likely in part due to the game's cinematic nature, which makes it appealing to all sorts of video game fans.
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts On M3GAN
Hitting theaters on January 6, Jason Blum and James Wan's new horror flick "M3GAN" has become the "Citizen Kane" of killer doll movies, notching an unexpectedly high critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a massive cult following online. But what are moviegoers and everyday people actually saying about the film?
Why The Blue Bloods Cast Was Hesitant To Film The Very First Family Dinner Scene
Throughout its 13 seasons and 250-plus episodes, "Blue Bloods" has leaned on its omnipresent family dinner scenes to provide insight into the personal and professional lives of the Reagan family. (per IMDb). These scenes allow viewers to learn more about the main characters while also providing the writers an avenue to develop them and shed light on the daily ethical dilemmas that law enforcement personnel deal with.
Terminator Franchise Regular And Prolific Voice Actor Earl Boen Dead At 81
Prolific voice and character actor Earl Boen –- best known for his appearances in the "Terminator" films –- died on January 5 in Hawaii. He was 81 years old. According to his family, Boen had been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in 2022 (via Variety). Born in...
Criminal Minds: Evolution Fans Can Rest Assured That The BAU's Jet Will Be Making A Return
"Criminal Minds" fans were happy to see their favorite show return in a new form when "Criminal Minds: Evolution" hit Paramount+ in the fall of 2022, albeit with a more serialized format than the cases-of-the-week they were accustomed to from the original show. Fans have taken note of the Behavioral Analysis Unit's return to their screens, but thanks to dramatic complications like the BAU struggling for funding and autonomy under its new FBI overlords, there's been at least one crucial element of the show missing in the new series: the BAU's private jet.
Law & Order: SVU Fans Think Stabler's Absence In The 2023 Premiere Makes No Sense
Contains spoilers for "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" Season 24, Episode 10 ("Jumped In") How long are they really going to keep this Bensler thing over our heads? The 2023 premiere of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" saw our beloved Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) brutally attacked by members of the BX9 gang in front of her young son. She insists on staying home with Noah (Ryan Buggle), but protocol mandates she must get checked out at the hospital.
Terminator Star Earl Boen Lent His Voice To Some Of The Most Iconic '90s Cartoons
One of the most memorable things about the "Terminator" franchise is its many great antagonists. Perhaps no other film in the series has as many great villains as "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," though. From Robert Patrick's sinister and indestructible T-1000 to Ken Gibbell's abusive orderly, Douglas, there was no shortage of characters to root against in James Cameron's sequel.
Who Did Alfred Molina Voice In Rick And Morty?
"Rick and Morty," the Adult Swim animated series from Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, has had a bevy of impressive guest voices over the years, from Daniel Radcliffe to the rapper Logic, but even in its first season, the lineup was stacked. And one particularly memorable episode from Season 1 featured none other than the legendary Alfred Molina.
Lucifer's Freedom On Netflix Was Perfect For The Devilish Show
Viewers were first introduced to "Lucifer" on January 25th, 2016. Based on the character from "The Sandman" comics by Neil Gaiman, Sam Keith, and Mike Dringenberg, the series follows Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), who decides that he no longer wants to rule Hell and would rather live in Los Angeles with his bodyguard Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt) and run his nightclub, Lux.
An 8 Mile Series Is Reportedly In Development From 50 Cent And Eminem
Back in November 2002, Universal Pictures released "8 Mile," a biographical drama about the early career of Detroit rap superstar Eminem, who played himself in the movie. The film captures his beginnings on the Motor City's local hip-hop scene under the name B-Rabbit, alongside his burgeoning romance with a woman named Alex (Brittany Murphy) and his strained relationship with an alcoholic mother (Kim Basinger), with whom he lives in a trailer in a poor part of town.
The Last Of Us Star Gabriel Luna Details Key Tommy Moments You Don't See In The Video Game
When the long-awaited TV adaptation of the massively popular video game "The Last of Us" premieres on HBO and HBO Max Sunday, January 15, fans will finally get to see how their favorite scenes from the smash Naughty Dog-PlayStation release unfold. Better yet for fans, since the series consists of nine episodes, game creator Neil Druckmann — who serves as co-showrunner on the series with Emmy winning producer Craig Mazin — was able to add additional material that didn't make the game's final cut.
Daniel Craig: 14 Facts Even More Charming Than James Bond Himself
Daniel Craig is one of the most recognizable actors on the planet. The English star has gone from having roles in "Layer Cake" and "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" to worldwide fame, largely thanks to the fact that he was cast as James Bond, taking over the role from Pierce Brosnan. Making his debut in the 2006 film "Casino Royale," he appeared in some of the best movies in the series and became a true Hollywood star.
Ernie Hudson Hopes The Quantum Leap Revival Solves The Mystery Of Scott Bakula's Disappearance - Exclusive
In what may be one of the most controversial series finales of all time, the original "Quantum Leap" left its lead character, Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula), lost in time forever. The cult-hit show, which aired for five seasons and ended its run in 1993, followed the physicist as he...
Which Law & Order Detective Pairing Is The Best? Here's What Fans Say - Looper Survey
There aren't many TV franchises that have proven to be as popular or enduring as "Law & Order." Created by multi-hyphenate TV creative Dick Wolf, the "Law & Order" franchise has been a regular part of the network television landscape since its eponymous original series made its premiere on NBC in September 1990. Since then, "Law & Order" itself has not only run for a whopping 22 seasons to date but it's also inspired a wide range of spin-offs, including "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."
Gabriel Luna Still Wants To Continue Playing Ghost Rider In The MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has featured plenty of superhero juggernauts like Spider-Man and Thor, but there's one particularly iconic character that the franchise adapted who actually flew relatively under the radar. Ghost Rider, the motorcycle-driving antihero fueled by the fiery powers of Hell, actually made his franchise debut in 2016 on the ABC TV series "Agents of SHIELD." This iteration of the character was the Robbie Reyes incarnation, convincingly portrayed by "The Last of Us" star Gabriel Luna.
Sci-Fi Shows People Still Don't Understand
Whether it's a cyberpunk mystery, an outer space adventure, or a gritty drama that travels through time and alternate dimensions, the science fiction genre can produce stories that confuse audiences. Especially in television, where serialized drama can span multiple years of stories, a poorly planned show can result in plenty of plot holes, and franchises with expansive lore can be littered with inconsistencies.
Nicolas Cage Was 'Mystified' That No One Offered Him A Western Role Before The Old Way - Exclusive
Oscar-winning "Leaving Las Vegas" star Nicolas Cage has an acting resume that is so prolific and diverse that it comes as a shock to discover he's never taken part in one of Hollywood's most revered genres. But thanks to director Brett Donowho's offer to have Cage embark on a trail he's never been down before, the actor is finally starring in a Western in "The Old Way."
