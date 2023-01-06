ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

New pediatric medical clinic to open at Pine Forest High School

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A new pediatric medical clinic is opening Monday at Pine Forest High School. Community Health Northwest Florida will operate the clinic in a stand-alone building on campus. The clinic will be open to all children and teens in the community and will be a key component of...
2022 Pinnacle Award: Dr. Maria Toledo, Pensacola

Describe two or three women who served you as important role models and mentors. What did you learn from them?. My high school principal and my mother are both important role models. My high school principal was brave and bold, and she always pursued what she believed was the right thing to do. I appreciated that even if she created controversy by doing the right thing, she still followed through. My mother taught us to always believe in ourselves. She made us truly feel as though we could achieve anything. Her unconditional love and example of motherhood have been my greatest sources of strength.
Concrete laid down on new Pensacola skate park

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Progress is being made on the City of Pensacola's very own skate park. They broke ground on the Blake Doyle Skate Park in August, and now they are laying down the concrete. It's located at the Hollice T. Williams Park under I-110. The $2 million project is...
Okaloosa woman accused of stealing from disabled person

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced the arrest of an Okaloosa County woman reportedly working as a guardian who allegedly stole more than $12,000 from a disabled person who had been under her care. According to Moody’s statement, an investigation by her Medicaid Fraud Control...
BCSO: Man shots and kills wife in Foley before another family member shoots him

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said a man shot and killed his wife in Foley over the weekend before another family member shot and killed him. The BCSO says it is investigating the death of a husband and wife after the shooting incident. The agency says it was shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday when it received a call reporting a domestic incident at a residence on Greenway Drive. The caller identified Scott Blackwell as the suspect, and he was described as exhibiting strange behavior while armed with a pistol, the BCSO said.
Okaloosa County calls off search for domestic violence suspect, warns public

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - OCSO has called off a search for a domestic violence suspect in the Crestview area due to lack of leads, according to police. Authorities said the search for Joshua Lee Colley, 29, began this morning after a reported domestic violence incident at a home on Third Avenue in Laurel Hill at 10:30 a.m.
Deputies: Domestic violence shooting leaves couple dead in Foley

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a husband and wife dead Saturday night in Foley, Alabama. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic violence related call at a residence on Greenway Drive around 10:07 p.m. Deputies say the caller identified...
Rudman Files First Bill, Opens First-Ever District 3 Office in Navarre

Florida House District 3 Representative Dr. Joel Rudman on January 6 hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the District’s first-ever office in Navarre. He also filed his first bill during the event. Rudman welcomed members of the public to see his new office, located on the north side of U.S....
ECSO arrests Pensacola man on drug, weapons charges

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A 32-year-old Pensacola man is in the Escambia County Jail facing a number of charges, including drug trafficking and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. Marcus Flintroy is charged with two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of possession of...
'Bubble Alley' in Downtown Pensacola coming down soon

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's Downtown Improvement Board announced Friday that "Bubble Alley" will be taken down this month. The popular art display suspended over Intendencia Street is scheduled to be removed on Jan. 17. The display has been up for more then two months after the DIB decided to keep...
Officials: Crestview woman steals more than $12,000 from disabled adult

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Crestview woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing more than $12,000 from a disabled adult. 38-year-old Jessica Lyn Duvall is charged with crimes against a person - exploitation of a disabled adult $10,000 or more. According to investigators, Duvall had been serving as the victim's...
