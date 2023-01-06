Read full article on original website
WEAR
New pediatric medical clinic to open at Pine Forest High School
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A new pediatric medical clinic is opening Monday at Pine Forest High School. Community Health Northwest Florida will operate the clinic in a stand-alone building on campus. The clinic will be open to all children and teens in the community and will be a key component of...
Barrel racer dies in Okaloosa County rodeo, deputies investigating: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the death of a barrel racer that happened during a local rodeo. Officials said the 56-year-old woman from out of state was competing in the Baker Rodeo on Saturday, Jan. 7, when she was thrown from her horse. The […]
WEAR
Benefit concert held at Pensacola Beach's Sandshaker for mourning Milton family
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- A benefit concert was held Sunday at the Sandshaker on Pensacola Beach for a Milton family who's grieving a double loss. A young mother and her son were tragically killed in an apartment fire in Jacksonville the day after Christmas. WEAR News attended part of the...
WEAR
Escambia County Fire Rescue held physical abilities test for aspiring firefighters
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Would-be firefighters donned heavy gear and went through a series of grueling tests Saturday morning. Escambia County Fire Rescue held another physical abilities test. The fire department says nine people took the test and seven people made the cut. Training captain Joel Richardson says the test...
‘It was intense’: Divers describe shark encounter off Pensacola coast
A man who had a close encounter with a shark and his friends who rushed to help him say they're thankful no one was hurt.
Pensacola Humane Society ‘lets the hammer fall,’ closes shelter, is without department heads
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Now without staff and without animals, the Pensacola Humane Society announced on its Facebook page it is closed “until further notice.” WKRG News 5 spoke with the PHS board’s attorney Michael Kelly, who said, “The decision to close the shelter was neither granted by the board, nor was the board notified […]
850businessmagazine.com
2022 Pinnacle Award: Dr. Maria Toledo, Pensacola
Describe two or three women who served you as important role models and mentors. What did you learn from them?. My high school principal and my mother are both important role models. My high school principal was brave and bold, and she always pursued what she believed was the right thing to do. I appreciated that even if she created controversy by doing the right thing, she still followed through. My mother taught us to always believe in ourselves. She made us truly feel as though we could achieve anything. Her unconditional love and example of motherhood have been my greatest sources of strength.
WEAR
Bicyclist transported to hospital following crash in Escambia County parking lot
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after crashing into a vehicle in a parking lot Saturday afternoon in Escambia County. The accident happened at the Bellview Plaza on Mobile Highway around 2:15 p.m. According to troopers, the bicyclist is a 42-year-old man and the driver...
WEAR
Concrete laid down on new Pensacola skate park
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Progress is being made on the City of Pensacola's very own skate park. They broke ground on the Blake Doyle Skate Park in August, and now they are laying down the concrete. It's located at the Hollice T. Williams Park under I-110. The $2 million project is...
niceville.com
Okaloosa woman accused of stealing from disabled person
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced the arrest of an Okaloosa County woman reportedly working as a guardian who allegedly stole more than $12,000 from a disabled person who had been under her care. According to Moody’s statement, an investigation by her Medicaid Fraud Control...
WALA-TV FOX10
BCSO: Man shots and kills wife in Foley before another family member shoots him
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said a man shot and killed his wife in Foley over the weekend before another family member shot and killed him. The BCSO says it is investigating the death of a husband and wife after the shooting incident. The agency says it was shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday when it received a call reporting a domestic incident at a residence on Greenway Drive. The caller identified Scott Blackwell as the suspect, and he was described as exhibiting strange behavior while armed with a pistol, the BCSO said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Okaloosa County calls off search for domestic violence suspect, warns public
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - OCSO has called off a search for a domestic violence suspect in the Crestview area due to lack of leads, according to police. Authorities said the search for Joshua Lee Colley, 29, began this morning after a reported domestic violence incident at a home on Third Avenue in Laurel Hill at 10:30 a.m.
WEAR
New public marina construction underway at Pensacola's Community Maritime Park
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola plans to open a new public marina this spring. The project is under construction now at Community Maritime Park. It will have 48 day-use slips, as well as two ADA accessible kayak launches. Just down the boardwalk, the city will install a tournament-grade...
WEAR
Escambia County's Yoshimi Core named '2022 Volunteer Fire Officer of the Year'
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue Assistant District Fire Chief Yoshimi Core was named the 2022 Volunteer Fire Officer of the Year by the Florida Fire Chiefs' Association. Chief Core began his career with Escambia County Fire Rescue in 2015. Prior to his career with the county, Chief...
WEAR
Okaloosa County deputies search for armed suspect near Poverty Creek Road, Medfords Way
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is searching for an armed suspect near Poverty Creek Road and Medfords Way Sunday afternoon. While the sheriff's office tracks the suspect, deputies ask all residents in the area to stay inside their homes. Deputies say they are looking for a...
WEAR
Deputies: Domestic violence shooting leaves couple dead in Foley
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a husband and wife dead Saturday night in Foley, Alabama. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic violence related call at a residence on Greenway Drive around 10:07 p.m. Deputies say the caller identified...
ssrnews.com
Rudman Files First Bill, Opens First-Ever District 3 Office in Navarre
Florida House District 3 Representative Dr. Joel Rudman on January 6 hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the District’s first-ever office in Navarre. He also filed his first bill during the event. Rudman welcomed members of the public to see his new office, located on the north side of U.S....
WALA-TV FOX10
ECSO arrests Pensacola man on drug, weapons charges
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A 32-year-old Pensacola man is in the Escambia County Jail facing a number of charges, including drug trafficking and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. Marcus Flintroy is charged with two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of possession of...
WEAR
'Bubble Alley' in Downtown Pensacola coming down soon
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's Downtown Improvement Board announced Friday that "Bubble Alley" will be taken down this month. The popular art display suspended over Intendencia Street is scheduled to be removed on Jan. 17. The display has been up for more then two months after the DIB decided to keep...
WEAR
Officials: Crestview woman steals more than $12,000 from disabled adult
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Crestview woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing more than $12,000 from a disabled adult. 38-year-old Jessica Lyn Duvall is charged with crimes against a person - exploitation of a disabled adult $10,000 or more. According to investigators, Duvall had been serving as the victim's...
