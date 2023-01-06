Passing Driver Saves Toddler Who Wandered Out Of Del City Day Care

A toddler wandered out of a day care in Del City Thursday morning and was walking on the side of a busy road when a passing driver rescued her.

Steve Thurmond, owner of Red Plains Plumbing, said he was driving to a client when he saw 2-year-old Riley Smith walking by herself on the grassy area along the edge of South Sunnylane Road in Del City.

"Surprised. Probably stunned just to see somebody that age, you know, 2 years old, running down the side of the road by herself, and especially 25, 28 degrees, whatever it was (Thursday) morning," Thurmond said.

Thurmond said he then took action.

"Stopped my truck right here and jumped out and grabbed her to get her off the shoulder of the road," Thurmond said.

Thurmond said the toddler was distraught and refused to get into his truck. So Thurmond sat with the little girl on the side of the road and called his office.

"To let them know to run a blanket down here so I can out her in a blanket," Thurmond said. "I just kind of held her to try to keep her warm."

Thurmond said his son arrived with the blanket, then helped direct traffic since Thurmond's truck was still parked on the road as Thurmond sat with the toddler.

Thurmond said they found candy for Riley and stayed with her until police arrived. Thurmond said an officer gave Riley a teddy bear to make her feel more comfortable while she stayed in the squad car.

Riley had wandered out of Royal Academy Daycare Center and appeared to have walked several hundred feet into the next block before Thurmond found her.

Del City Police told News 9 they got the 911 call at around 9:52 a.m. Thursday.

Police said they made a referral to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services and will likely follow up on the case themselves as well.

Thurmond said when he talked with one of the staff members at the day care, the staff member had not realized a child had wandered off.

"He was just like, 'I don't know.' And I said, 'Well, you need to walk down (to the police car) and see if this is your little girl. She's about two.' And walked in there, and his only comment was, 'Yep, that's ours,'" Thurmond said. "No remorse. Not thankful for anything."

Riley's mom, Brittany Smith, said both the day care and police called her about what happened. She then rushed to the day care to pick up Riley, as well as her 2-month-old son.

"My kid could have died. I could have lost another kid, you know?" Smith said, referring to a child she lost at 21 weeks of pregnancy.

Smith said the day care staff did not tell her much about how her daughter wandered out.

"She got out the front door. For 20 minutes, like how did you not know my kid was gone for 20 minutes?" Smith questioned. "I was really mad, and it took a lot out of me just not to go off on them."

News 9 went to the day care to ask what happened.

"No comment at this point," a staff member who answered the door said. "Waiting for DHS, then we take it from there."

Smith said she will not bring her children back to the day care. Instead, she will have family members watch her kids while she's at work.

Smith also said she plans to take legal action against the day care.