Read full article on original website
Related
Abortion, guns, cannabis, jobs, to be debated in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers will be taking up measures relating to abortion rights and guns, in response to U.S. Supreme Court rulings, when they convene for their 90-day legislative session this Wednesday. The lawmakers will also be grappling with the licensing and taxing of recreational marijuana to...
lionstale.org
Pro/Con: should marijuana be legal in Maryland?
Even though marijuana is currently illegal in Maryland, it is incredibly easy to find. Whether it is legalized or not, there will always be alleyways that reek of weed and teenagers who find access to the drug. Through the legalization of recreational marijuana, Maryland can ensure that adults access marijuana through safe and legal avenues.
marijuanamoment.net
Maryland Lawmakers’ Marijuana Workgroup Looks At Ways To Address Market Demand Following Legalization
Maryland lawmakers convened for another marijuana legalization workgroup meeting on Thursday, with members hearing from cannabis policy experts about market demand considerations once a regulated systems of sales launches. The House Cannabis Referendum and Legalization Workgroup—which was formed in 2021 by Speaker Adrienne Jones (D)—listened to a presentation from the...
Bay Net
Maryland Minimum Wage To Rise To $13.25 An Hour In 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – At the beginning of the new year, the Maryland minimum wage officially rose from $12.50 an hour to $13.25 an hour for companies with more than 15 employees. Businesses that employ 14 people or less will see their minimum wage rise from $12.20 an hour to $12.80 an hour.
fox5dc.com
Marylanders consume more marijuana than national average: study
MARYLAND - Lawmakers in Maryland are preparing for the legalization of recreational marijuana, and the massive sales boom expected from marijuana sales. According to a new article from the Washington Post, the market for weed in Maryland is expected to be massive. The article cites a study done by Cannabis Public Policy Consulting.
Political notes: Maryland’s newest senator, plus an environmental confab on the Eastern Shore
A Senate term that will last all of seven days. The post Political notes: Maryland’s newest senator, plus an environmental confab on the Eastern Shore appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
Md. Hospital Association: With another uptick in COVID cases, hospitals are nearing capacity
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland hospitals are almost at capacity with longer wait times to help patients, due in part to “another steep uptick in Marylanders needing hospitalization for COVID,” according to the Maryland Hospital Association.
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan, First Lady Yumi Hogan commemorate 120 years of Korean immigration to the U.S.
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on January 5 hosted his final Korean-American Day Reception at the State House. The governor was joined by First Lady Yumi Hogan, General Counsel Sei-Choong Kwon from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, and distinguished leaders from Maryland’s Korean-American community to commemorate 120 years since the first Korean immigrants came to the United States in 1903.
mymcmedia.org
COVID-19 Deaths Increased Last Month, Per County Officials
Montgomery County and Maryland saw the most COVID-19 deaths in December since last February, according to county officials. Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Sean O’Donnell said the county saw 41 COVID-19 deaths last month, which is the highest number since the jurisdiction reported 73 deaths February of last year.
fox5dc.com
How much marijuana do Marylanders consume?
Marijuana will be legal in Maryland come July 1st and a new study is showing just how much marijuana Marylanders consume. Michael Sofis, the director of research at Cannabis Public Policy Consulting which conducted this story.
baltimorebrew.com
Like other victims, a former Baltimore ironworker was left on the hook after benefits theft
Maryland officials say they can’t help people like Damon Minor, whose food stamp and other benefits were skimmed off his Independence Card by hackers. Advocates aren’t buying it. After 13 years as an ironworker, Damon Minor was stunned when a doctor told him that his knees were so...
Ocean City Today
Worcester County, State of Maryland report major jump in property assessments
Worcester County could end up raking in roughly $6 million more in tax revenues this year following a record more than 30 percent increase in property assessments. The Maryland Department of Taxation recently released the annual assessment results for residential and commercial properties in Area 2, which in Worcester encompasses the entire southern region of Pocomoke City, Snow Hill and Newark, as well as Assateague Island and West Ocean City.
USPS Looking For New Hires In Maryland And Virginia
The United States Postal Services is looking for new hires in the region! USPS will be holding several hiring fairs in the Greater Baltimore area and Virginia. RELATED: Get Your A$$ Out Of Bed, Here’s Your Next Job Those interested must be at least 18 years old and pass a drug-screening test, Below are the dates […] The post USPS Looking For New Hires In Maryland And Virginia appeared first on 92 Q.
wypr.org
WYPR's health reporter got a ‘flooster’ and doctors say Marylanders should too, amid vaccine fatigue
Editor's Note: WYPR’s health reporter Scott Maucione wrote this story about his own experience of getting his own flooster vaccinations. Click on the audio above to listen. I’ve never been a fan of needles. In fact, when movies show someone getting a needle stuck in their arm, I usually have to look away.
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Health Department Launches New Health Data Dashboard
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is launching a new health data dashboard, developed through a partnership with Conduent Healthy Communities Institute. The dashboard provides information about local community health indicators and compares data to state averages and target goals. A health indicator measures...
WTOP
Can a ferry system increase tourism for waterfront towns along the Chesapeake Bay?
Right now, it’s just an idea, and not a new one, but tourism groups around Maryland are coming together to fund a study that will look at whether a ferry system could work around the Chesapeake Bay. When the ferry would run, how often it would run, exactly where...
Washingtonian.com
A New Book Explores Maryland’s Quirks
Starting in 2005, Eugene L. Meyer chronicled the Old Line State in “Hidden Maryland,” a column for Maryland Life magazine. The ex–Washington Post writer dug up undertold stories, penning about 50 columns before the magazine closed in 2013. Now most of them have been compiled in the book Hidden Maryland. Here are four of our favorite bits.
Sears about to close final Maryland store
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick opened in 1978, but its last week in business is here. “I grew up […]
police1.com
Photos: Md. troopers raise money, donate presents to kids after parents die in crash
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police troopers Matthew Hughes and Samuel Rogers were determined to make the holiday season a little brighter for three children who recently lost their parents. According to a Maryland State Police Facebook post, the two troopers raised nearly $5,000 in two weeks to...
Human trafficking real issue in Maryland, here's how to spot signs
Human trafficking is a scary occurrence that involves trading a person for forced labor, sexual slavery and exploitation and anyone can be a victim.
Comments / 0