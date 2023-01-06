ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro/Con: should marijuana be legal in Maryland?

Even though marijuana is currently illegal in Maryland, it is incredibly easy to find. Whether it is legalized or not, there will always be alleyways that reek of weed and teenagers who find access to the drug. Through the legalization of recreational marijuana, Maryland can ensure that adults access marijuana through safe and legal avenues.
marijuanamoment.net

Maryland Lawmakers’ Marijuana Workgroup Looks At Ways To Address Market Demand Following Legalization

Maryland lawmakers convened for another marijuana legalization workgroup meeting on Thursday, with members hearing from cannabis policy experts about market demand considerations once a regulated systems of sales launches. The House Cannabis Referendum and Legalization Workgroup—which was formed in 2021 by Speaker Adrienne Jones (D)—listened to a presentation from the...
Bay Net

Maryland Minimum Wage To Rise To $13.25 An Hour In 2023

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – At the beginning of the new year, the Maryland minimum wage officially rose from $12.50 an hour to $13.25 an hour for companies with more than 15 employees. Businesses that employ 14 people or less will see their minimum wage rise from $12.20 an hour to $12.80 an hour.
fox5dc.com

Marylanders consume more marijuana than national average: study

MARYLAND - Lawmakers in Maryland are preparing for the legalization of recreational marijuana, and the massive sales boom expected from marijuana sales. According to a new article from the Washington Post, the market for weed in Maryland is expected to be massive. The article cites a study done by Cannabis Public Policy Consulting.
WTOP

Md. Hospital Association: With another uptick in COVID cases, hospitals are nearing capacity

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland hospitals are almost at capacity with longer wait times to help patients, due in part to “another steep uptick in Marylanders needing hospitalization for COVID,” according to the Maryland Hospital Association.
Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan, First Lady Yumi Hogan commemorate 120 years of Korean immigration to the U.S.

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on January 5 hosted his final Korean-American Day Reception at the State House. The governor was joined by First Lady Yumi Hogan, General Counsel Sei-Choong Kwon from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, and distinguished leaders from Maryland’s Korean-American community to commemorate 120 years since the first Korean immigrants came to the United States in 1903.
mymcmedia.org

COVID-19 Deaths Increased Last Month, Per County Officials

Montgomery County and Maryland saw the most COVID-19 deaths in December since last February, according to county officials. Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Sean O’Donnell said the county saw 41 COVID-19 deaths last month, which is the highest number since the jurisdiction reported 73 deaths February of last year.
fox5dc.com

How much marijuana do Marylanders consume?

Marijuana will be legal in Maryland come July 1st and a new study is showing just how much marijuana Marylanders consume. Michael Sofis, the director of research at Cannabis Public Policy Consulting which conducted this story.
Ocean City Today

Worcester County, State of Maryland report major jump in property assessments

Worcester County could end up raking in roughly $6 million more in tax revenues this year following a record more than 30 percent increase in property assessments. The Maryland Department of Taxation recently released the annual assessment results for residential and commercial properties in Area 2, which in Worcester encompasses the entire southern region of Pocomoke City, Snow Hill and Newark, as well as Assateague Island and West Ocean City.
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

USPS Looking For New Hires In Maryland And Virginia

The United States Postal Services is looking for new hires in the region! USPS will be holding several hiring fairs in the Greater Baltimore area and Virginia. RELATED: Get Your A$$ Out Of Bed, Here’s Your Next Job Those interested must be at least 18 years old and pass a drug-screening test, Below are the dates […] The post USPS Looking For New Hires In Maryland And Virginia appeared first on 92 Q.
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Health Department Launches New Health Data Dashboard

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is launching a new health data dashboard, developed through a partnership with Conduent Healthy Communities Institute. The dashboard provides information about local community health indicators and compares data to state averages and target goals. A health indicator measures...
Washingtonian.com

A New Book Explores Maryland’s Quirks

Starting in 2005, Eugene L. Meyer chronicled the Old Line State in “Hidden Maryland,” a column for Maryland Life magazine. The ex–Washington Post writer dug up undertold stories, penning about 50 columns before the magazine closed in 2013. Now most of them have been compiled in the book Hidden Maryland. Here are four of our favorite bits.
DC News Now

Sears about to close final Maryland store

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick opened in 1978, but its last week in business is here. “I grew up […]
