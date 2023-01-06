ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Police investigate auto-pedestrian accident on Auburn Dr. in Virginia Beach

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident Thursday night in Virginia Beach.

According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 8:23 p.m. in the 6500 block of Auburn Dr.

Police say the pedestrian did not sustain a “significant injury” and no charges are being filed at this time.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

