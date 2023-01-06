ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Update on Why There Haven’t Been More Episodes of the New Day Podcast

The New Day’s podcast, Feel the Power, launched in 2019 but hasn’t run any new episodes since September 2021. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one of the reasons the podcast was discontinued was due to schedule issues. The podcast was taped in arenas and hotels while the group traveled together. However, Big E was eventually moved to RAW, away from Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, while Woods got busy with his G4 work.
Impact Wrestling Schedules First Pit Fight With Speedball Bailey & Kenny King

In a recent tweet, Impact Wrestling announced that “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Kenny King will face off in the promotion’s first Pit Fight on January 19th’s episode of IMPACT. Unless pre-taping is employed, the match will likely be held at the January 14th IMPACT tapings in Atlanta, GA. You can follow the rising tensions between the two wrestlers and see the official announcement in the social media posts below.
Hunter’s AEW Dynamite: Live In Seattle Report

I think that’s the old 411 live report trope? Anyway, shut up! AEW made its debut in Seattle, WA this past Wednesday night and I’m going to tell you about it!. As most of you know, a crowd can sometimes make or break a show. The Seattle crowd was hot all night long. The Climate Pledge Arena (RIP Key Arena) was packed. Packed house, loud crowd, huge reactions, and the hometown wrestlers being featured made for one helluva an atmosphere. I hope it came across on TV because even the “down” matches had the crowd. They taped some Dark matches before the show and about ninety minutes for Elevation afterwards. Shockingly, at least 2/3 of the crowd stuck around for what turned out to be a star-powered taping.
Ask 411 Wrestling: Who Should This Year’s Surprise Royal Rumble Entrants Be?

Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
Charlotte Flair Names Her Preferred Potential Opponents After Returning To WWE

Charlotte Flair spoke to WWE’s The Bump recently to share some details about her return to the ring and who she would like to confront in the immediate future (via Wrestling Inc). She listed a few names from SmackDown and Raw that she thinks have some promise for her to face off with. You can read a few highlights from Flair and watch the full interview below.
Will Ospreay Praises Jade Cargill’s Finisher Sequence At AEW Battle Of The Belts V

Jade Cargill’s unique delivery of her Jaded finisher at AEW Battle Of The Belts V drew a lot of praise, and Will Ospreay counts himself among the fans of the sequence. Cargill defeated Skye Blue at Friday’s special, a match that ended when Cargil caught Blue in a hurricanrana attempt and pulled her onto her shoulders, spun her around and then tossed her up, caught her, and hit the finisher for the pinfall.
Hall’s AEW Battle Of The Belts V Review

Location: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Oregon. Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho. We’re back with another of these shows that doesn’t feel like all that important to AEW. It’s another three match card and all of them have titles on the line. This includes a rematch from Dynamite, where the Acclaimed retained the Tag Team Titles over Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. This time it’s No DQ though so let’s get to it.
Note on Future Plans For Konosuke Takeshita In AEW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on AEW’s future plans for Konosuke Takeshita, who officially signed with the company back in November. Takeshita has mostly been on AEW Dark since then, only appearing on Dynamite or Rampage to lose to top stars. According to the WON, however, there...
Viewership Drops For Latest Episode of Young Rock

Spoiler TV reports that last night’s episode of Young Rock was down in viewership from the episode that aired before the holidays. The show had 1.248 million viewers, down from the last episode’s 1.53 million. The rating was 0.2, which is consistent with previous weeks.
New Segment Added To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

An additional segment is set for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Rampage that the Jericho Appreciation Society will speak on Wednesday’s show in Los Angeles. The updated lineup for the show is:. * Best of Seven Series – Match Seven: Death Triangle vs. The...
Notes From WWE’s Company Meeting About McMahon’s Return And Future Possibilities

As previously reported, WWE held a company-wide meeting today in response to the earlier announcement regarding Vince McMahon resuming a role on WWE’s Board of Directors. The meeting was held for WWE employees rather than talent and lasted approximately ten minutes after getting pushed back from the original 3:30 PM slot to a 3:45 PM start.
WWE Live Results 1.7.23: New Day Face Pretty Deadly, More

WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the results below for the show, courtest of Wrestling Bodyslam:. * The Street Profits def. Imperium. * Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler. * Bobby Lashley def. Baron...
Ricky Starks Thought His Career Was Over After April 2021 Injury

Ricky Starks was out of action for a while after he suffered an injury back in April of 2021, and he recently recalled how he thought his career was over at the time. Starks suffered a fracture of his neck in a match with Adam Page on the April 21st episode of Dynamite, and he looked back at that night during an appearance on Rewind With Besa. You can check out the highlights below, (per Wrestling Inc):
Join 411’s Live AEW Battle of the Belts V Coverage

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live AEW Battle of the Belts IV coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here tonight as we’re in a second hour of AEW television. The company’s TNT special is airing tonight right after Rampage because why not? Tonight’s show has three matches as The Acclaimed defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, Skye Blue is the latest to attempt to win the TBS Championship from Jade Cargill, and Orange Cassidy defends his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Kip Sabian. Should be a fun little show, and let’s just get right into it.
MLW: Blood & Thunder Taping Results (SPOILERS)

MLW held its Blood & Thunder taping on Saturday night, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results below from the Philadelphia taping, which will air on upcoming episodes of Fusion:. * Dr. Dax defeated Moses. * MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alexander Hammerstone fought Jacob Fatu...
