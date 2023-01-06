ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

‘He knows grandpa’s there.’ QC native, by injured grandson’s side, mourns daughter

By Linda Cook
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L3vJA_0k571lPg00

Watching his severely burned grandson airlifted from University Hospitals, Iowa City, to Shriners Children’s Texas, was a bittersweet moment Thursday for a Quad-City native.

Troy Lard grew up in the west end of Rock Island, went to Davenport Central and was a letter winner in baseball at the University of Iowa, where he graduated in 1998.

Tomorrow, he will lay his daughter to rest, then fly home to Texas to be with Ky, his 4-year-old grandson.

Lard nearly lost them both on Dec. 23 when a blaze ravaged an apartment complex on the corner of West 42nd and Division Streets in Davenport. Lard, at his Texas home, was working on the fireplaces there when he received the call about his daughter (Marissa Lard) from a fire inspector.

Ky and Marissa Lard (photo courtesy of Troy Lard)

“My baby girl died in an apartment fire and my grandson was severely burned and nearly lost his life as well,” Lard said.

Lard, who owns a consulting company, flew to the Quad Cities to make arrangements for his daughter, Marissa Lard, 31, and to stay with her son, Ky, who was hospitalized in Iowa City until – through an anonymous donor – the Shriners organization arranged to have him airlifted to Galveston, Texas, to be closer to his grandfather.

“He’s going to get the best treatment and care from some of the best specialists in the world,” Lard said. “Galveston is a short trip down the road from where he’s going to be living.”

His grandson, he said, has second- and third-degree burns over 25 percent of his body. He has been heavily sedated most of the time, and now is breathing on his own.

“He knows grandpa’s there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hoti3_0k571lPg00
Ky Lard is airlifted from University Hospitals, Iowa City (photo courtesy of Troy Lard)

Lard had heard about other people who lost belongings in the fire, and wants people to know that what his family lost cannot be replaced.

“Everybody knows that fire did not start in my daughter’s apartment and she’s the one that has lost her life, and my grandson has lost his mom….he’s lost the way he looks,” Lard said. “He has burns on the whole side of his face… those things he can’t get back … My grandson lost things you can never get back.”

Lard thanks all the emergency responders who were at the scene, many of whom have followed up to see how Ky is doing. Lard also has learned that his daughter tried to warn others so they could escape the blaze.

“Some people involved in the fire say she was trying to help people and warn them about the fire,” he said. “She was, to her last breath, trying to help.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tV9dw_0k571lPg00
Troy Lard (photo by Linda Cook)

Lard has arranged a memorial service for his daughter at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, 3030 7 th Ave., Rock Island, where visitation will be at 11 a.m. and services will be at noon Friday. After that, Lard will fly to Texas to be with Ky.

“Ky’s got several surgeries left to have. He’s got a long road, a long fight,” Lard said. “We have to get him acclimated to his new surroundings.”

Lard says his grandson has strength, and that will help him get through the transitions that lie ahead.

“He’s an energetic, strong little guy,” Lard said. “He’s very strong-willed. He’s fearless.”

As for Lard himself?

“I don’t know,” he said. “I haven’t taken the time to examine internally. When I get my kids over the finish line – when I get my daughter to rest and get my grandson where he needs to be – I can start paying some attention to me,” he told Local 4 News. “I understand the repercussions of holding things in. I’ll probably be sitting on somebody’s couch in the next couple of weeks – no doubt.”

Lard plans to create a Facebook page, possibly titled “Ky’s Journey,” so people can follow his grandson’s progress.

“I definitely want him to play sports,” Lard said. “He likes electronic games. Hopefully that takes him in the direction of a techie-type kid.”

Lard will ensure Ky maintains his connection to the Quad-Cities.

“I’ll make sure Ky gets home, from time to time, so he will know where he’s from,” Lard said. “I think that’s very important in the building of a man, is to know his roots and his background. Walk with kings but not lose common touch, is kind of my philosophy.”

To help with Ky’s medical expenses, visit the GoFundMe here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
QuadCities.com

Icestravaganza Strikes Davenport January 13-15

– Beautiful ice carvings (more than 36,000 pounds’ worth) on display all three days at the Freight House. – Your favorite monuments carved out of ice and lit up with colorful LED lights. – Viewable on the boardwalk or drive-through sculpture display on Beiderbecke Drive in LeClaire Park. –...
DAVENPORT, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

One dead in southwest Cedar Rapids shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said one person died in a shooting Sunday night in southwest Cedar Rapids. Reports of the incident in the 5600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW began coming in after 7:00 p.m. Cedar Rapids Police said that a “weapons-related incident” had occurred and that a gun was involved. A portion of the area was blocked off with police tape, and a vehicle with a smashed windshield was observed by a KCRG-TV9 reporter.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WQAD

Man injured in Bettendorf shooting

BETTENDORF, Iowa — One man was injured in a Wednesday night shooting that took place at a Bettendorf apartment complex, according to a City of Bettendorf press release. On Jan. 4 at approximately 8:06 p.m., police responded to the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive to a report of a gunshot victim.
BETTENDORF, IA
KCRG.com

Fire damages restaurants in Central City

At least one person is injured after an incident involving a gun in southwest Cedar Rapids. Legislators look ahead to opening of new session at Iowa Statehouse. Lawmakers head to the state capitol to begin the 90th Iowa General Assembly. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to a few ahead of the opening gavel.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
QuadCities.com

Davenport Gilda’s Club Holding Night Of Remembrance

Join Gilda’s Club Quad-Cities Social Work Intern, Kayla, for a night remembering the members who have died in recent years next Thursday. This is our first remembrance night since the pandemic started, so any member who died in 2020, 2021, and 2022 will be honored and remembered. Come together to make memory jars, and tell stories about the loved ones we are remembering.
DAVENPORT, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Manchester Entrepreneur Passes Away from Cancer

A Manchester woman who built a business well-known by brides across eastern Iowa has passed away following a short battle with cancer. Nichole Reicher died Monday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was 36. She was an Earlville native who graduated from Beckman and went...
MANCHESTER, IA
ourquadcities.com

‘Have a Heart for the Homeless’ supports Christian Care

Christian Care will host its 10th “Have a Heart for the Homeless” from noon until 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Bally’s Casino, 777 Bally Blvd., Rock Island. Doors will open at 11:15 a.m. for raffles and a wine pull. Admission is $35 per ticket or $240 for a table of eight tickets include refreshments, lunch, and dessert.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Suspect threw drugs in jail trash can, trooper alleges

A 32-year-old Davenport man who, Iowa State Troopers allege, threw drugs in a jail wastebasket is behind bars. Damonte Stewart faces felony charges of introducing intoxicants or drugs into an institution and felon in possession of a firearm, as well as an aggravated misdemeanor charge of obstructing prosecution or defense and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of controlled substance – first offense, court records say.
DAVENPORT, IA
WHO 13

15-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa results in two deaths

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A crash involving 15 vehicles on I-80 near Iowa City resulted in the deaths of two people early Sunday morning. At around 5:40 a.m. law enforcement agencies responded to reports of a car crash near mile markers 246 and 249 in the westbound lanes of I-80. According to the Iowa State […]
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids is Home to a Unique New Grocery Store

Back on December 1st, a new type of grocery store held its official soft opening in Cedar Rapids. Vytyl, located at 365 Edgewood Rd NW, is a Mediterranean-inspired store that offers "a wide array of local and imported foods in an inclusive, customer-focused environment." The website says that their main goal is to "foster an understanding of different cultures and traditions through food, encouraging a sense of discovery."
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Overnight Fire Causes ‘Significant Damage’ at Linn County Restaurant

Four Linn County Fire Departments responded to the scene of a restaurant fire late Saturday evening. According to a media release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, fire crews from the Alburnett, Central City, Coggon, and Marion Fire Departments all responded to a fire in Central City at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Deputies from the Linn County Sheriff's Office also went to the scene, along with Center Point Ambulance Service.
LINN COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Seniors invited to enjoy lunch & Bingo

Moline Parks & Recreation offers a new program for adults ages 55 and up who are invited to the Moline Garden Center, 3450 5th Ave., for an afternoon of bingo and lunch. Game winners will receive prizes of household necessity items such as tissues, paper towels, soap, and more. You can sign up for one program or all three. Registration is required. Programs will be 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Cost is $7 per person per program.
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Muscatine teen charged after armed burglary Thursday

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A 19-year-old Muscatine man is in jail after an alleged armed burglary on Thursday, according to the Muscatine Police Department. At about 11:08 a.m. on Jan. 5, police responded to the 614 block of Monroe Street after a burglary in progress was reported. Officers soon arrived...
MUSCATINE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Driver fled, crashed, injured 3, trooper alleges

A 41-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after an Iowa State Trooper alleges he led a pursuit to elude law enforcement then crashed, injuring his passengers. Joseph Sutton faces felony charges of eluding, second-degree criminal mischief and serious injury by vehicle, along with a serious misdemeanor charge of operating under the influence – first offense, according to court records.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

No more cash: Portillo's drive-thru accepting cards only starting Jan. 16

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Popular Illinois-based diner chain Portillo's will be going cashless in its drive-thru service beginning in mid-January, according to a company statement provided to News 8. Portillo's announced that its drive-thrus will no longer be accepting cash payments when the new policy takes effect on Jan....
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Anamosa Police warn of accidental fentanyl exposure

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday, at approximately 9:31 am, Anamosa Police received a report from a concerned citizen that a friend came into contact with an unknown substance inside a folded $1 bill. The dollar was turned over to local law enforcement and authorities determined the substance to be fentanyl.
ANAMOSA, IA
WANE 15

WANE 15

13K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy