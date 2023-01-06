Read full article on original website
pix11.com
Some morning rain, snow could start NY, NJ workweek
As temperatures are expected to dip toward the low to mid-30s Sunday night, there is a chance that the system could bring some light snow overnight for parts of the region. Accumulations will be very limited because the snow may mix with some rain, especially along coastal sections. Some morning...
pix11.com
Wintry mix of snow and rain kickoff workweek
Some light snow and rain could mix in parts of New York City and New Jersey before a stretch of 40s round out the workweek. Some light snow and rain could mix in parts of New York City and New Jersey before a stretch of 40s round out the workweek.
New York winter weather could complicate Monday morning commute
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A mix of rain and snow could complicate the Monday morning commute as New York City faces the potential of its first measurable snowfall of the winter. Precipitation is forecasted to begin early Monday morning, mainly after 2 a.m., said Accuweather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson, though temperatures are expected to remain above freezing.
pix11.com
New COVID strain infecting New Yorkers
A new COVID variant is spreading across the Northeast and right now, the epicenter appears to be New York City. Three out of four new COVID cases in the city appear to be the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant. New COVID strain infecting New Yorkers. A new COVID variant is spreading across...
pix11.com
NYC schools recommend masks
NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks looks back at his first year in the role. Any decision about making masks mandatory will depend on the the recommendations from the Department of Health. NYC schools recommend masks. NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks looks back at his first year in the role. Any...
pix11.com
Nurses strike begins at Mount Sinai, Montefiore
A strike has begun for more than 7,000 nurses across two New York City hospitals, after extensive labor negotiations failed to produce a deal. A strike has begun for more than 7,000 nurses across two New York City hospitals, after extensive labor negotiations failed to produce a deal. Housing, stopping...
Good news for NYC riders who’ve got to go on the go: Bathrooms reopening at 9 subway stations
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Good news is coming for subway riders in need of a bathroom. Eighteen bathrooms at nine subway stations around New York City are set to reopen on Monday morning, MTA officials said Sunday. The bathrooms — one male and one female at each of the nine stations — will be open […]
Woman Shares Secret 'Oasis' in the Middle of Midtown Manhattan
Great for when you need to take a break from the crowds!
pix11.com
Three Kings Day Parade kick off in East Harlem
The Three Kings Day Parade returns this year and promises to be a memorable celebration full of fun while spreading wellness and mental health awareness. The Three Kings Day Parade returns this year and promises to be a memorable celebration full of fun while spreading wellness and mental health awareness.
pix11.com
Gift cards to NYCHA residents who recycle consistently
It's a brand-new initiative that pays NYCHA residents for their trash. What began as a local mom's effort to recycle and live sustainably has grown into a team around New York City. People that constantly recycle are given gift cards. Gift cards to NYCHA residents who recycle consistently. It's a...
Peeping Tom planted cellphone in Long Island gym to record women: police
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A Queens man was busted for recording women in a Long Island gym on Saturday, police said. A 20-year-old woman had just finished a tanning session at Planet Fitness on Great Neck Road at around 6 p.m. when she noticed a cellphone recording in the ceiling panels, police said. The victim […]
pix11.com
Threat of snow in forecast for parts of tri-state area
NEW YORK (PIX11) — After what has been a remarkable mild stretch, which included highs in the 60s on Wednesday, temperatures are finally cooling down. The weekend looks fine, but a weak system looms for late Sunday night into Monday. As temperatures are expected to be marginally cold, there is a chance for some light snow for some. The impacts does look to be minimal the snow will struggle to stick.
pix11.com
How to save on home renovations
There has been a boom on home renovations since the pandemic, and it's not slowing down. Koda Wang, Co-Founder of New York City's "Block Renovation" shares 2023 trends and ways to save. How to save on home renovations. There has been a boom on home renovations since the pandemic, and...
NY1
Community to mark anniversary of tragic Twin Parks fire
Monday marks one year since the deadly Twin Parks fire in the Bronx that killed 17 people. On Monday's anniversary, the community will come together to observe a day of remembrance and rename a street "17 Abdoulie Touray Way." The new street sign will bear the number 17 to represent...
pix11.com
Fight over woman leads to deadly hatchet attack: NYPD
A man was struck in the head with a hatchet and then shot in a Brooklyn parking lot Thursday night in what police described as an incident involving the suspect's estranged wife. Fight over woman leads to deadly hatchet attack: …. A man was struck in the head with a...
Mayor Adams, Gov. Hochul undertake effort to replace elevators for 34,000 NYCHA residents
Officials say 335 elevators will be replaced across 20 developments, including at the Marcy Houses in Brooklyn where 70 elevators will be replaced, the most for any single development.
pix11.com
Contract talks stall between Mount Sinai, union
There have been big developments in lead-up to a possible nurse strike that could begin on Monday and affect hospitals across New York City. There have been big developments in lead-up to a possible nurse strike that could begin on Monday and affect hospitals across New York City. Moose on...
Eater
Dallas BBQ Shutters in the East Village After 40 Years — And More Closings
Close to three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it’s difficult to track restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
The ‘No Pants Subway Ride’ is BACK & It’s This Sunday
Back in 2002, a New York City-based improvisational troupe, Improv Everywhere, created the No Pants Subway Ride (NPSR). The mission started as a small prank with seven friends who rode the NYC subway one day, without any pants. Yep, they rode the subway with their lower halves just in their underwear.
Woman ejected from Radio City Music Hall after being flagged by facial recognition software
The mother of a Girl Scout, whose troop was attending a show at Radio City Music Hall the weekend following Thanksgiving, was kicked out of the New York City venue after being identified by facial recognition technology. According to a report by news outlet NBC New York, Kelly Conlon is a lawyer with a New Jersey firm, Davis, Saperstein and Solomon, involved in legal action against Madison Square Garden Entertainment. According to the article:
