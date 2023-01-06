ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

pix11.com

Some morning rain, snow could start NY, NJ workweek

As temperatures are expected to dip toward the low to mid-30s Sunday night, there is a chance that the system could bring some light snow overnight for parts of the region. Accumulations will be very limited because the snow may mix with some rain, especially along coastal sections. Some morning...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Wintry mix of snow and rain kickoff workweek

Some light snow and rain could mix in parts of New York City and New Jersey before a stretch of 40s round out the workweek. Some light snow and rain could mix in parts of New York City and New Jersey before a stretch of 40s round out the workweek.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

New COVID strain infecting New Yorkers

A new COVID variant is spreading across the Northeast and right now, the epicenter appears to be New York City. Three out of four new COVID cases in the city appear to be the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant. New COVID strain infecting New Yorkers. A new COVID variant is spreading across...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC schools recommend masks

NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks looks back at his first year in the role. Any decision about making masks mandatory will depend on the the recommendations from the Department of Health. NYC schools recommend masks. NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks looks back at his first year in the role. Any...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Nurses strike begins at Mount Sinai, Montefiore

A strike has begun for more than 7,000 nurses across two New York City hospitals, after extensive labor negotiations failed to produce a deal. A strike has begun for more than 7,000 nurses across two New York City hospitals, after extensive labor negotiations failed to produce a deal. Housing, stopping...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Three Kings Day Parade kick off in East Harlem

The Three Kings Day Parade returns this year and promises to be a memorable celebration full of fun while spreading wellness and mental health awareness. The Three Kings Day Parade returns this year and promises to be a memorable celebration full of fun while spreading wellness and mental health awareness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Gift cards to NYCHA residents who recycle consistently

It's a brand-new initiative that pays NYCHA residents for their trash. What began as a local mom's effort to recycle and live sustainably has grown into a team around New York City. People that constantly recycle are given gift cards. Gift cards to NYCHA residents who recycle consistently. It's a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Threat of snow in forecast for parts of tri-state area

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After what has been a remarkable mild stretch, which included highs in the 60s on Wednesday, temperatures are finally cooling down. The weekend looks fine, but a weak system looms for late Sunday night into Monday. As temperatures are expected to be marginally cold, there is a chance for some light snow for some. The impacts does look to be minimal the snow will struggle to stick.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

How to save on home renovations

There has been a boom on home renovations since the pandemic, and it's not slowing down. Koda Wang, Co-Founder of New York City's "Block Renovation" shares 2023 trends and ways to save. How to save on home renovations. There has been a boom on home renovations since the pandemic, and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Community to mark anniversary of tragic Twin Parks fire

Monday marks one year since the deadly Twin Parks fire in the Bronx that killed 17 people. On Monday's anniversary, the community will come together to observe a day of remembrance and rename a street "17 Abdoulie Touray Way." The new street sign will bear the number 17 to represent...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Fight over woman leads to deadly hatchet attack: NYPD

A man was struck in the head with a hatchet and then shot in a Brooklyn parking lot Thursday night in what police described as an incident involving the suspect's estranged wife. Fight over woman leads to deadly hatchet attack: …. A man was struck in the head with a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Contract talks stall between Mount Sinai, union

There have been big developments in lead-up to a possible nurse strike that could begin on Monday and affect hospitals across New York City. There have been big developments in lead-up to a possible nurse strike that could begin on Monday and affect hospitals across New York City. Moose on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Dallas BBQ Shutters in the East Village After 40 Years — And More Closings

Close to three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it’s difficult to track restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wayness Tamm

Woman ejected from Radio City Music Hall after being flagged by facial recognition software

The mother of a Girl Scout, whose troop was attending a show at Radio City Music Hall the weekend following Thanksgiving, was kicked out of the New York City venue after being identified by facial recognition technology. According to a report by news outlet NBC New York, Kelly Conlon is a lawyer with a New Jersey firm, Davis, Saperstein and Solomon, involved in legal action against Madison Square Garden Entertainment. According to the article:
NEW YORK CITY, NY

