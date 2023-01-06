NEW YORK (PIX11) — After what has been a remarkable mild stretch, which included highs in the 60s on Wednesday, temperatures are finally cooling down. The weekend looks fine, but a weak system looms for late Sunday night into Monday. As temperatures are expected to be marginally cold, there is a chance for some light snow for some. The impacts does look to be minimal the snow will struggle to stick.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO