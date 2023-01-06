ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Local Rotarians band together to help with Raleigh County water crisis

By Izzy Post
 3 days ago

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Organizations in our area are coming together to help with the lack of water.

The Rotary Clubs of Beckley, Princeton and Bluefield purchased pallets of bottled water from Fastenal Fulfillment Center, who also donated a pallet, and will deliver them to The Raleigh County Emergency Services building on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.

The four pallets contain at least eight thousand bottles of water overall.

Jonathan Grose, President of Beckley Rotary, said it is the Rotary Club’s mission to help those in need.

“I think it’s really cool when multiple groups can get together so even though our pockets might not be huge and once we get together our pockets get larger and then we can make things happen,” said Gorse.

The water will be distributed to the public as needed at a later time.

WVNS

