EVERETT, Wash., January 7, 2022—Last week, the Everett Police Department’s Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU) arrested 27-year-old Josiah Degenstein on outstanding warrants and seized a cache of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, firearms and ammunition. He was wanted in April of 2022 on 9 counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (UPF) out of Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office as well as had a Department of Corrections warrant.
ALGONA, Wash. - Local law enforcement agencies are investigating a suspicious death in Algona. Algona Police officers were called to reports of a person slumped over in a car on Sunday. When they arrived, they determined the person—a 33-year-old man from Everett—was dead. Authorities have not determined a...
MARYSVILLE, Wash. - In its struggle to curb drug-related crimes and substance abuse, the city of Marysville has come up with its own work-around for legislation that decriminalized drug possession in Washington state. Under a 2021 decision, police have to refer drug users to treatment on their first two drug...
Tacoma Business Council announcement. The Pierce County Prosecutor is urgently seeking change to our state law on drugs in order to address the crime wave we are all experiencing. In November she wrote the State delegation (read her letter here) asking for these critical changes to address crime. That letter was joined by 16 cities in Pierce County-but not Tacoma. When we learned that the Mayor didn’t sign the letter, TBC and many of you took action. We wrote her and the rest of the council asking that they get on board with these important and needed changes. As a result, the City Council has agreed to consider this issue on January 24th during their noon study session.
Seattle Police responded to a report of a carjacking in the 6700 block of 28th Avenue South early Sunday morning near the New Holly neighborhood. At approximately 05:30 a.m. Sunday, officers arrived and contacted the victim who reported an unknown male had pointed a black handgun at him while stealing his vehicle.
Seattle Police responded to a two-vehicle collision where one of the drivers appeared to be trapped near the intersection of Southwest Hinds Street and Walnut Avenue Southwest Friday evening near the North Admiral neighborhood. At approximately 06:30 p.m., SPD officers arrived along with Seattle Fire Department personnel, who were on...
Police are searching for a carjacking suspect who pointed a gun at a man in New Holly on Sunday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), a man on the 6700 block of 28th Avenue South started his car remotely around 5:30 a.m., then went back inside his home. When he returned outside, he saw a man entering his vehicle on the driver side, police said.
MILL CREEK, Wash., January 7, 2023—On Friday, Jan 6, at 9:55 p.m., the Mill Creek Police Department (MCPD) responded to a home invasion robbery in the 4100 block of 134th Pl. SE, Mill Creek. Several units from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Lynnwood Police Department (LPD), including a K9 unit, assisted Mill Creek Officers.
I can't stop thinking about the Seattle Police Department's recent Retail Theft Operation. Its location: A downtown drugstore; its result: "11 shoplifting suspects" arrested. How it went down: SPD detectives worked very closely with "loss prevention teams to identify prolific shoplifters in the store." In this manner, the detectives watched a number of people "gather items like clothing, makeup, food, and liquor, and then walk out of the store with no attempt to pay." After officers caught these people, pictures were taken of the items whose ownership was not transferred by the market's universal equivalent, cash. The SPD's Twitter post composed of these pictures captured over 320,000 views.
KENT, Wash. — A woman who was walking died after she was hit by two cars in south King County on Sunday morning. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), the incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. near the 23300 block of 132nd Avenue Southeast. The victim, an unidentified woman, was possibly crossing the street when she was hit by a car driving south, police said. The hit caused the pedestrian to enter the northbound lane, where she was then hit by another driver, police added.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A now-former Snohomish County deputy is charged with organized retail theft after allegedly stealing from a south Everett Home Depot over the course of several weeks, last summer. Jeremie Zeller, 46, of Lake Stevens was moonlighting as a security guard at the store at the...
Suspicious death investigation underway in Algona after man found dead in vehicle
ALGONA, Wash. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Algona on Sunday, according to the Algona Police Department. At about 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue South after receiving a report of a person...
SEATTLE - Five teen boys were arrested on Thursday after they allegedly robbed a man in Ballard, fled to Federal Way in stolen vehicles and then tried to shake police inside a mall. Around noon, officers responded to a report of an assault and a robbery in the 6500 block...
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Five teen males were arrested at The Commons at Federal Way Thursday afternoon after they were spotted driving a stolen car that was connected to a robbery. The vehicle was reported stolen out of the 2200 block of Franklin Avenue Northeast in the Eastlake neighborhood...
“The speed by which the Ram struck the car, pushed the car for an entire block,” according to Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy.
A man was arrested in Tukwila after shoplifting at a convenience store, then returning to his car that he parked next to the police station, according to the Tukwila Police Department. Officers were quick to respond when they received a call from the business next door, where they found the...
SEATTLE — A Seattle woman was sentenced Friday to five years of community custody after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter last year for leaving her newborn son in a trash can at a Lake City gas station in 1997, where he was found dead. Christine Warren, 52, was arrested...
Police seized four handguns on Tuesday after officers tailed the four men in a stolen car from the Central District to Tukwila. Around 10:30 p.m., Community Response Group officers were patrolling near the Judkins Park neighborhood when they spotted the four men in a stolen Hyundai sedan. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away.
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Marysville has enacted a law that allows officers to arrest someone for a first offense of using drugs in a public place. The move is in reaction to more lenient laws put in place by the state legislature. "The one thing that drives crime is drug...
A 45-year-old Federal Way man who allegedly stole heavy equipment and trailers from Eastern Washington and brought them back to Western Washington was recently arrested by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. After a year-long investigation, officials recovered 18 vehicles, trailers, and pieces of heavy equipment from properties in...
