Marysville, WA

Police seize cache of fentanyl pills, meth, and firearms

EVERETT, Wash., January 7, 2022—Last week, the Everett Police Department’s Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU) arrested 27-year-old Josiah Degenstein on outstanding warrants and seized a cache of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, firearms and ammunition. He was wanted in April of 2022 on 9 counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (UPF) out of Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office as well as had a Department of Corrections warrant.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Law enforcement investigating 'suspicious' death in Algona

ALGONA, Wash. - Local law enforcement agencies are investigating a suspicious death in Algona. Algona Police officers were called to reports of a person slumped over in a car on Sunday. When they arrived, they determined the person—a 33-year-old man from Everett—was dead. Authorities have not determined a...
ALGONA, WA
The Suburban Times

Your voice is needed to address the drug fueled crime wave in Tacoma

Tacoma Business Council announcement. The Pierce County Prosecutor is urgently seeking change to our state law on drugs in order to address the crime wave we are all experiencing. In November she wrote the State delegation (read her letter here) asking for these critical changes to address crime. That letter was joined by 16 cities in Pierce County-but not Tacoma. When we learned that the Mayor didn’t sign the letter, TBC and many of you took action. We wrote her and the rest of the council asking that they get on board with these important and needed changes. As a result, the City Council has agreed to consider this issue on January 24th during their noon study session.
TACOMA, WA
Seattle, Washington

Sunday Carjacking Near New Holly Neighborhood

Seattle Police responded to a report of a carjacking in the 6700 block of 28th Avenue South early Sunday morning near the New Holly neighborhood. At approximately 05:30 a.m. Sunday, officers arrived and contacted the victim who reported an unknown male had pointed a black handgun at him while stealing his vehicle.
Seattle, Washington

DUI Collision Involving Juvenile Driver Near North Admiral

Seattle Police responded to a two-vehicle collision where one of the drivers appeared to be trapped near the intersection of Southwest Hinds Street and Walnut Avenue Southwest Friday evening near the North Admiral neighborhood. At approximately 06:30 p.m., SPD officers arrived along with Seattle Fire Department personnel, who were on...
KOMO News

Seattle police search for New Holly carjacker who pointed gun at man

Police are searching for a carjacking suspect who pointed a gun at a man in New Holly on Sunday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), a man on the 6700 block of 28th Avenue South started his car remotely around 5:30 a.m., then went back inside his home. When he returned outside, he saw a man entering his vehicle on the driver side, police said.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Mill Creek police searching for 3 involved in home invasion

MILL CREEK, Wash., January 7, 2023—On Friday, Jan 6, at 9:55 p.m., the Mill Creek Police Department (MCPD) responded to a home invasion robbery in the 4100 block of 134th Pl. SE, Mill Creek. Several units from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Lynnwood Police Department (LPD), including a K9 unit, assisted Mill Creek Officers.
MILL CREEK, WA
The Stranger

The Story SPD's Retail Theft Operation Told: Shoplifters Are Poor

I can't stop thinking about the Seattle Police Department's recent Retail Theft Operation. Its location: A downtown drugstore; its result: "11 shoplifting suspects" arrested. How it went down: SPD detectives worked very closely with "loss prevention teams to identify prolific shoplifters in the store." In this manner, the detectives watched a number of people "gather items like clothing, makeup, food, and liquor, and then walk out of the store with no attempt to pay." After officers caught these people, pictures were taken of the items whose ownership was not transferred by the market's universal equivalent, cash. The SPD's Twitter post composed of these pictures captured over 320,000 views.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Woman walking in Kent dies after getting hit by 2 cars

KENT, Wash. — A woman who was walking died after she was hit by two cars in south King County on Sunday morning. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), the incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. near the 23300 block of 132nd Avenue Southeast. The victim, an unidentified woman, was possibly crossing the street when she was hit by a car driving south, police said. The hit caused the pedestrian to enter the northbound lane, where she was then hit by another driver, police added.
KENT, WA
Seattle, Washington

Officers Seize Handguns After Arresting Four Men in Stolen Car

Police seized four handguns on Tuesday after officers tailed the four men in a stolen car from the Central District to Tukwila. Around 10:30 p.m., Community Response Group officers were patrolling near the Judkins Park neighborhood when they spotted the four men in a stolen Hyundai sedan. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away.
SEATTLE, WA
kentreporter.com

Federal Way man arrested for theft of 18 vehicles, trailers, heavy equipment

A 45-year-old Federal Way man who allegedly stole heavy equipment and trailers from Eastern Washington and brought them back to Western Washington was recently arrested by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. After a year-long investigation, officials recovered 18 vehicles, trailers, and pieces of heavy equipment from properties in...
FEDERAL WAY, WA

