Gas line install to close road in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Crews working for Atmos Energy will be working on a major line upgrade near Pinelake Church in Starkville – and that will mean drivers in the area will have to plan a different route. The project will happen on Tuesday, January 10 from 9 a.m....
Calhoun City looking to hire more police officers
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - Many industries are facing worker shortages, and law enforcement is no different. Calhoun City’s police department is still trying to fill the openings left after three of their five officers resigned last year. Mayor Marshall Coleman said the resignations put a strain on police...
Alert issued for Mississippi man missing since early December
Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a Mississippi man missing since early December. Officials from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office posted a missing person alert on social media. Deputies report that Derek Anthony Gray, 48, was last seen by his family on December 9. Gray...
Overnight house fire claims life of New Albany woman
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - An investigation is underway into what caused a deadly house fire in Union County. New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said firefighters responded just after 11 p.m. to a home on Hampton Street. Upon arrival, they found more than half the home already burned. Rescuers...
Possible human remains found in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hamilton Police Department is investigating a scene where possible human remains have been located. In a post on social media, the department said they and other agencies are near the 600 Block of Bexar Avenue. Police ask everyone to use caution in the area as the investigation continues.
More jobs coming to Calhoun County.
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - A local manufacturing plant in Calhoun County hopes to eventually bring around 85 new jobs to the area. Albany Industries' newest location plans to start production on Monday, January 9th with around 40 employees ready to get to work. Calhoun City's mayor believes the new...
MDOT shares road construction plans for upcoming year
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – MDOT shared several road construction projects happening throughout the year. One of those included an overlay project on State Route 25 in Itawamba and Monroe Counties. It is a $6.5 million project to overlay the roadway from State Route 6 in Monroe County to Interstate 22...
Woman pulled from burning car in Lowndes County
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lowndes County fireman helped a woman escape from a burning car moments before it exploded. The incident happened Wednesday shortly before midnight on Border Springs Road. The car crashed into a tree and landed in a ditch. "I acted as quick as I could because...
Amory church prepares for 'Opening Day'.
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - An Amory church damaged during a lightning strike in 2022 is ready to welcome both members and visitors to the newly renovated building. First Assembly of God has been holding services in their gymnasium for the past ten months, but in just a few weeks, they'll be back inside the sanctuary.
Trio arrested for Columbus assault
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Three women face charges after they allegedly attacked another woman in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the attack happened on Dec. 17 in the 2000 block of Short Main Street when the victim walked to her car. Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said an...
West Point businessman, George Bryan, dies at 76.
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Prominent businessman George Bryan died this morning at his home in West Point. Clay County coroner Alvin Carter Jr. said Mr. Bryan died after 10 a.m. from natural causes. George Bryan was a business leader in the community, serving as president of Bryan Foods and...
Baggett ousted as Oktibbeha road manager
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — The county has new leadership in the road department as supervisors started 2023 ushering out the old guard. After an executive session at Tuesday’s board meeting, supervisors appointed Keith Thompson as interim road manager and Mark Vaughn as interim assistant road manager. This came after an open session vote to dismiss road manager Hal Baggett, who had led the department since July 2017.
State fines daycare after video surfaces shows workers scaring kids
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi State Department of Health fined a local daycare owner $450 following its investigation into videos showing employees scaring children on purpose. The agency emailed a letter to Shelia Sanders, the owner of Lil Blessings Child Care and Learning Center in Hamilton, on December...
Volunteers host clothing giveaway in Saltillo
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - A local teenager is working hard to make sure everyone has clothes on their backs and shoes on their feet. Mayfield Church of Christ held its second annual clothing giveaway today. Organizer Carson Miller said it’s an opportunity to help those in need. The giveaway...
Fans in another Mississippi city to crunch into Crumbl Cookies soon
The fastest-growing cookie company in the world is about to add another Mississippi pin to its map. Crumbl Cookie announced Tupelo will be joining the other cities of Hattiesburg, Olive Branch, Madison, D’Iberville, Gulfport, and Flowood soon. Founded just six years ago, there are already nearly 700 locations in most U. S. states, including Hawaii and Alaska.
Meridian pushes Tupelo in final minutes
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The defending 6A girls basketball state champions were hosting the number one team in the state, Tupelo in their 4th annual Girls Rock Tournament. The Lady Cats would take Tupelo down to the wire Saturday night. Meridian would have a lead over the Golden Wave in the 4th quarter.
Pet of the Week - Bear
Bear is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Jan. 6, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $100. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
Tupelo bar accused of serving too much alcohol to patron leading to beating death
Tupelo bar accused of serving too much alcohol to patron leading to beating death. The parents of K.C. Cooper have filed a civil wrongful death lawsuit in Lee County Circuit Court, alleging that the staff of Steele’s Dive, a restaurant in Tupelo, served alcohol to Timothy Turner, who is accused of beating Cooper to death in the restaurant’s parking lot that same night. Turner has been charged with first degree murder in the case. The lawsuit names both Turner and Steele’s Dive as defendants.
