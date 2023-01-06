Read full article on original website
Z-Trip driver allegedly punched, carjacked in Allegheny County
CHURCHILL, Pa. - A woman driving for Z-Trip was attacked by three people and carjacked Sunday morning in Churchill, according to police paperwork. The suspect in custody was out on bail after an alleged carjacking in Pittsburgh back in October. According to police paperwork, the Z-Trip driver was driving three...
Two shootings in the Pittsburgh area leave two victims dead
Over the past 24 hours, police responded to two shootings around the greater Pittsburgh area. Police are investigating a homicide that happened last night in Sharon, Mercer County. Police say 17-year-old Gavin D. Beighley was found with
Man shot, killed in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood early Sunday morning. According to Pittsburgh police, officers were called to the 100 block of E. Agnew Avenue for reports of shots heard at around 6:45 a.m. Emergency crews found an unresponsive man down on the...
17-year-old girl found shot in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A 17-year-old girl was found shot in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood late Saturday night. According to Pittsburgh police, officers were called to the 6500 block of Deary Street for a single round ShotSpotter notifications and 911 calls just before 10 p.m. Police said a 17-year-old girl at...
wtae.com
Police: Man shot to death in street in Carrick
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said a man was shot in killed in the street in Carrick early Sunday morning. Officers responded to Agnew Avenue around 6:45 and found the unidentified man with gunshot wounds to his face. He was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no word of...
Two found shot dead in Pitcairn Friday afternoon
A man and woman were found shot to death in Pitcairn on Friday afternoon. Allegheny County police said first responders found a 20-year-old woman and 21-year-old man with
Police search for man who tried to abduct woman jogging in Westmoreland County
LIGONIER TWP., Pa. - Ligonier Valley Police are searching for a man who attempted to kidnap someone Sunday morning. Police posted on Facebook that the alleged incident happened along Route 381 in Rector, Westmorland County. Our Trib partners report the man targeted a woman who was jogging just before 10 a.m.
Police seek suspect in attempted kidnapping in Ligonier Township
Ligonier Valley police are searching for a motorist who is a suspect in an attempted kidnapping Sunday morning in Ligonier Township. According to police, the male driver attempted to abduct a female jogger at gunpoint shortly before 10 a.m. on Route 381 in Rector. The suspect ordered the jogger to...
wtae.com
Police in Westmoreland County seek attempted kidnapping suspect
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Ligonier Valley police announce that they’re search for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping. The incident happened Sunday morning on Route 381 in Rector, a small community in Ligonier Township. The stretch of road has few houses and runs along a creek. It's popular with runners and bikers.
Police investigating shooting of a young man in Knoxville
City police are investigating the shooting of a young man in Knoxville. It happened around 12:30 a.m. this morning on the 900 block of East Warrington Avenue. When officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert, they searched the area
Man killed in early morning shooting in Carrick
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead and an investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Carrick. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 7 a.m., police were called to the 100 block of E. Agnew Avenue for a report of shots fired. Once they arrived, they found a man unresponsive on the street who had been shot in the face. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Pittsburgh Police's Violent Crime Unit is investigating. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Brackenridge chief's death likely to have lasting effect on police, communities
When the armed man police were seeking for more than a day ran past Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire’s cruiser Monday afternoon, he reacted the same way most law enforcement officers would in that situation. McIntire was aware the suspect on the loose in his town likely was armed...
AK47 Fired 3X At PA Postal Worker By Probationer Called 'Bullet': Authorities
A man called "Bullet" fired an AK47 at a Pittsburgh postal worker on Thursday, January 5, 2023, authorities say. Pittsburgh Police from Zone 1 were called to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Waldorf Street just after 2 p.m. The postal worker told police he was delivering...
Penn Hills police searching for missing endangered woman
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Penn Hills police are looking for a missing woman they consider to be endangered. Authorities say Nia Rash was last seen on Dec. 28. She was seen at a bus stop on Frankstown Road and Duff Road in Penn Hills at around 4:15 p.m. and later seen getting off of a bus at Penn Avenue and South Graham Street in Pittsburgh.
Police investigating possibility 2 shootings in Pittsburgh area are connected
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are working to determine if two shootings Thursday in the Pittsburgh area are connected. The first happened in the city's Perry North neighborhood after police said a man attempted to shoot and kill a postal worker. The second incident happened on McKnight Road where police said a person and multiple cars were shot.KDKA-TV looked into a timeline of when both shootings took place to learn more about the incidents and a possible connection. According to Pittsburgh police, reports of a ShotSpotter alert were first reported at 2:01 p.m. Thursday on Waldorf Street. That's where police said...
Sharon shooting suspect booked on $2M bond
Police were called to a scene in Sharon, Pennsylvania for reports of a shooting Sunday night.
Man shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg
A man was shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg Friday afternoon. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police did not mention any suspects.
wtae.com
17-year-old boy in Mercer County dies after shooting
SHARON, Pa. — Sharon city police have arrested one suspect after a 17-year-old boy died from gunshot wounds on Saturday night. Police Chief Edward Stable said officers found the boy, Gavin D. Beighley, shot in the torso just before 9:15 p.m. in the area of West Budd Street, between Dock Street and the Shenango Valley Freeway. That area is just east of the Shenango River.
Police: 2 brothers suspected in string of Greensburg burglaries
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Greensburg Sheriff's Office as well as county detectives say they've arrested two brothers they say are responsible for a number of crimes in the Greensburg area. Law enforcement also says the two men are the prime suspects in a series of burglaries that started on New Year's Day. Greensburg police say the two suspects, who are brothers, were brazen in their alleged crimes but not very good at pulling them off.According to Greensburg police, Westmoreland County sheriff's deputies and county detectives picked up brothers Cory and Joshua Jording Friday on robbery and gun charges."They had...
Teen dead after shooting in Mercer County, suspect in custody with $2 million bond
SHARON, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead in Mercer County Saturday night. According to WFMJ, the 17-year-old was found shot in the upper torso near West Budd Street at around 9 p.m. The teen, identified as Gavin Beighley, was rushed to an area...
