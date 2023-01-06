PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are working to determine if two shootings Thursday in the Pittsburgh area are connected. The first happened in the city's Perry North neighborhood after police said a man attempted to shoot and kill a postal worker. The second incident happened on McKnight Road where police said a person and multiple cars were shot.KDKA-TV looked into a timeline of when both shootings took place to learn more about the incidents and a possible connection. According to Pittsburgh police, reports of a ShotSpotter alert were first reported at 2:01 p.m. Thursday on Waldorf Street. That's where police said...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO