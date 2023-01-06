ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Police: Man shot to death in street in Carrick

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said a man was shot in killed in the street in Carrick early Sunday morning. Officers responded to Agnew Avenue around 6:45 and found the unidentified man with gunshot wounds to his face. He was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no word of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Police in Westmoreland County seek attempted kidnapping suspect

LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Ligonier Valley police announce that they’re search for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping. The incident happened Sunday morning on Route 381 in Rector, a small community in Ligonier Township. The stretch of road has few houses and runs along a creek. It's popular with runners and bikers.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Man killed in early morning shooting in Carrick

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead and an investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Carrick. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 7 a.m., police were called to the 100 block of E. Agnew Avenue for a report of shots fired. Once they arrived, they found a man unresponsive on the street who had been shot in the face. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Pittsburgh Police's Violent Crime Unit is investigating. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
Penn Hills police searching for missing endangered woman

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Penn Hills police are looking for a missing woman they consider to be endangered. Authorities say Nia Rash was last seen on Dec. 28. She was seen at a bus stop on Frankstown Road and Duff Road in Penn Hills at around 4:15 p.m. and later seen getting off of a bus at Penn Avenue and South Graham Street in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Police investigating possibility 2 shootings in Pittsburgh area are connected

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are working to determine if two shootings Thursday in the Pittsburgh area are connected.  The first happened in the city's Perry North neighborhood after police said a man attempted to shoot and kill a postal worker. The second incident happened on McKnight Road where police said a person and multiple cars were shot.KDKA-TV looked into a timeline of when both shootings took place to learn more about the incidents and a possible connection.  According to Pittsburgh police, reports of a ShotSpotter alert were first reported at 2:01 p.m. Thursday on Waldorf Street. That's where police said...
PITTSBURGH, PA
17-year-old boy in Mercer County dies after shooting

SHARON, Pa. — Sharon city police have arrested one suspect after a 17-year-old boy died from gunshot wounds on Saturday night. Police Chief Edward Stable said officers found the boy, Gavin D. Beighley, shot in the torso just before 9:15 p.m. in the area of West Budd Street, between Dock Street and the Shenango Valley Freeway. That area is just east of the Shenango River.
SHARON, PA
Police: 2 brothers suspected in string of Greensburg burglaries

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Greensburg Sheriff's Office as well as county detectives say they've arrested two brothers they say are responsible for a number of crimes in the Greensburg area. Law enforcement also says the two men are the prime suspects in a series of burglaries that started on New Year's Day. Greensburg police say the two suspects, who are brothers, were brazen in their alleged crimes but not very good at pulling them off.According to Greensburg police, Westmoreland County sheriff's deputies and county detectives picked up brothers Cory and Joshua Jording Friday on robbery and gun charges."They had...
GREENSBURG, PA

