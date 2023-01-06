ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Australian Open practice match schedule: Which stars are playing in 2023, how to watch

Some of the world's best tennis players will take to Rod Laver Arena for a series of practice matches in their preparation for the Australian Open. These exhibition contests will be available for the general public to attend and get a taste of the action before the main event - which begins on January 16.
Sporting News

Australian Open men's seedings: Predicted 2023 singles seeds, how they work

Australian Open 2023 is nearly here with it almost time to announce the men's seedings for the tournament. Being a seed at a Grand Slam shields you from other seeded players until the latter stages of the event. It also allows tennis critics and fans to predict future match ups...

Comments / 0

Community Policy