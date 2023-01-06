Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
What are the Australian Open ballkids wearing this year? Ralph Lauren behind new 2023 uniforms
When it comes to Australian Open, a lot of us suddenly turn into fashion experts. Aside from watching the actual tennis, rating and slating the outfits of players and officials is all part of the annual spectacle at Melbourne Park. Ralph Lauren have revealed their 2023 Australian Open range, introducing...
Sporting News
Who is Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi? The positive influence on the Australian tennis star
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has always been known for his behaviour on and off the court, enthralling spectators by his questionable and unforgettable antics. From his elite talent to his mood swings, to comments made about rivals, Kyrgios has always divided public opinion. There's no doubt that when he...
Sporting News
Australian Open practice match schedule: Which stars are playing in 2023, how to watch
Some of the world's best tennis players will take to Rod Laver Arena for a series of practice matches in their preparation for the Australian Open. These exhibition contests will be available for the general public to attend and get a taste of the action before the main event - which begins on January 16.
Sporting News
Australian Open men's seedings: Predicted 2023 singles seeds, how they work
Australian Open 2023 is nearly here with it almost time to announce the men's seedings for the tournament. Being a seed at a Grand Slam shields you from other seeded players until the latter stages of the event. It also allows tennis critics and fans to predict future match ups...
Comments / 0