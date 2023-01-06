‘People come here expecting things to stay the same’: Step back in time for breakfast at Millbrae Pancake House

Read full article on original website
Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay AreaMalek SherifSan Francisco, CA
The man who claimed to be the Emperor of the United StatesRickySan Francisco, CA
Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco ZooCristoval Victorial
Visit the Town Near San Francisco that Has More Cemeteries than ResidentsDiana RusColma, CA
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
Bay Area Chinese restaurant Mandarin Roots shutters after 24 years
"All good things eventually come to an end."
sonomamag.com
Pie pop-up coming to Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa’s most decadent dessert and sandwich cafe, Criminal Baking Co., will open a new pop-up pie shop at the Miracle Plum commissary kitchen (600 Wilson St.) on Jan. 12, according to owner Dawn Zaft. The new location– just a few blocks from their 808 Donahue St. bakery — will feature pies by the slice, whole pies and other treats for on-the-go pie fans.
San Francisco's iconic Camera Obscura battered by storm
The 73-year-old attraction was pummeled by 51 mph gusts of wind, and it's about to face another round of storms.
sfstandard.com
Find These Rabbit Statues Across SF To Start Your Lunar New Year Celebration
As the Year of the Rabbit approaches, five giant rabbit sculptures will be publicly displayed across San Francisco for Lunar New Year. Starting this Saturday, the public can see this art project in five different locations in the city: Chase Center, the Asian Art Museum, Chinatown-Rose Pak Station, Union Square and Lucky Supermarket on Sloat Boulevard.
Eater
A San Francisco-Based Dumpling Lounge Is Moving Into the Shuttered Joyful House Spot
A popular San Francisco-based dumpling lounge is expanding to Las Vegas and taking over the former Joyful House Chinese Cuisine space. The new restaurant, founded by the family behind Koi Palace and Dragon Beaux, will serve all the modern Chinese favorites the brand is known for inside a sleek and renovated interior.
What Was I Thinking??? My Wife’s SFO United Club Review
When Sharon took a solo trip to California, she flew home from San Francisco on a red-eye with an 11 PM departure time. Through the kindness of an acquaintance, she had access to a United Club. I kindly asked her if she would take pictures and write about the club.
cottagesgardens.com
Tour a $20M San Francisco Townhouse with Great Panache and Panoramic Views
For someone with deep pockets looking to pick up some real estate in 2023, check out this dramatic and bright townhouse in San Francisco. With a steep price tag of almost $20 million, the residence boasts panoramic city and bay views, too. Located in the Russian Hill neighborhood, the home...
thrashermagazine.com
RIP in Peace: Dave Schubert
It's never been just about the act of skateboarding. Documentation of our craft has always been an essential key to the equation, and Dave Schubert's camera captured countless iconic images that will endure for an eternity. He was a historian of the streets, from his East Coast roots to the Mecca of San Francisco. His legend only grows from here. RIP to the Real Deal. —Tony Vitello.
San Francisco Examiner
Facebook's rail bridge to nowhere
In the early summer of 2017, Warren Slocum walked into a warehouse in Menlo Park, California, to meet with members of Facebook’s staff and was mesmerized. Sitting before him was a 3D model of the neighborhoods surrounding Facebook’s headquarters. On a nearby whiteboard, one of Facebook’s real estate strategists had mapped out what had to be one of the company’s most unusual bets yet: a plan for restoring a century-old railroad that’s been sitting unused for about 40 years.
beyondthecreek.com
Mendocino Farms Coming to Ygnacio Plaza in Walnut Creek
It’s official: Mendocino Farms is coming to Ygnacio Plaza in Walnut Creek! They’ll be located right next to Sports Basement in a standalone building. Want to get a sneak peek at the menu? Check it out here. From the sound of it, we can expect all of the fan-favorite sandwiches, like the famous “Not So Fried” Chicken Sandwich and the BBQ Pork Sandwich, as well as a variety of fresh salads and soups. If you’re excited about the arrival of Mendocino Farms in Walnut Creek, be sure to sign up for updates at their location page here. Stay tuned for more updates!
Ross to close San Francisco store, downsize Bay Area office space
Ross is closing at least one store in San Francisco and downsizing office space at its Dublin HQ.
The Almanac Online
Midpeninsula eateries hit by flooding face temporary closures
Flooding hit a number of Peninsula restaurants, including Mints and Honey in San Carlos, above. (Photo courtesy Mints and Honey, via Instagram.) Restaurants around the Peninsula experienced flooding during the wave of storms that hit Dec. 31-Jan. 5, with more rain in the forecast. Here are a few of the eateries that have been impacted so far that we're aware of.
Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay
OAKLAND -- The series of punishing rainstorms has wreaked havoc on cities across the Bay Area and many of the problems -- from downed power lines to blocked roads -- are the result of falling trees. The situation is raising concerns with longtime homeowners and experienced tree professionalsIn the area of the Oakland Hills known as Piedmont Pines, heavy rain and high winds have taken their toll on the huge trees that form a canopy over the neighborhood.Tim Ports and Elizabeth Foust say they've never seen anything like it. A huge tree toppled over in the canyon just below their...
NBC Bay Area
New Central Subway Line Opens in San Francisco
Two months after its soft opening, the San Francisco Central Subway fully opened Saturday. San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other city leaders were there for the ribbon cutting for the T-Third Rail. The line connects Chinatown to Sunnydale and the Bayview. It's part of the nearly $2 billion central...
milpitasbeat.com
Lucky grocery store in Milpitas will be closing on January 13
At the Lucky grocery store, located at 1350 S. Park Victoria in Milpitas, many of the shelves are already empty. Reason being, in exactly one week, the supermarket will be closing for good. But customers are still coming in to shop for their groceries, even with less of a selection...
Paradise Post
Bay Area storms: Another round of ‘dangerous’ wind, rain expected to hit Bay Area
Another windy deluge is expected to slam into the Bay Area early this week, leading to concerns about flooding along the region’s rivers, while also raising the specter of widespread power outages from wind-battered trees falling onto power lines. The latest atmospheric river-fed storm is expected to begin impacting...
KTVU FOX 2
Rains reach Bay Area Sunday night
The Bay Area starts Sunday in between storms as the region gets a brief chance to dry out and clean up after an overnight windstorm. But the respite ends Sunday night when more precipitation is forecast to fall.
Bay Area restaurants feel the hit of back-to-back severe storms to start the new year
"It's unfortunate that those of us who made it through last year are starting off in sort of a negative financial position."
herecomestheguide.com
Love and Luxe: 12 Luxurious Bay Area Wedding Venues
Dreaming of an elegant event dripping with luxury? The Bay Area has no shortage of luxurious wedding venues. From a ridgetop winery with stunning panoramic vistas to a grand estate set on 40 acres of oak woodlands, you'll be hard-pressed to find a more beautiful backdrop for your lavish affair!
calmatters.network
Want to downsize? Start decluttering now
The best time for an older person to downsize and move from a longtime home is “when you want to — not when you have to; not after you’ve fallen down the stairs and broken something, or your health is such that you have fewer options,” said Nancy Goldcamp, a longtime real estate agent with Coldwell Banker in Palo Alto.
