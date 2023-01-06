Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Murder suspect arrested following standoff in Billings
A seven-hour standoff has ended as police officers took a man into custody, without injury to the officers or suspect, Billings police say.
Police trying to coax man off downtown Billings roof
Police are urging drivers to avoid the intersection of Division Street and Sixth Avenue North, and traffic was shut down for a two-block radius around 3:40 p.m.
NBCMontana
Laurel Police seeks to identify persons involved with theft case
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Laurel Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the two individuals in the following photos. Officials say they are involved in a theft case. If you have any information regarding the individuals, call the Laurel Police Department at (406) 628-8737. The Laurel...
KULR8
Laurel PD asking for help in identifying individuals involved in a theft case
LAUREL, Mont. - The public is being asked to help identify two individuals involved with a theft case. The Laurel Police Department shared photos of the individuals Friday. Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurel Police Station at (406) 628-8737 and reference case P202300009. No further details have...
Montana-made marketplace opens in Billings
The Made in Montana label is as popular as ever, with 2,600 members statewide, including retail stores and makers, 325 Grown in Montana members and 70 Native American Made in Montana members.
Update: Billings woman reported missing found safe
Rachelle was last seen on Tuesday evening, at approximately 4:30 p.m., walking in the area of Two Moon and Earl Gus Park in the Heights, with her brother.
Victims identified in fatal crashes in Billings over New Year's weekend
Montana Highway Patrol says speed and alcohol are suspected factors in both crashes that took place over the New Year's holiday.
These Two Troubled Billings Businesses Have Closed Down Forever
Over the holiday break, I've been pretty darn bored. Not having responsibilities for nearly two weeks will do that to a guy. But one thing that caught my attention was a massive Facebook thread (FYI, you need to be a member of "Billings Customer Service Watchdog" in order to see it) about two Billings Businesses that have become well-known for their issues over the years, shutting down FOREVER.
406mtsports.com
'Living in fear' finally pushed Billings' Brooke Berry to leave New Mexico for Montana State
BILLINGS — The first gunshots Brooke Berry says she ever heard in her life sent her and her roommates scurrying back to their apartment, where they fell to the floor hoping to get out of harm’s way. Berry’s life was disrupted — changed, even, she says — just...
