Logan man pleads guilty to four of 22 charges of child sexual exploitation

LOGAN, Utah ( ABC4 ) — A Logan resident is convicted of four of the 22 counts he was charged with related to the sexual exploitation of minors after pleading guilty on Jan. 3, 2023.

Fredy Danilo Argueta pled guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, and one count of enticing a minor by internet or text, a third-degree felony, according to the First District Court records.

The man was located in October of 2021 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued a report to local authorities for child pornographic material found on Facebook, according to the affidavit.

Argueta was connected to the Facebook account in question through his Google account data and Internet Protocol (IP) addresses. Officials found multiple solicitations and explicit conversations with users that identified themselves as minors through the chat function of his account. Argueta was also a part of a group chat where child pornography was shared, according to the affidavit.

Officials also found “several forged social security cards and other identifying documents” in Argueta’s room, according to the affidavit.

Argueta has been sentenced to three terms of one to 15 years and one term of up to 5 years in the Utah State Prison, with the sentences ordered to run concurrently. He will be granted credit for the 391 days he has served in custody.

“Fredy actively and regularly posed as a 21[-year-old] male on the internet in order to sexually exploit minors. He is clearly a risk to the community if released, given that he has shown he sexually [preys] on children by deceit and manipulation,” police wrote in the affidavit.

