New Orleans, LA

Suspect accused in shooting death of Boogie B, arrested in Houston, TX

By Raeven Poole
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An arrest was made in the case of the shooting death of Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The NOPD Violent Offenders Warrant Squad with the help of the U.S. Marshals office in New Orleans and Houston, located and arrested 20-year-old Jabril Cowart. On Dec. 23, just after 4 p.m., the NOPD responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Baronne Street.

Funeral, second line held for New Orleans rapper and comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell

The victim, identified by the Orleans Parish Coroners Office as 43-year-old Brandon Montrell, was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

Extensive investigations revealed Cowart and one other person was responsible for the crime and an arrest warrant was issued for a charge of second-degree murder. Authorities found Cowart in Houston, Texas, and took him into custody.

He will be extradited back to New Orleans. The investigation remains ongoing as detectives search for an additional suspect.

Montrell was laid to rest Thursday (Jan. 5) at Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home with a second line following the service.

Anyone with additional information that can aid this investigation is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Det. Marylou Agustin at 504-658-5300 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

KLFY News 10

