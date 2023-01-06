Read full article on original website
Related
Ronda Rousey: I'm Kinda Done With Charlotte And That Title, I'm Thinking Of Taking Over Tag Division
Ronda Rousey is ready to move on. Charlotte Flair returned on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, confronting Ronda Rousey and getting her to agree to a SmackDown Women's Title match. Charlotte was victorious in the bout, winning the championship from Rousey. During her gaming stream, Rousey was asked...
Booker T Says He Always Preached To Big E To Stop Jumping Through The Ropes
On the March 11, 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown, Big E suffered a neck injury when he landed on his head following a belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland. Big E fractured his C1 vertebrae and C6 vertebrae, but didn't suffer any ligament or spinal cord damage. Big E won't know...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL (1/8): Braun Strowman Teams With The Brawling Brutes
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on January 8 from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL (1/8) Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) def. Kit Wilson (with Elton Prince) Raquel Rodriguez def....
More On Dragon Lee Signing With WWE
Dragon Lee confirmed that he'd signed with WWE after winning the AAA tag titles on December 28. Some details were revealed by ESPN's Marc Raimondi, detailing that Dragon Lee had signed with WWE earlier this month. Fightful has learned a bit more. As highlighted in the ESPN piece, former WWE Senior Director of Talent Development Canyon Ceman had expressed interest in Dragon Lee, before it was decided he wouldn't be brought in.
Mickie James: If I Beat Jordynne Grace, I Will Do Everything I Can To Be The Best Knockouts Champion
Mickie James talks about her upcoming match against Jordynne Grace for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. Mickie James will put her entire career on the line against Jordynne Grace at IMPACT Hard to Kill 2023. However, should she win against Grace, her Last Rodeo will have reached its storybook ending, and she will be able to continue her career as IMPACT Knockouts Champion.
Bayley Reflects On A Decade In WWE, Taz Names Dream Opponent, Young Rock Viewership | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Saturday, January 7, 2023:. - On social media, Bayley reflected on reaching the 10-year mark as a WWE Superstar. - Taz was recently interviewed by Dark Puroresu Flowsion and spoke about his appreciation for Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida and named the Great Muta as his dream opponent from Japan.
Shaquille O'Neal Pitches Teaming With Diamond Sheik Against Paul Wight And A Partner Of His Choice
The man with a victory over Cody Rhodes has spoken. Diamond Sheik paid a visit to Shaquille O'Neal at his home on Friday and showed off the new Billion Dollar Belt. In the video, Shaq pitches a tag team bout where he teams with Sheik to take on Paul Wight and a partner of his choosing.
Saraya: Triple H Gave Me The Opportunity To Potentially Be GM Or Wrestle Again
Saraya (Paige in WWE) was officially released by WWE on July 7, 2022 after she announced that WWE would not be renewing her contract in June. Saraya would end up signing with AEW, making a surprise appearance at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Before she joined AEW, she did get an offer from Triple H, who took over creative duties in WWE on July 22 following Vince McMahon's retirement, to return to the company.
Travel Woes Affected WWE And AEW's Last Week Of 2022
WWE ran live events on December 26 instead of television, but one of them ended up being a logistical mess. Several WWE talent missed the Columbus live event, with even more showing up late. Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Alexa Bliss all missed the event, and several more had to rush to even make the show. Rollins was set to main event against Theory but was replaced by Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano. WWE passed on running a live televised Raw to give production employees extra time off. Had WWE ran a televised event it, it would have been the hampered Columbus show.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event (1/7) Results From Jackson, MS: Pretty Deadly, Bobby Lashley, More
WWE held its latest Saturday Night's Main Event live show in Jackson, Mississippi at the Mississippi Coliseum on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights can be found below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event (1/7) Results From Jackson, MS. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins &...
Jeff Jarrett Explains How He's Helping AEW With Live Events And International Growth
Jeff Jarrett signed with All Elite Wrestling in November 2022, joining the company as an on-screen performer and as the Director of Business Development. Jarrett previously worked for WWE as the Senior Vice President of Live Events before he was replaced by Road Dogg in August 2022. Speaking to Chris...
Alexa Bliss Will Appear On 1/9 WWE Raw To Explain Her Post-Match Attack On Bianca Belair
Alexa Bliss will explain her actions following her WWE Raw Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair. It was announced during the commercial break on the January 6 episode of SmackDown that Alexa will appear on Monday Night Raw on January 9 to address her actions from the previous episode of WWE Raw.
Producers For December 30 WWE Smackdown, John Cena's Return, Backstage News
- Women's Title: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey: Jamie Noble. - John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn: Jason Jordan. - The pre-show dark match of Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox vs. Sonya Deville and Xia Li was produced by Molly Holly. - The post-show dark...
Nyla Rose: Serpentico Will Be The Character That I Test Moves Out On In AEW Fight Forever
Nyla Rose is excited to play AEW Fight Forever. After being announced back in 2020, All Elite Wrestling's first video game is expected to be released around the world sooner rather than later. Although the company has yet to confirm a official release date, websites such as GameStop and Amazon currently note that the game will be released on December 31, 2023, which is usually a placeholder date in most cases.
ROH World Championship Bout, Bandido, The Kingdom, More Set For 1/9 AEW Dark: Elevation
The lineup is set for AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW announced the following lineup for the January 9 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW Dark: Elevation (1/9) ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Josh Woods. Athena vs. Viva Van. Bandido vs. Christopher Daniels. Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor)...
NJPW STRONG Nemesis Results (1/7): Jay White In Action, STRONG Survivor Match Headlines
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired the latest episode of its NJPW STRONG Nemesis series on January 7. Matches were taped on December 11 from Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA. The show aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW STRONG Nemesis Results (1/7) - BULLET CLUB (El...
Tony Khan: Everyone At Work Is Being So Nice To Me These Past 24 Hours, I Wonder Why...
Tony Khan promotes AEW in a very Tony Khan way. On Thursday, it was reported that Vince McMahon was looking to return to WWE and explore a sale of the business. Shortly after the news was reported by the Wall Street Journal, McMahon took actions to return in an effort to participate in media rights negotiations. On Friday morning, WWE and McMahon officially announced that McMahon had returned to the board of directors.
Saraya Says 'Hey' To RJ City, The Rock Has The Guts To Fail, Top 10 Raw Returns | Fight Size Update
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, January 8, 2023:. - Saraya was the latest guest on Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Fans can watch the video above. - The Rock recently took to Twitter and spoke about embracing having the guts to fail. - The Rock also took...
Mickie James Would Love To Wrestle Gail Kim Again, Talks Gail's Influence On 'The Last Rodeo'
Mickie James would love to wrestle Gail Kim, but she's asked, and Gail is not coming out of retirement for anyone. Mickie James is in the middle of her Last Rodeo, a journey towards the IMPACT Knockouts Championship where if she loses, she retires. As one of the most outstanding women's wrestlers of all time, Mickie James has a lot to prove and a lot to lose on this journey.
